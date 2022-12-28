ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Veteran had weapons, drugs with him when shot at Shaw Air Force Base, FBI says

The man who was shot at Shaw Air Force Base last week is a retired veteran, according to an affidavit shared by the FBI. Angelo Jerome Brown was in possession of weapons and a substance believed to be crack cocaine and has been charged with multiple crimes, FBI Special Agent Kevin Conroy said in the affidavit.
SUMTER, SC
The Independent

Father of Idaho victim says daughter may have been prime target and ‘means of death’ don’t all match

The grieving father of one of the four slain University of Idaho students said his daughter and her best friend may have been prime target as the perpetrators 'chose to go upstairs' where they were sleeping.Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their off-campus home in Moscow on 13 November. Three weeks later, the police are yet to name a suspect.Steven Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee, said that the suspect went upstairs where his daughter and her best friend Mogen, 21, were sleeping on the same bed on the top floor, which...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger carried out study asking criminals how they chose victims

A man arrested in connection with the murder of four university students in Idaho conducted a study asking criminals how they selected their targets - and how they felt as they committed the crimes. As police records revealed that criminology student Bryan Kohberger had been arrested in Scranton, Pennsylvania, in connection with the November stabbing deaths of the students, it emerged just six months ago he had sought input from former criminals to understand their decision-making processes.He also wanted to know how they felt throughout the experience“Hello, my name is Bryan and I am inviting you to participate in...
MOSCOW, ID
AOL Corp

Video shows Chinese jet come within 20 feet of U.S. military aircraft

A Chinese fighter pilot "performed an unsafe maneuver" while close to a U.S. Air Force plane, United States officials said Thursday. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that the fighter pilot flew in front of and within 20 feet of the nose of the RC-135 aircraft the U.S. pilot was flying on Dec. 21, 2022.
RadarOnline

Arrest Made In University Of Idaho Quadruple Slayings, Suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger In Custody

An arrest has been made in the University of Idaho murders that stole the lives of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, on November 13. RadarOnline.com has learned Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28 was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at 3 AM on Friday in Scranton, Pennsylvania.He was being held for extradition in Monroe County Court for first-degree murder in connection to the brutal murders. Kohberger reportedly graduated with a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice from DeSales University in Pennsylvania in May. He is listed as a Ph.D. student...
MOSCOW, ID
americanmilitarynews.com

Marine Raider killed in Iraq; special operations force member

A U.S. Marine assigned to Marine Forces Special Operations Command (MARSOC) was killed Monday in Iraq, the U.S. Department of Defense announced on Thursday. The Marine, identified as Staff Sgt. Samuel D. Lecce, 32, of Jefferson, Tenn., died in an unspecified non-combat related incident. Lecce was deployed in Iraq at the time as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S. military mission to counter the rise of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq and Syria.
CALIFORNIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

21-y/o Marine dies after proposing to fiancée

A 21-year-old Marine recently died while serving as a security guard at the U.S. embassy in Nigeria, not long after proposing to his fiancée. The death of Cpl. Elwin Ramirez is now being investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, according to an announcement by the Marine Security Guard, which provides security to American diplomatic missions around the world.
LODI, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Leak: Pentagon not planning to reinstate 8,000+ fired troops who refused COVID vax, says report

A Defense Department public affairs guidance document exclusively obtained by investigative reporter Jordan Schachtel shows that while the military Covid-19 vaccine mandate has ended, the Pentagon has no plans to reinstate thousands of service members who were discharged for refusing to take the vaccine. The Defense Department document entitled “PUBLIC...
americanmilitarynews.com

Washington drug bust nets $10 million worth of meth, fentanyl, heroin

Quinn, a 2-year-old golden Labrador retriever, worked his first drug bust Wednesday, helping a team of veteran Burien police and King County sheriff’s detectives score an estimated $2.5 million worth of crystal meth, fentanyl and black-tar heroin before it could be cut up and dispatched across Western Washington. The...
BURIEN, WA
Washington Examiner

Anti-drug smuggling planes slated for quick elimination by Air Force

The Air Force is planning to eliminate its small fleet of surveillance planes used to counter drug smuggling at the border by the end of the month — abruptly moving up its original deadline by four months. National Guard pilots must fly their aircraft to the Boneyard before the...

