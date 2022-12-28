Punta Gorda Airport welcomes Veterans Airlift Command

PUNTA GORDA — Walter Fricke wanted to bridge resources from the Punta Gorda Airport and volunteer pilots to help disabled veterans.

His wish was recently granted.

Fricke, an aviator and founder of Veterans Airlift Command, gave a presentation recently about the air transportation nonprofit to the Punta Gorda Airport Authority. Members learned pilots volunteer to fly disabled and combat-injured veterans to medical appointments and for other purposes.

Fricke, a Vietnam War Army veteran, asked the authority if the group could have a kiosk at the air command center.

“So many of us live in Punta Gorda, it’s our headquarters,” he said. “We thought why not have a presence at the Punta Gorda Airport? It gives us a chance to meet new pilots. Some of them may believe in our cause.”

Fricke said it’s a “win-win” for the airport and veteran groups because it receives positive publicity for its good deeds in helping veterans, active duty and caregivers. They are flown to rehab hospitals — including Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland.

Fricke said pilots fly veterans whose life may never be the same again and some who are anxious about their medical needs.

The Punta Gorda Authority approved the partnership and will help plan a reception kickoff in the future.

Fricke flew combat missions in Vietnam. While in combat, a rocket nearly severed his foot above the ankle, he said. His doctors wanted to amputate his leg. He wondered what his life would be like with only one good leg.

However, his fiancee and parents were his support system once he returned home. He received two Bronze Stars, a Purple Heart, 21 air medals and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with silver star and palm.

His life-changing experience led him to create Veterans Airlift Command after he retired in 2006. He used $600,000 of his own money to start the nonprofit.

The first request to fly a wounded veteran came from a soldier who nearly missed his Purple Heart ceremony after spending 13½ hours going through airlines.

Fricke learned the veteran couldn’t get home and sent a request for a volunteer pilot. Within minutes, four volunteers responded and the veteran was home in two hours. Today, thousands of volunteer pilots stand ready to fly and pay for the humanitarian missions.

Volunteers must have a valid U.S. pilot’s license, current updated medical history, an instrument rating as well as ratings appropriate to the aircraft they are flying, and a clean flying record with no negative Federal Aviation Agency enforcement actions.

The Veterans Airlift Command website is filled with testimonials from volunteer pilots and recipients who used the free service.

One pilot wrote he has been flying as a volunteer for two years and completed 16 missions, including former military police officer Michael Paz to Texas. Paz suffers from hearing loss, knee injuries and post traumatic stress disorder. He also flew William Garibaldi, a soldier who was deployed three times to Iraq and once to Afghanistan. He was involved in several IED blasts and is medically retired.

“What a privilege it has been to give back a little to the young men and women of our armed services who have sacrificed so much,” Dr. Howard Tobin wrote.

Tobin flew Garibaldi and Paz to New Braunfels, Texas, to Operation K-9 for a service dog that will help with rehab for wounded warriors suffering from physical and mental hardship.

“It is heartwarming to see the faces of the two men when they bond with the dogs,” Tobin wrote. “I could easily see a huge difference this would make in their lives … It brought a smile to my wife, Gail’s face and mine and made us further realize that what we were doing was well worthwhile.”

Pilots are ready 24/7. The nonprofit, has about 2,700 aircraft available. Volunteers have flown more than 20,000 missions and can usually make arrangements within 24 hours.

For more information on the program, call 952-582-2911 or visit www.veteransairlift.org