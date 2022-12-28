Read full article on original website
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
Jenelle Evans: David Eason Dumped Me on My Birthday!
Former Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans turned 31 this week. Obviously, Jenelle is no longer a teen, but she’s still living the mom life, having regained custody of two of her three children. Plus, after years of financial difficulty, Jenelle joined OnlyFans over the summer, and she claims to...
90 Day Fiance’ Stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Share How Their Family Is Doing After Welcoming Baby No. 3: ‘It’s Chaotic’
A happy family! 90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik opened up about how their family is doing since they welcomed daughter Ariel in September. “It's chaotic. Some people, like, I remember when I was pregnant it was like a 50/50 draw,” the Florida native, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, December 2, […]
Carrie Underwood Takes Break From Touring To Tuck Son Into Bed As Rumored Marriage Troubles Rage On
Carrie Underwood is trading in her microphone for some cuddles with her kiddos.Though the country songstress is in the middle of her Denim & Rhinestones tour, she made sure there was enough time for her to run home ahead of the holidays to be with her husband and brood.With her not set to return to the stage until February, the mother-of-two — who shares Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, with Mike Fisher — is getting in as much quality time with her family as possible, with her documenting an adorable mother-son moment on Tuesday, December 13.CARRIE UNDERWOOD HITS RED CARPET SOLO AT...
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown shares full-body pic & drowns in baggy sweater after 100 pound weight loss & split from Kody
SISTER Wives star Janelle Brown has shared a new photo showing off her dramatic 100-pound weight loss following her split from ex Kody. In the photo, the red Christmas sweater nearly swallowed Janelle, 53, as it hung on her thinner frame. "Merry Christmas 2022!" Janelle captioned the family snap, adding...
Is 'Little People, Big World' Star Amy Roloff Sick? Let's Get to the Bottom of the Rumors
Amy Roloff has made quite the name for herself: She has a top reality show with Little People, Big World, she has authored multiple books, she recently celebrated one year of marriage with Chris Marek, and she's thriving in her kitchen and sharing it all on her social media. And that's not even mentioning the Roloff family drama surrounding the selling (or rather, not selling) of the farm.
'Overwhelmed' Celine Dion Lost 96 Pounds Prior To Concerning Health Revelations: Source
Celine Dion lost "96 pounds" in the months leading up to her recent shocking health announcement.In addition to her drastic weight loss, friends and family of Dion were concerned the "My Heart Will Go On" singer had been overworking herself for years and not allowing her health to take a priority, according to insiders close to the 54-year-old icon."She never did know when to stop," a source dished on Monday, December 19, more than two weeks after Dion postponed her 2023 tour until 2024 and revealed her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis.CELINE DION MAY 'NOT BE ABLE' TO RETURN TO THE...
Mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s Adopted Daughter Chloe Claims She’s Seeking Custody Back: ‘I Was Pushed Out of Her Life’
The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter claims she is fighting to regain custody amid the couple's legal woes. Angela Johnson, who welcomed daughter Chloe in 2012, addressed her plans to take legal action on Monday, December 5. “I want her home. She deserves to be home," Johnson told TMZ, noting she […]
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats. The second image shows Olympia...
Prince William & Kate Middleton Would Welcome Baby No. 4 'With Open Arms' If Princess Becomes Pregnant, Spills Source
Adding a new member to the royal brood? Prince William and Kate Middleton are happy with their family-of-5 — but expanding their pack to six wouldn't hurt! "They're both very grateful for what they have and count themselves extremely blessed to have three beautiful, healthy children to raise. But if a 4th were to come along, that would be something they'd welcome with open arms," an insider squealed to a news publication.And while they would love another bun in the oven, the Prince and Princess of Wales won't be holding their breaths. “Kate and William are going with the flow...
Jenelle Evans Twins With Lookalike Daughter Ensley, 5, On Adorable ‘Field Trip’: Photo
Her mother’s daughter! Jenelle Evans once again twinned with her mini me daughter, 5-year-old Ensley Eason, in a set of pics from a “field trip” to Medieval Times! The cover photo of the Friday, December 9 Instagram post showed the Teen Mom 2 star, 28, snuggling up with Ensley and son Kaiser Griffith, 8, as they happily posed in front of the iconic family destination. Jenelle wore a pair of glasses and a huge smile alongside her kids, with Ensley looking like a mirror image of her mother. Her long brunette locks fell down around her shoulders in gorgeous mermaid waves in the first two selfies of the five-photo carousel.
Pele's daughter says her family are enduring 'sadness and despair' as he nears a month in hospital
The daughter of Brazilian football great Pele has posted a philosophical caption alongside a family photo to social media as her famous father continues his fight for life.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe This Telling Moment Shows Kody Brown Favors Robyn and Her Children
'Sister Wives' fans are convinced that Kody Brown's refusal to build on the family's Coyote Pass land has everything to do with his favoritism toward Robyn Brown and her children ahead of his other wives.
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Won’t Let Daughter True Sleep Over at Kourtney Kardashian’s House
Sorry, not sorry! Khloé Kardashian may love Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker — but that doesn’t mean she wants her daughter to stay the night at their place. “Are you ever gonna let True sleepover at my house?” Kourtney, 43, asked Khloé, 39, during the Thursday, December 15, episode of Vanity Fair’s lie detector series. […]
Popculture
Duggar Couple Expecting Again Just 7 Months After Welcoming First Baby
Jedidiah Duggar and his wife Katelyn (Nakatsu) Duggar are expecting baby number two! The Counting On alum and his wife announced this week that they were adding another member to the family just seven months after Katey gave birth to their firstborn son, Truett Oliver Duggar. "We have some news,...
Janelle Brown Hits The Gym As She Puts Her Health ‘First’ After Kody Brown Split: Watch
Janelle Brown, 53, gave her fans a glimpse into her fitness progress on Instagram Dec. 12, following her split from husband Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star posted a video with a montage of her transformation, including a clip of her lifting weights at the gym. “At what point do you decide it’s time to put your health first,” Janelle wrote on the video, before the footage showed her choosing a healthier lifestyle. “Because this has been a game changer,” she also wrote, adding, “I’m coming for you 2023.”
My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Way Thore Mourns Death of Her Mom Barbara
Watch: Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen Mourns Death of His Mom. Whitney Way Thore has shared the devastating news that her mom Barbara Thore passed away. The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star shared that her mother had died peacefully at home surrounded by Whitney, her father Glenn and brother Hunter. She was 76.
90 Day Fiancé's Asuelu Posted A Video With His Kids, And Now I Have Questions About His Relationship With Kalani And More
The latest update on Kalani and Asuelu has fans questioning their relationship status.
Demi Moore all smiles with pregnant daughter Rumer Willis at doctor's appointment
Rumer Willis, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, announced on Instagram Tuesday that she is expecting her first baby.
Savannah Chrisley Admits She Doesn’t ‘Have a Great Relationship’ With Chase’s Fiance Emmy Medders
Family drama? Savannah Chrisley admitted she doesn’t “have a great relationship” with her brother Chase Chrisley’s fiancée, Emmy Medders, while her future sister-in-law appeared on her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast. "It had to do with Chase, y'all," Savannah, 25, explained during the Tuesday, December 27, episode to which Emmy, 26, agreed, "He's always in...
Comments / 0