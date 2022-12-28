Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bear River Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 13:40:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by visiting 511.idaho.gov. Target Area: Bear River Range WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 15 to 25 inches with locally higher totals approaching 3 feet above 7500 feet MSL. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Bear River Range including but not limited to Emigration Summit. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Chelan County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 15:46:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Chelan County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON Light snow will continue across the Cascade crest through the night. Accumulations will be light and therefore the advisory will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 15:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON Light snow will continue across the Cascade crest through the night, but accumulations will be light so the advisory will be allowed to expire.
News 12
WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches
NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Saturday will start with early sunshine, but clouds roll in during the day. NEXT: Sunday looks cloudy with some light rain and a light wintry mix developing in...
Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm
Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
Avalanche warnings issued in 4 states as snow wallops western US
NEW YORK — Severe winter weather out West prompted avalanche warnings in four states on Thursday. The National Weather Service and the U.S. Forest Service issued an avalanche warning for Colorado, California, Idaho and Montana following heavy snowfall in parts of each state. In Colorado, extremely dangerous avalanche conditions...
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Casper Mountain by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Casper Mountain WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches possible. * WHERE...Casper Mountain. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Winter travel conditions are likely, with slick roads and periods of low visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ochoco-John Day Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 15:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Ochoco-John Day Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Ochoco-John Day Highlands. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Rare 'Freezing Fog' Likely Leads to Massive Highway Pile Up
The highway could remain closed for up to 12 hours.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for City and Borough of Juneau by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 14:53:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-30 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: City and Borough of Juneau WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON Snow has diminished at Lena Point as of 230pm and has become mixed with rain in the back of the Mendenhall Valley. An additional 1 inch was measured at Lena Point since this morning for a storm total of 7.8 inches. In the Mendenhall Valley around 3 inches of snow was measured.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains, Flat Tops by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 15:25:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet with locally higher amounts close to 3 feet possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Elkhead and Park Mountains and Flat Tops. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect periodic breaks in showers as well as decreased intensity at times.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 14:05:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water, clothing and tire chains. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. Avoid boating on Lake Tahoe until conditions improve. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 7000 feet. Storm total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet above 7000 feet, except up to 5 feet above 8000 feet. Winds gusting to 50 mph, except 100 mph or more along ridgetops. Wave heights of 3 to 6 feet on Lake Tahoe. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage and lead to power outages, and high waves on Lake Tahoe may capsize small vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will be around 9000 feet through early Saturday, falling to near 7000 feet midday Saturday, and below 6000 feet Saturday night. Snow totals of 1 to 5 inches below 6500 feet (including Lake Tahoe) will be possible Saturday night into early Sunday as snow levels drop.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 14:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 16:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-30 17:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Baldwin FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Alabama and northwest Florida, including the following counties, in southwest Alabama, Baldwin. In northwest Florida, Escambia and Santa Rosa. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 414 PM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This has caused urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pensacola, Ferry Pass, Brent, West Pensacola, Ensley, Warrington, Gonzalez, Pace, Goulding, Lillian, Myrtle Grove, Molino, Perdido Beach, Floridatown, Cantonment, Cottage Hill, Barrineau Park, Quintette, Molino Crossroads and Beulah.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Wind River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-01 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Wind River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM SATURDAY TO 11 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Upper Wind River Basin. * WHEN...From 11 PM Saturday to 11 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Winter travel conditions are expected, with slick roads and periods of low visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jackson Hole, Star Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 14:45:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-01 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Jackson Hole; Star Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with localized higher totals in the foothills. * WHERE...Jackson Hole and Star Valley. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Winter travel conditions are expected, with slick roads and periods of low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These snow amounts will occur over two days, with a few periods of enhanced snowfall rates.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southwest Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 15:02:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511. Target Area: Southwest Wyoming WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, locally up to 18 inches southern Uinta County, WY near the Utah border. * WHERE...In Utah, Bear Lake and Bear River Valley. In Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO NOON MST MONDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 7000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts up to 18 inches possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Colorado, Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus. In Utah, Tavaputs Plateau. * WHEN...From 6 PM Saturday to noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect periodic breaks in showers as well as decreased intensity at times.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County, Owens Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County; Owens Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts in excess of 50 mph. Gusts in excess of 60 mph will be possible in the higher terrain of the eastern Sierra slopes. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes and Owens Valley. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty downslope winds will be possible in the Owens Valley, which may result in sudden gusty cross winds along Highway 395.
Comments / 0