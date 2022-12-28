ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hollywood Gossip

Jenelle Evans: David Eason Dumped Me on My Birthday!

Former Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans turned 31 this week. Obviously, Jenelle is no longer a teen, but she’s still living the mom life, having regained custody of two of her three children. Plus, after years of financial difficulty, Jenelle joined OnlyFans over the summer, and she claims to...
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’ Stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Share How Their Family Is Doing After Welcoming Baby No. 3: ‘It’s Chaotic’

A happy family! 90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik opened up about how their family is doing since they welcomed daughter Ariel in September. “It's chaotic. Some people, like, I remember when I was pregnant it was like a 50/50 draw,” the Florida native, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, December 2, […]
OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood Takes Break From Touring To Tuck Son Into Bed As Rumored Marriage Troubles Rage On

Carrie Underwood is trading in her microphone for some cuddles with her kiddos.Though the country songstress is in the middle of her Denim & Rhinestones tour, she made sure there was enough time for her to run home ahead of the holidays to be with her husband and brood.With her not set to return to the stage until February, the mother-of-two — who shares Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, with Mike Fisher — is getting in as much quality time with her family as possible, with her documenting an adorable mother-son moment on Tuesday, December 13.CARRIE UNDERWOOD HITS RED CARPET SOLO AT...
News Breaking LIVE

Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed

Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Distractify

Is 'Little People, Big World' Star Amy Roloff Sick? Let's Get to the Bottom of the Rumors

Amy Roloff has made quite the name for herself: She has a top reality show with Little People, Big World, she has authored multiple books, she recently celebrated one year of marriage with Chris Marek, and she's thriving in her kitchen and sharing it all on her social media. And that's not even mentioning the Roloff family drama surrounding the selling (or rather, not selling) of the farm.
OK! Magazine

'Overwhelmed' Celine Dion Lost 96 Pounds Prior To Concerning Health Revelations: Source

Celine Dion lost "96 pounds" in the months leading up to her recent shocking health announcement.In addition to her drastic weight loss, friends and family of Dion were concerned the "My Heart Will Go On" singer had been overworking herself for years and not allowing her health to take a priority, according to insiders close to the 54-year-old icon."She never did know when to stop," a source dished on Monday, December 19, more than two weeks after Dion postponed her 2023 tour until 2024 and revealed her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis.CELINE DION MAY 'NOT BE ABLE' TO RETURN TO THE...
Us Weekly

Mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s Adopted Daughter Chloe Claims She’s Seeking Custody Back: ‘I Was Pushed Out of Her Life’

The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter claims she is fighting to regain custody amid the couple's legal woes. Angela Johnson, who welcomed daughter Chloe in 2012, addressed her plans to take legal action on Monday, December 5. “I want her home. She deserves to be home," Johnson told TMZ, noting she […]
People

Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats.  The second image shows Olympia...
OK! Magazine

Prince William & Kate Middleton Would Welcome Baby No. 4 'With Open Arms' If Princess Becomes Pregnant, Spills Source

Adding a new member to the royal brood? Prince William and Kate Middleton are happy with their family-of-5 — but expanding their pack to six wouldn't hurt! "They're both very grateful for what they have and count themselves extremely blessed to have three beautiful, healthy children to raise. But if a 4th were to come along, that would be something they'd welcome with open arms," an insider squealed to a news publication.And while they would love another bun in the oven, the Prince and Princess of Wales won't be holding their breaths. “Kate and William are going with the flow...
HollywoodLife

Jenelle Evans Twins With Lookalike Daughter Ensley, 5, On Adorable ‘Field Trip’: Photo

Her mother’s daughter! Jenelle Evans once again twinned with her mini me daughter, 5-year-old Ensley Eason, in a set of pics from a “field trip” to Medieval Times! The cover photo of the Friday, December 9 Instagram post showed the Teen Mom 2 star, 28, snuggling up with Ensley and son Kaiser Griffith, 8, as they happily posed in front of the iconic family destination. Jenelle wore a pair of glasses and a huge smile alongside her kids, with Ensley looking like a mirror image of her mother. Her long brunette locks fell down around her shoulders in gorgeous mermaid waves in the first two selfies of the five-photo carousel.
Popculture

Duggar Couple Expecting Again Just 7 Months After Welcoming First Baby

Jedidiah Duggar and his wife Katelyn (Nakatsu) Duggar are expecting baby number two! The Counting On alum and his wife announced this week that they were adding another member to the family just seven months after Katey gave birth to their firstborn son, Truett Oliver Duggar. "We have some news,...
HollywoodLife

Janelle Brown Hits The Gym As She Puts Her Health ‘First’ After Kody Brown Split: Watch

Janelle Brown, 53, gave her fans a glimpse into her fitness progress on Instagram Dec. 12, following her split from husband Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star posted a video with a montage of her transformation, including a clip of her lifting weights at the gym. “At what point do you decide it’s time to put your health first,” Janelle wrote on the video, before the footage showed her choosing a healthier lifestyle. “Because this has been a game changer,” she also wrote, adding, “I’m coming for you 2023.”
Life and Style Weekly

Savannah Chrisley Admits She Doesn’t ‘Have a Great Relationship’ With Chase’s Fiance Emmy Medders

Family drama? Savannah Chrisley admitted she doesn’t “have a great relationship” with her brother Chase Chrisley’s fiancée, Emmy Medders, while her future sister-in-law appeared on her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast. "It had to do with Chase, y'all," Savannah, 25, explained during the Tuesday, December 27, episode to which Emmy, 26, agreed, "He's always in...

