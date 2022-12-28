Read full article on original website
Related
Mega Millions reaches record-breaking jackpot for Friday
The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to a record-breaking $640 million ($328.3 million cash) for the drawing on Dec. 30, 2022. This is the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year, and could provide someone with a very happy New Year's celebration. The current jackpot has been rolling over since the Dec. 27 drawing which did not bring a ticket match. This marks only...
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $201 Million Jackpot?
Monday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $201 million.
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $640 million after no one wins the $565 million grand prize
There were no winning tickets sold for Tuesday night's $565 million Mega Millions jackpot so the grand prize for the next drawing, on Friday night, will be at least $640 million, the game's website says. That number could rise if enough tickets are sold. The cash option would be at...
Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $565M after no winners
The Mega Millions jackpot is entering record territory once again after yet another drawing with no grand-prize winners.
Mega Millions: Jackpot hits $400 million for next drawing
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has risen to $400 million in advance of Tuesday’s night’s drawing, lottery officials announced. After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday, the jackpot rolled to an estimated $400 million, with a cash payout of $216.2 million. The numbers drawn Friday night...
Mega Millions reward increases to $640 million after no winner declared Tuesday
Whoever wins the next Mega Millions drawing could be in for a great start to the New Year. The reward for the lucky number is now north of $600 million.
Mega Millions Was Last Won on October 14th – Jackpot Soars
Here we go again. Lotto mania is taking over again. The last time was Powerball, this time it's Mega Millions. The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, December 27. The current estimated prize is currently $565 million ($293.6 million cash) after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night(12/23/22) – the white balls 15, 21, 32, 38, and 62, plus the gold Mega Ball 8. If the jackpot is won on Tuesday, it will be the sixth-largest prize in the history of the game!
Winning numbers: Mega Millions jackpot worth half billion 2 days before Christmas
The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling over since mid October.
Mega Millions jackpot hits $565 million, sixth largest prize in lottery game's history
The Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $565 million going into the Dec. 27 drawing. It would be the sixth largest prize in the game's history.
