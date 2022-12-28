Read full article on original website
Christian County man reported as missing
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — Authorities in Christian County searching for a missing Mt. Auburn man. Gregory A. Mendenhall, 52, left his mother’s house on November 1. Mendenhall left the home driving a red 2016 Chevrolet pickup with an Illinois license plate of 2015027-B. Family members say Mendenhall...
Two people arrested for animal cruelty
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Two people are facing animal cruelty charges after officials say dogs were left out in the cold causing one to die. Mark Miller, Jr, 42, and Nyssa Richards 39, are charged with Animal Cruelty and Neglect. Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to an address...
Champaign man injured by self-inflicted gunshot wound
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A man was injured after accidentally shooting himself in the leg. The Champaign Police responded at 9:39 p.m. on Tuesday to a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of Anthony Drive. Police say when they arrived they found a male subject with a...
Champaign Costco reopens after temporary closure due to gas leak
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a report of a gas leak at Costco in Champaign on Thursday. Randy Smith with Champaign fire says a refrigerator was leaking carbon dioxide. Officials say most of the people inside had evacuated by the time the fire department...
DeWitt County opposes Protect Illinois Communities Act
CLINTON, Ill. (WCCU) — On Thursday night, the Dewitt County Board passed a motion to adopt a resolution to oppose the Illinois General House Assembly's ‘Protect Illinois Communities Act,’ with a unanimous vote. The act, also known as House Bill 5855, is supported by state Democrats to...
Illinois football gets commitment from Ole Miss transfer quarterback Luke Altmyer
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Illinois football has found their next quarterback. Just like how head coach Bret Bielema snagged Tommy Devito, the future probable Illini QB1 is coming from the transfer portal. Ole Miss' Luke Altmyer has committed to the Fighting Illini. Altmyer has three years of eligibility left so...
