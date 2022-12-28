We get it – things change. It's inevitable. One minute you have a new favorite whipped peanut butter, and then just like that, it's gone forever from the shelves. There's nothing you can do about it because someone over in corporate probably said that the product wasn't working for one reason or another. Sometimes, the product remains but the recipe changes. But because there was no big fanfare to announce the change, you wonder if you're imagining things. So you're left scratching your head, asking when it happened.

27 DAYS AGO