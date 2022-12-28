Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Reviewed Restaurant in 2022, According to YelpLet's Eat LAAnaheim, CA
All new buildings in LA must be electric-only.Raj guleriaLos Angeles, CA
Free Activities at Downtown Disney DistrictTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Related
Atlanta Reign Sign Supports Chiyo and Fielder for 2023 Season
The Atlanta Reign were the first team to make a move this offseason, and it looks like they will be one of the first to have their entire roster set for 2023. On Friday December 23, the Atlanta Reign announced the addition of two new support players, both from the Dallas Fuel. Joon “Fielder” Kwon and Hyeon-seok “Chiyo” Han are headed to Atlanta for the next season of the Overwatch League. Fielder spent the past two years with the Dallas Fuel, with Chiyo leaving Dallas after his rookie season.
San Francisco Shock Announce 2023 Roster During Show Match
The two-time champions are back with a brand new look. The San Francisco Shock announced earlier this month that they would be playing in a preseason show match against the Dallas Fuel. The “Runback Series” featured both teams battling it out in various different game modes. The Shock even unveiled their latest roster for the 2023 season. To kick off the match, the Shock welcomed in Hee-sang “Heesang” Chae, Su-min “MAX” Choi, an Jun-woo “Vindaim” Park to play alongside Se-jin “Finn” Oh and Dong-hyun “Proper” Kim.
Vancouver Titans Sign DPS Kamden “Sugarfree” Hijada
Don’t look now, but the Vancouver Titans just may have made their biggest signing since the “Runaway” days. On Tuesday December 27, the Vancouver Titans announced their signing of DPS Kamden “Sugarfree” Hijada. Sugarfree has been in the Overwatch scene since 2018, but has finally become eligible to play later this month. .
Can the EXP Share Be Turned Off in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has come out and fans are looking for answers to so many questions. The game certainly has a lot of new additions and some old. But one of the older ones is an EXP Share. Unlike when it originally came out, the game has really leaned into EXP Share as a way to help players not have to grin as much. But for those who want the older grind, is there a way to turn off the EXP Share in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?
Max Waldo Leaves Cloud9 Ahead of 2023 Season
In a surprise move, Cloud9 loses a coach just before the start of the 2023 season. On Thursday December 29, Cloud9 announced that Max Waldo is leaving Cloud9 to pursue a career in content creation. Max Waldo served as the Head Coach for Cloud9 in 2022, and was recently re-signed as a positional coach for the top lane.
What is the Fire Emblem Engage Release Date?
The Fire Emblem series has been one of the most successful JRPGs to make its way to the west. Between the interesting characters, strategy and incredible stories, Fire Emblem has it all. That is why when Fire Emblem Three Houses came out, fans were pleasantly surprised again. The game was very well reviewed and many fans believe it is one of, if not the, best game in the series. Now they will be looking to see if the next game can live up to the lofty expectations. Here’s when the Fire Emblem Engage Release Date should be.
Aurelion Sol Rework Release Date
For the past few years, there have been rumors and even former confirmations that there was a secret rework in progress. During the past two years specifically, there was a rumor of one and then it was canceled. Now after some confirmation, Aurelion Sol was confirmed as the secret rework and Riot Games showed a bit more about him. Here is what is known about the Aurelion Sol Rework Release Date.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Navi Squad Base Breakdown
Team Star is the newest evil team, introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Well, evil is stretching the English language here. This group of delinquents is holed up in bases all over Paldea to get away from the people that bullied them. They are also hoping their big boss will return. This piece will break down how to take down Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Navi Squad.
Every Fire Emblem Engage Pre Order Bonus
The Fire Emblem series has been one of the most successful JRPGs to make its way to the west. Between the interesting characters, strategy and incredible stories, Fire Emblem has it all. That is why when Fire Emblem Three Houses came out, fans were pleasantly surprised again. The game was very well reviewed and many fans believe it is one of, if not the, best game in the series. Now they will be looking to see if the next game can live up to the lofty expectations. Here’s a Fire Emblem Engage Pre Order Bonus guide so that fans can decide where to get the game.
