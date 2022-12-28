ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WCVB

Dozens of rescued cats, dogs looking for homes in Mass.

Dozens of cats and dogs have arrived in Massachusetts and will soon be looking for forever homes. MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter received the animals Tuesday from Tennessee, Texas and Kentucky. The dogs range in age from 8 weeks to 2 years old. The cats range in age from 13...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Afghan family building new life in Massachusetts

NEEDHAM, Mass. — In 2022, Nicole Estaphan connected with a family from Afghanistan, who described their perilous flight out of the country amid the fall of Kabul and expressed their hopes for a future here in the United States. It was among Nicole's favorite stories of the year. U.S....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Men accused in Martha's Vineyard bank robbery in court

Two men accused in the Martha's Vineyard bank robbery are set to appear in court on Thursday. Omar Johnson, 32, and Miquel Jones, 39, will be in Edgartown District Court to face charges related to the robbery of the Rockland Trust bank in Tisbury on Nov. 17. A third person,...
WCVB

Erika's Favorites: Beach cleanup, water monitoring, and an ocean awakening

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Beach Brigade, organized by theCenter for Coastal Studies in Provincetown coordinates volunteer beach clean ups across Cape Cod. Experts say plastics in the ocean are harmful to marine life. Artist Sarah J. Thornington, part of the Beach Brigade, works with debris she finds to draw attention to the problem of ocean plastics.
PROVINCETOWN, MA

