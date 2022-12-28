Read full article on original website
‘Gate runner’ shot trying to illegally enter military base in SC
An airman at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina shot a “gate runner” who was trying to illegally enter the base on Friday, injuring them and triggering a multi-agency investigation into the incident. The person tried to “illegally gain access” to the base around 1:30 p.m., according...
Veteran had weapons, drugs with him when shot at Shaw Air Force Base, FBI says
The man who was shot at Shaw Air Force Base last week is a retired veteran, according to an affidavit shared by the FBI. Angelo Jerome Brown was in possession of weapons and a substance believed to be crack cocaine and has been charged with multiple crimes, FBI Special Agent Kevin Conroy said in the affidavit.
Father of Idaho victim says daughter may have been prime target and ‘means of death’ don’t all match
The grieving father of one of the four slain University of Idaho students said his daughter and her best friend may have been prime target as the perpetrators 'chose to go upstairs' where they were sleeping.Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their off-campus home in Moscow on 13 November. Three weeks later, the police are yet to name a suspect.Steven Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee, said that the suspect went upstairs where his daughter and her best friend Mogen, 21, were sleeping on the same bed on the top floor, which...
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger carried out study asking criminals how they chose victims
A man arrested in connection with the murder of four university students in Idaho conducted a study asking criminals how they selected their targets - and how they felt as they committed the crimes. As police records revealed that criminology student Bryan Kohberger had been arrested in Scranton, Pennsylvania, in connection with the November stabbing deaths of the students, it emerged just six months ago he had sought input from former criminals to understand their decision-making processes.He also wanted to know how they felt throughout the experience“Hello, my name is Bryan and I am inviting you to participate in...
A US Air Force bomber successfully launched a fully-operational hypersonic missile in a milestone weapon test
The weapon, which has faced repeated setbacks, hit speeds faster than five times the speed of sound before detonating in the target area.
Detectives found white Hyundai Elantra in connection to suspect in Idaho killings
Officials confirmed that the white Hyundai Elantra seen on surveillance video had belonged to 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger, which is what sources who have spoken to NBC News have said is one of the biggest pieces of evidence in the case. NBC’s Dana Griffin reports. Dec. 30, 2022.
Video shows Chinese jet come within 20 feet of U.S. military aircraft
A Chinese fighter pilot "performed an unsafe maneuver" while close to a U.S. Air Force plane, United States officials said Thursday. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that the fighter pilot flew in front of and within 20 feet of the nose of the RC-135 aircraft the U.S. pilot was flying on Dec. 21, 2022.
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Caught in 'the green beam': How US Air Force gunship crews let a target know they have it in their sights
The AC-130's green beam is meant "to let the adversaries know that you see him," the head of US Air Force Special Operations Command said.
8 killed in shootout between Mexican soldiers, suspected cartel gunmen near U.S. border
Seven suspected cartel gunmen and one soldier were killed in a shootout Wednesday between the army and gang members in the northern Mexico border city of Nuevo Laredo, authorities said. The shootings were the second time in as many weeks that large-scale violence has hit Nuevo Laredo, across the border...
34 years after unveiling the iconic B-2, the US military has revealed a new bomber designed to use weapons that haven't been invented yet
The B-21 is still a long way from the battlefield, but officials are already boasting about its ability to keep up with changing technology.
‘Dangerously’ close: Video shows Chinese jet buzzing US spy plane
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon on Thursday released video it said showed a Chinese fighter jet coming dangerously close to a U.S. Air Force RC-135 Rivet Joint reconnaissance plane over the South China Sea last week. The People’s Liberation Army Navy pilot flew the J-11 fighter in front of, and...
US Air Force Grounds Entire Fleet of Stealth Bombers After Major Emergency, 2023 Rose Bowl Flyover Scrapped
Unfortunate news for the 2023 Rose Bowl attendees. Due to a major emergency, the U.S. Air Force has grounded the entire fleet of B-2 Spirit stealth bombs. This means no exciting flyover during the January 2nd college football game. According to the DailyMail, the U.S. Air Force made the decision...
Arrest Made In University Of Idaho Quadruple Slayings, Suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger In Custody
An arrest has been made in the University of Idaho murders that stole the lives of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, on November 13. RadarOnline.com has learned Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28 was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at 3 AM on Friday in Scranton, Pennsylvania.He was being held for extradition in Monroe County Court for first-degree murder in connection to the brutal murders. Kohberger reportedly graduated with a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice from DeSales University in Pennsylvania in May. He is listed as a Ph.D. student...
Marine Raider killed in Iraq; special operations force member
A U.S. Marine assigned to Marine Forces Special Operations Command (MARSOC) was killed Monday in Iraq, the U.S. Department of Defense announced on Thursday. The Marine, identified as Staff Sgt. Samuel D. Lecce, 32, of Jefferson, Tenn., died in an unspecified non-combat related incident. Lecce was deployed in Iraq at the time as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S. military mission to counter the rise of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq and Syria.
21-y/o Marine dies after proposing to fiancée
A 21-year-old Marine recently died while serving as a security guard at the U.S. embassy in Nigeria, not long after proposing to his fiancée. The death of Cpl. Elwin Ramirez is now being investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, according to an announcement by the Marine Security Guard, which provides security to American diplomatic missions around the world.
Leak: Pentagon not planning to reinstate 8,000+ fired troops who refused COVID vax, says report
A Defense Department public affairs guidance document exclusively obtained by investigative reporter Jordan Schachtel shows that while the military Covid-19 vaccine mandate has ended, the Pentagon has no plans to reinstate thousands of service members who were discharged for refusing to take the vaccine. The Defense Department document entitled “PUBLIC...
Washington drug bust nets $10 million worth of meth, fentanyl, heroin
Quinn, a 2-year-old golden Labrador retriever, worked his first drug bust Wednesday, helping a team of veteran Burien police and King County sheriff’s detectives score an estimated $2.5 million worth of crystal meth, fentanyl and black-tar heroin before it could be cut up and dispatched across Western Washington. The...
Military bases had $260M in damages from Afghan evacuation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Military bases that housed tens of thousands of Afghan refugees in the U.S. incurred almost $260 million in damages that in some cases rendered buildings unusable for troops until significant repairs to walls and plumbing are made, the Pentagon’s inspector general found. Over the last...
Anti-drug smuggling planes slated for quick elimination by Air Force
The Air Force is planning to eliminate its small fleet of surveillance planes used to counter drug smuggling at the border by the end of the month — abruptly moving up its original deadline by four months. National Guard pilots must fly their aircraft to the Boneyard before the...
