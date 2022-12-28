An unexpected discovery about a family heirloom doesn't make it any less precious. The story went like this: my husband's Grandpa Ruby was a larger-than-life character, universally loved by everyone he met. His laughter was said to fill up a room, and he was movie-star handsome, with a full head of hair and eyes that sparkled. He'd had dance lessons as a child, so he was an incredible dancer, as well as being an accomplished athlete.

3 DAYS AGO