How To Find Ditto In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
Skipping out on Pokemon Legends: Arceus Ditto makes its grand return into Pokemon Scarlet. Here’s how to find Ditto in Pokemon Scarlet And Violet. Trainers first want to head over a bit east of Porto Marinada top left of the map. Trainers are going to want to position themselves outside the desert area but still in the grass plains. Now if trainers are looking for the Ditto in its base form they’re gonna have a bad time as Ditto is going to be camouflaged. Ditto will be disguising itself as one of the random wildlife in the area. This means that in the overworld Ditto will not be visible.
Philadelphia Fusion Announce Rebrand, Become Seoul Infernal
The 2023 Overwatch League offseason continues to be one of the craziest fans have seen in years. While player transfers are relatively expected, the Philadelphia Fusion had news that left fans with their jaw on the floor. On Friday December 30, the Philadelphia Fusion announced that they will be rebranding in 2023 and beyond to the Seoul Infernal. The team plans to stay in South Korea for the foreseeable future.
How to Evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast
There are a lot of new Pokemon coming with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Some of them are evolutions of older Pokemon, new forms of previous Pokemon or just completely new Pokemon. This is part of what makes new Pokemon games so much fun. A brand new tumbleweed Pokemon is Bramblin and it has a second evolution that fans may be wanting to get their hands on. Here is how to evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast.
Cascarrafa City Pokemon Gym Breakdown
Cascarrafa is a city in the mountains. This is the home of the Cascarrafa City Pokemon Gym and is one of the Gyms players will need to beat in order to complete the Gym Leader story in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here is a breakdown of the Alfornada City Pokemon Gym including the Leader, Type of Pokemon, the Leader’s Pokemon and how to complete the Gym Puzzle.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Academy Answers
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have got trainers hitting the books. Math, history, and even battle studies are only a few subjects players have to master before becoming full fledge Pokemon Champions. They say cheaters never win but we won’t tell if you won’t. Here are all the Pokemon Scarlet And Violet academy answers.
Giannis Fortnite Collaboration Announcement
Coming in hot after the My Hero Academia crossover comes the Giannis Antetokounmpo Fortnite Collaboration. The Giannis Fortnite collaboration will be launching on December 24, 2023. Here’s everything the collab will be including new skins and a creator map. Giannis Fortnite Skins. Giannis Antetokounmpo will have two outfits both...
Genshin Impact 3.4 Character Banner Leaks
Genshin Impact players are currently waiting for the newest 3.4 updates set to launch in mid-January. Before its official launch, there have already been Genshin Impact 3.4 Character Banner leaks. Here are the characters gamers can expect to be showcased in the new update. Character Banners. Notorious Genshin Impact leaker...
Everything to Know About Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Sprigatito
With every new Pokemon title players will have to choose between three starter Pokemon. Among the three in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is the Pokemon Sprigatito. Here’s everything trainers should know about the Pokemon before Pokemon Scarlet & Violet releases on November 18. Sprigatito Bio. Category. Grass Cat Pokémon...
All Giannis Fortnite Skins And Accessories
Epic Games is powering forward the rest of the year with the Giannis Antetokounmpo Fortnite Collaboration. The Giannis Fortnite collaboration will be launching on December 24, 2023. Here are all the Giannis Fortnite skins and accessories gamers can expect. Giannis Fortnite Outfits. Giannis Antetokounmpo will have two outfits both labeled...
A look at the Fuecoco Final Evolution
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are finally coming out, and fans will undoubtedly be excited to see what the starters will evolve into. This will certainly influence which starter they are going to pick. Here is a look at the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fuecoco Final and Middle Evolution. Both are certainly going to have the fans debating for quite some time.
How to Evolve Primape into Anihilape
There are a lot of new Pokemon coming with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Some of them are evolutions of older Pokemon, new forms of previous Pokemon or just completely new Pokemon. This is part of what makes new Pokemon games so much fun. A brand new Pokemon is Anihilape and it evolves from one of the oldest Pokemon, Primape. Here is how to evolve Primape into Anihilape.
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0