DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died after they were struck by a car in Dayton on Wednesday. According to the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 1200 block of Wayne Avenue on reports that a car had hit a pedestrian around 8:45 a.m.. Police said the 911 caller said an SUV […]

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO