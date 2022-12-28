ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield Township, MI

CBS Detroit

MSP bring Christmas gifts to kids after responding to domestic violence call

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police arrested a father after responding to a domestic violence call, but troopers returned to the home with Christmas gifts for the kids.According to a tweet, troopers from MSP's First District were called on Christmas Day to a home for domestic violence and felonious assault. Following the arrest, troopers learned that the four children in the home didn't get presents.Troopers put money together and brought presents to the children the following day."The kids and mom were extremely thankful. Thank You troopers for going above and beyond to serve your community," MSP said.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

How to help a Detroit shelter dog celebrate the new year

DETROIT (FOX 2) - For a small donation, you can help a Detroit shelter dog celebrate New Year's Eve with a special treat. A $5 donation will get a Kong toy that will be filled with treats and given to pups at Detroit Dog Rescue. The Peppler Agency in Harper Woods will be matching donations.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan program helps addicts find treatment — but struggles to find ‘angel’ volunteers

It was her oldest son’s heroin use that led Lisa Boska to become an angel, one in a network of volunteers for Hope Not Handcuffs that helps people get into addiction treatment. She sits with them while they wait for a car to shuttle them to rehab, offering water and maybe a snack and, always, a shoulder on which to lean. “I try to be a little mom to everybody,” she said ...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Warren trailer park conditions have residents, city officials fed up

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Residents at the Landmark Estates mobile home community in Warren are speaking out about what they call deplorable living conditions. "A lot needs to be addressed here," said David Denmark. "I feel the owners are denying the fact that they’re responsible. "Landmark Estates residents...
WARREN, MI
fox2detroit.com

4 Michigan victims killed when semi-truck crosses median on I-75 in Ohio

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX 2) - A crash in Ohio on Christmas Eve left four people from Michigan dead. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dayren Rocubert, 29, of Hialeah, Fla., was driving a semi-truck north on I-75 in Franklin Township in Ohio's Warren County when he went through the cable median barrier and the ditch just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday. He crossed onto the southbound side of the freeway and hit a GMC Terrain and a Ford F-150, police said.
MICHIGAN STATE

