Brandi Glanville Drives Bravo Fans Wild After Hinting At A Possible Return To 'The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills'

Brandi Glanville sent Bravo fans into a frenzy.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum sent the rumor mill into overdrive after she took to Twitter on Monday, December 26, to drop hints she may be returning to the beloved franchise.

"I love this Christmas present," Glanville wrote alongside a photo of her manicured hand holding a diamond — a prop which the RHOBH cast members hold in the opening title sequence.

"THE QUEEN OF BEVERLY HILLS IS BACK," one follower commented under the tweet, while another emphasized, "I'm going to faint."

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star was a main cast member on the series from 2011 until 2015, where she infamously feuded with Kyle Richards and former bestie Lisa Vanderpump .

"After a lot of careful thought and deliberation I have decided not to return to RHOBH as a full-time cast member this season," Glanville said in a June 2015 statement about her departure. "The past 4 years have been amazing, a complete roller coaster of a ride. I will always be thankful to Bravo and for the opportunities that have come along with doing this pop culture phenomenon of a show."

Despite being missing in action from the reality series for a few years, the blonde beauty exclusively told OK! that when she joined season 2 of the Peacock spin-off, she felt happy to be back on the small screen.

"It kind of feels like you never leave," Glanville said of being apart of the the Bravo universe . "You are kind of grandfathered in after you've done a couple of seasons."

However, it did not seem like she was ever going to be eager to see her old frenemies from the L.A. anytime soon. "It was great to not be around the same people but still be in the same atmosphere," she said of starring RHUGT with stars, including Dorinda Medley , Jill Zarin , Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge .