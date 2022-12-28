Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bear River Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 13:40:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by visiting 511.idaho.gov. Target Area: Bear River Range WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 15 to 25 inches with locally higher totals approaching 3 feet above 7500 feet MSL. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Bear River Range including but not limited to Emigration Summit. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 03:16:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-11 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Chance of freezing rain. * WHERE...Lower Yukon Valley. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grand and Battlement Mesas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 23:55:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grand and Battlement Mesas WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, bringing total snow accumulations to 10 to 20 inches with locally higher amounts up to 2 feet. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult at times. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Chelan County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 15:46:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Chelan County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON Light snow will continue across the Cascade crest through the night. Accumulations will be light and therefore the advisory will be allowed to expire.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 03:54:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; Seattle and Vicinity; Tacoma Area COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity zones. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 14:05:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water, clothing and tire chains. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. Avoid boating on Lake Tahoe until conditions improve. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 7000 feet. Storm total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet above 7000 feet, except up to 5 feet above 8000 feet. Winds gusting to 50 mph, except 100 mph or more along ridgetops. Wave heights of 3 to 6 feet on Lake Tahoe. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage and lead to power outages, and high waves on Lake Tahoe may capsize small vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will be around 9000 feet through early Saturday, falling to near 7000 feet midday Saturday, and below 6000 feet Saturday night. Snow totals of 1 to 5 inches below 6500 feet (including Lake Tahoe) will be possible Saturday night into early Sunday as snow levels drop.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ochoco-John Day Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 15:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Ochoco-John Day Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Ochoco-John Day Highlands. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Casper Mountain by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Casper Mountain WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches possible. * WHERE...Casper Mountain. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Winter travel conditions are likely, with slick roads and periods of low visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southwest Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 15:02:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511. Target Area: Southwest Wyoming WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, locally up to 18 inches southern Uinta County, WY near the Utah border. * WHERE...In Utah, Bear Lake and Bear River Valley. In Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected.
Winter Storm Warning issued for City and Borough of Juneau by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 14:53:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-30 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: City and Borough of Juneau WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON Snow has diminished at Lena Point as of 230pm and has become mixed with rain in the back of the Mendenhall Valley. An additional 1 inch was measured at Lena Point since this morning for a storm total of 7.8 inches. In the Mendenhall Valley around 3 inches of snow was measured.
Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 16:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-30 17:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Baldwin FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Alabama and northwest Florida, including the following counties, in southwest Alabama, Baldwin. In northwest Florida, Escambia and Santa Rosa. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 414 PM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This has caused urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pensacola, Ferry Pass, Brent, West Pensacola, Ensley, Warrington, Gonzalez, Pace, Goulding, Lillian, Myrtle Grove, Molino, Perdido Beach, Floridatown, Cantonment, Cottage Hill, Barrineau Park, Quintette, Molino Crossroads and Beulah.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 15:01:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area and Paradise on Mount Rainier. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Wind Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 14:03:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Lake County; Southern Trinity; Southwestern Humboldt WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Strongest winds typically occur across exposed ridges and coastal headlands. * WHERE...Southwestern Humboldt, Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage, Kodiak Island, Matanuska Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-01-01 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-30 15:15:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage; Kodiak Island; Matanuska Valley; Northeast Prince William Sound; Southeast Prince William Sound; Western Kenai Peninsula; Western Prince William Sound STRONG LOW TO BRING WINDS AND WINTRY MIX TO SOUTHCENTRAL THIS WEEKEND We continue to monitor the potential for an impactful weather event to occur across Southcentral this weekend. A storm-force low will enter the northern Gulf of Alaska Saturday afternoon through the evening, bringing a storm-force front first to Kodiak Island, then to the northern Gulf, including Prince William Sound and Passage Canal on Sunday. Gusty easterly winds are likely through Portage Valley and Turnagain Arm, beginning as early as Saturday night. Accompanying this area of low pressure is a deep fetch of moisture which will also introduce warmer temperatures. This will likely result in a wintry mix of precipitation including rain, snow, freezing rain, sleet, or a combination of all throughout the event. Weather models are still struggling to resolve forecast details, and precipitation type remains the biggest challenge. At this time, we are confident that the front will begin to impact Kodiak Island Saturday afternoon, and the southern Kenai Peninsula Saturday night into Sunday morning. As this system lifts northward, it will then affect the Anchorage Bowl, Matanuska Valley, and southern Copper River Basin during the day on Sunday, when the bulk of precipitation is expected to occur. Please monitor the forecast closely. We will be making frequent updates as we work to refine these details, especially regarding precipitation type.
Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 14:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO NOON MST MONDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 7000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts up to 18 inches possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Colorado, Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus. In Utah, Tavaputs Plateau. * WHEN...From 6 PM Saturday to noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect periodic breaks in showers as well as decreased intensity at times.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Central Carbon County, Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; North Snowy Range Foothills; Shirley Basin; Southwest Carbon County WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible in lower elevations, 10 to 15 inches possible above 7500 feet. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph until Saturday night. * WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin, Central Carbon County, North Snowy Range Foothills and Southwest Carbon County, including the cities of Rawlins and Baggs. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Outdoor recreation could become life threatening to those caught unprepared for severe winter conditions. Hikers and snowmobilers may easily become disoriented.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Lander Foothills, Wind River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Lander Foothills; Wind River Basin WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches possible, with the higher amounts more likely toward the Lander Foothills. * WHERE...Wind River Basin and Lander Foothills. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Winter travel conditions are likely, with slick roads and periods of low visibility.
