ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

20 Years Ago: Creed Plays Disastrous Concert in Chicago

It wouldn't be official for another year and a half, but Creed effectively ended Dec. 29, 2002 on stage in suburban Chicago. The quartet's concert at the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill., (formerly known as the Rosemont Arena) has become a legend the band members would just as soon forget. Frontman Scott Stapp was, by his own admission, "whacked out on" the powerful anti-inflammatory Prednisone, which he'd been taking to help heal from injuries suffered in a car accident the previous April. It left him bloated and tired -- "exhausted," in his words -- and he didn't help matters by drinking a considerable amount of whiskey before the show.
ROSEMONT, IL
thereporteronline.net

Best Spots for New Year’s Day Hangover Brunch in Chicago

Whether you partied too hard or didn’t party enough, a New Year’s Day hangover brunch is never a bad way to start your 2023. Personally, a pajama party with mimosa floating would totally be my choice of kicking the year off. Or, if you’re going to try to do a dry January this year, most restaurants and bars also have spirit-free options. All in all, some egg benedict, biscuits and gravy, and freshly smoked bacon definitely sounds pleasant after a night’s celebration.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago celebrating Kwanzaa all week long

CHICAGO - Malcolm X College hosted a celebration of Kwanzaa on Tuesday. This is the 16th year of the free event. The celebration featured a procession and drum call, along with other live performances. Organizers also had a shopping area that featured the work of local artisans. Kwanzaa is an...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Town Square Wheaton is all about shopping local.

Town Square Wheaton is much more than a shopping center. It's a place that values shopping local. It's also a place where family and friends can gather. Tim McGill ,checked out an eclectic local shop on Good Day Chicago.
WHEATON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Theft costs Chicago church thousands of dollars in Christmas Day donations

CHICAGO - Police are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars in donations that a Chicago church had collected for its community outreach efforts, including a soup kitchen for the homeless. Chicago police said a window was pried open late Monday or early Tuesday at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Strapped in for Chicago's rollercoaster temperature ride?

CHICAGO - Our temperature turnaround has been jaw-dropping. Weather whiplash strikes again in Chicago. Remember our frigid Friday? O'Hare did not climb above zero all day. It was the coldest day in nearly four years. Just six days later and it almost feels like spring as highs hit the middle to even upper 50s in spots.
CHICAGO, IL
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Chicago

© 5,312 × 2,988 pixels, file size: 6.76 MB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. With so many lovely city beaches, neighborhood pools, and indoor waterparks in Chicago, finding a location to float around and enjoy swimming is not difficult. But perhaps you choose a location for your summertime cool-down session that is a little more wild or off the main road. Here are some of our top swimming spots, which range from man-made to spectacularly naturalistic.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

A local furniture chain is offering free furniture if it snows four inches or more on February 12. Has that ever happened?

A local furniture chain is offering free furniture if it snows four inches or more on February 12. Has that ever happened?. It has happened, but not as often as you might think, since mid-February is still well in the heart of Chicago’s snow season. We had Chicago climatologist and weather historian Frank Wachowski check the city’s snowfall records for that date, all the way back to 1885. Wachowski noted that over the period of record, there has been four on more inches of snow on February 12 on just two occasions- 7.9 inches in 1894 and 7.0 inches in 1896. The next biggest snowfall on that date was just 2.9 inches in 1979. Weather-based promotions like this are common, and the stores usually take out an insurance policy to cover their losses, should the snowfall actually occur. Just for fun, we had Wachowski check to see what dates of the year hosted the most four-inch plus snows. The winners were January 9, January 26 and February 6, each with five occurrences.
CHICAGO, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Once upon a time

Icemakers - This photo in Sandy Williams' book, "Images of America - Hinsdale," shows ice being cut up and stored along the banks of Salt Creek near Washington and Spring Road. "Fullersburg's Mammoth Springs Ice Company, a prosperous natural ice business before the days of refrigeration, was begun by John Ruchty in 1880. When the ice on Salt Creek was about 16 inches thick, it was cut into 24-inch blocks. Workmen are shown maneuvering the floating ice to the horse-powered conveyor belt that carried the blocks to the top of the icehouse."
HINSDALE, IL
valpo.life

Twin Peaks Coming to Schererville

Twin Peaks is set to take over the former 7,778 SF Houlihan’s restaurant in Schererville’s Fountain Park Shopping Center. Twin Peak signed a long-term lease located at 1550 US-41 with plans to start the remodel in Q1 of 2023. The Texas-based chain bills itself as much more than your typical sports bar. Their lodge welcomes every guest with World Series walk offs and barrel-aged whiskey. The second you step inside, you’re surrounded by a lodge full of friendly and attentive Twin Peaks Girls serving up scratch food and their signature 29-degree beers.
SCHERERVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy