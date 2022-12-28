The Handel & Haydn Society will perform a recital to benefit Navigator Homes of Martha’s Vineyard on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 3 pm. Guy Fishman, principal cellist of the Handel & Haydn Society, along with Renée Hemsing, violist with Handel & Haydn, will lead the performance. They will perform Bach’s unaccompanied sonatas and suite 6, composed for violin and cello in 1720. The repertoire for the recital is Sonata in d minor for unaccompanied violin, and suite in C major for unaccompanied cello. Hemsing and Fishman are specialists in the performance of these masterworks using instruments of the period and performance techniques Bach would have been familiar with. Join these esteemed musicians and hear these masterpieces performed on instruments performed on instruments made decades before the music was written. Hemsing performs on a beautiful early-18th century Dutch violin on generous loan to her. Fishman plays a rare cello made in Rome in 1704 by David Tecchler.

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO