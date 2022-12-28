Read full article on original website
Tawna Lynn Stouffer obituary 1958~2022
Tawna Lynn Stouffer, 64, of Metal Twp, Pennsylvania passed away November 26, 2022, at home. She was born on October 4, 1958, in Carlisle, Pennsylvania to Wilbur and Henrietta George. Tawna is survived by a son, John Thomas Stouffer, her sister Sherry Leach, a brother, Jerry Blain, and a nephew,...
The History of the Haunted Captain Grant’s Inn
When looking for a place to spend the night, you might look for a continental breakfast, swimming pool, or Wi-Fi. Booking a stay at Captain Grant’s Inn provides one amenity many businesses might try to hide, ghosts. However, this has become a selling feature that attracts those obsessed with paranormal activity.
A Price Above Rubies
An unexpected discovery about a family heirloom doesn't make it any less precious. The story went like this: my husband's Grandpa Ruby was a larger-than-life character, universally loved by everyone he met. His laughter was said to fill up a room, and he was movie-star handsome, with a full head of hair and eyes that sparkled. He'd had dance lessons as a child, so he was an incredible dancer, as well as being an accomplished athlete.
