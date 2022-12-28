COLUMBUS, Ohio — DraftKings sportsbook could face a $350,000 fine after it was accused of mailing advertisements to people under 21. The Ohio Casino Control Commission announced Friday that it is taking administrative action against the company for what it says is a violation of Ohio’s sports gaming advertising rules. DraftKings will be able to request a hearing, and no fine will be issued until the company gets due process, according to a press release.

OHIO STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO