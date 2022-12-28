Read full article on original website
Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Man drunkenly fires shots into neighbor’s siding in Port Huron, officials say -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Port Huron man with 20 guns, 4 homemade silencers fires shots into neighbor’s siding, ATF says. Police said they found 20 guns and four...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Star Studio in Ypsilanti raises money to cover repairs, losses after break in
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Security footage captured a thief smashing their way into a Ypsilanti hair salon. Star Studio salon posted the video with a GoFundMe page raising money for the loss. The owner, Angel Vanas, said the suspect busted through the backdoor and stole $1,200 from the cash drawer.
ClickOnDetroit.com
30-year-old Macomb County man struck, killed by driver while crossing road overnight
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 30-year-old Macomb County man was struck by a car and killed while walking across a road just before midnight. Officials said the crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 29) at the intersection of Metropolitan Parkway and Garfield Road in Clinton Township. A 30-year-old...
MSP bring Christmas gifts to kids after responding to domestic violence call
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police arrested a father after responding to a domestic violence call, but troopers returned to the home with Christmas gifts for the kids.According to a tweet, troopers from MSP's First District were called on Christmas Day to a home for domestic violence and felonious assault. Following the arrest, troopers learned that the four children in the home didn't get presents.Troopers put money together and brought presents to the children the following day."The kids and mom were extremely thankful. Thank You troopers for going above and beyond to serve your community," MSP said.
fox2detroit.com
How to help a Detroit shelter dog celebrate the new year
DETROIT (FOX 2) - For a small donation, you can help a Detroit shelter dog celebrate New Year's Eve with a special treat. A $5 donation will get a Kong toy that will be filled with treats and given to pups at Detroit Dog Rescue. The Peppler Agency in Harper Woods will be matching donations.
Michigan program helps addicts find treatment — but struggles to find ‘angel’ volunteers
It was her oldest son’s heroin use that led Lisa Boska to become an angel, one in a network of volunteers for Hope Not Handcuffs that helps people get into addiction treatment. She sits with them while they wait for a car to shuttle them to rehab, offering water and maybe a snack and, always, a shoulder on which to lean. “I try to be a little mom to everybody,” she said ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Waterfalls throughout the building’: Frozen pipes devastate Eastpointe program for young mothers
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A Metro Detroit program that helps struggling young mothers desperately needs help from the community. Gianna’s House in Eastpointe is a home for pregnant young women who need care during and after pregnancy. It opened three years ago in a former convent next to Saint Veronica’s Church.
Teen saves homeowner and 8 pets from house fire in Chesterfield Township
A hero emerged to save a man and his pets from a burning house fire with seconds to spare. It was all caught on cell phone video after flames broke out at 4:30 p.m. on Monday in Chesterfield Township.
Family, community mourn man who died in Okemos apartment fire
The 52-year-old was the only casualty of the fire.
Snowmobiler from Macomb County dies after struck multiple times while crossing U.P. highway
A Macomb County woman is dead after officials said she was struck by multiple vehicles while snowmobiling in the Upper Peninsula on Tuesday.
fox2detroit.com
Warren trailer park conditions have residents, city officials fed up
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Residents at the Landmark Estates mobile home community in Warren are speaking out about what they call deplorable living conditions. "A lot needs to be addressed here," said David Denmark. "I feel the owners are denying the fact that they’re responsible. "Landmark Estates residents...
fox2detroit.com
Chesterfield family loses pets after fire destroys home
A dog, cat, and bird were killed in a Chesterfield Township house fire this week. Now, the family is trying to piece their lives back together after the blaze that destroyed their home.
fox2detroit.com
Driver ends up on shore of Hines Park's Nankin Lake after running stop sign, causing crash
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver crashed along the shore of Nankin Lake after running a stop sign in Livonia on Thursday evening. Police were called to the area of Hines Drive on the border of Livonia and Westland, around 6 p.m. According to police, a 59-year-old Redford Township...
fox2detroit.com
4 Michigan victims killed when semi-truck crosses median on I-75 in Ohio
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX 2) - A crash in Ohio on Christmas Eve left four people from Michigan dead. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dayren Rocubert, 29, of Hialeah, Fla., was driving a semi-truck north on I-75 in Franklin Township in Ohio's Warren County when he went through the cable median barrier and the ditch just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday. He crossed onto the southbound side of the freeway and hit a GMC Terrain and a Ford F-150, police said.
Bedroom fire at Ypsilanti Township home displaces 3 adults
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Three people were displaced from their Ypsilanti Township home Tuesday morning when a fire broke out inside one of their bedrooms. Fire crews were called at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, to a home on Justin Court for a reported structure fire, according to the Ypsilanti Township Fire Department.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County woman murders husband by shooting him in head following argument, officials say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A Macomb County woman is accused of murdering her husband by shooting him in the back of the head following an argument, authorities said. The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 27) at a home in the 17000 block of Veronica Avenue in Eastpointe. When...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Passenger killed when pickup truck slides off icy road, rolls into ditch in St. Clair County
BROCKWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The passenger of a pickup truck was killed early Friday morning when the driver lost control on an icy road and rolled into a ditch in St. Clair County. The crash happened at 5:16 a.m. Friday (Dec. 30) in the 11000 block of Norman Road...
Michigan woman charged with murder allegedly shot husband in back of head
MACOMB COUNTY, MI – A Michigan woman has been charged with the murder of her husband. Claretta Johnson, 42, of Eastpointe was charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm after she allegedly shot her husband in the back of the head following an argument on Dec. 27, Macomb County Prosectuor Peter J. Lucido announced Wednesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Port Huron man with 20 guns, 4 homemade silencers fires shots into neighbor’s siding, ATF says
PORT HURON, Mich. – Police said they found 20 guns and four homemade silencers inside the home of a Port Huron man who had drunkenly fired shots through his own basement window and into his neighbor’s siding. A criminal complaint filed Dec. 6 accuses Richard William Greer, 49,...
fox2detroit.com
'You're going to jail': Oakland County sheriff gives drunk driving warning ahead of New Year's Eve
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - If you'll be drinking this New Year's Eve weekend, have a plan to get home safely or be ready for a stay in jail. That's the message from Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard. "If you’re going to do anything for New Year’s over the...
