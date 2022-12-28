ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Related
Yardbarker

Miami's All-Stars, Three-Point Shooting Overpower Lakers

Your Los Angeles Lakers sans Anthony Davis couldn't make it a clean Florida sweep tonight, falling to Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat 112-98. The Heat, who've had seven games decided by five or fewer points already this year, didn't have to worry about a close contest down the stretch of this one.
LOS ANGELES, CA
InsideTheHeat

Eastern Conference Recap, Dec. 29: The Knicks Have Fallen On Tough Times

The New York Knicks haven’t had any luck winning games lately. After a 122-115 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, they now have lost a season-high five games. Julius Randle scored a season-high 41 points while grabbing 11 rebounds. Immanuel Quickley had a career-high 36 points while playing in place of Jalen Brunson, who was out with a hip injury.
FOX Sports

Jokic leads Denver against Miami after 40-point performance

Miami Heat (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Miami Heat after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are 12-3 in home games. Denver is 4-4...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Thunder hit with brutal Aleksej Pokusevski injury blow

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hit with another painful injury blow, with Aleksej Pokusevski expected to miss several weeks after suffering a lower-body injury in last Tuesday’s meeting against the San Antonio Spurs at home (via Tim MacMahon of ESPN). Aleksej Pokuševski sustained a non-displaced tibial plateau fracture in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Post Register

DeAngelo caps Flyers rally for 4-3 OT win over Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tony DeAngelo scored 1:10 into overtime to complete Philadelphia's rally from two goals down in the third period as the Flyers beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Thursday night. “I just liked the way we stayed with it and found a way to...
SAN JOSE, CA

