Cambridge boys basketball defeated by Dodgeville

Going against Dodgeville’s height advantage, the Cambridge boys basketball lost 68-47 to the Dodgers on Tuesday, Dec. 27 on the first day of the Dodgeville Shootout at Dodgeville High School.

Dodgeville’s Chandler Batchelor, who stands at 7-foot-1, led the Dodgers with a game-high 24 points.

For Cambridge, senior Nick Buckman tied a career-high with 17 points scored, while sophomore Drew Holzhueter and junior Devin Schuchart each scored 10 points. Sophomore Matt Buckman added nine points, while juniors Marco Damiani and Avery Melton both scored one point.

Cambridge is 4-3 on the season.