Knox, Tampa Catholic blitz Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - Karter Knox was preparing to shoot a free throw when he turned around and smiled at two of his Tampa Catholic teammates.

Yes, he was having fun. That was apparent.

The five-star 6-foot-6 junior scored 27 points - nearly half of them coming on six highlight-reel dunks - as Tampa Catholic blitzed Myrtle Beach 88-51 in the first round of the Beach Ball Classic on Tuesday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

Tampa Catholic’s Karter Knox slams one of his six dunks, on his way to scoring 27 points and leading his team to a 88-51 victory in the Beach Ball Classic. Photo by Mike Duprez

“Just coming to the gym every day,” Knox said. “Working on my game.”

Knox has a bevy of offers, including Kentucky, where his older brother starred. Kevin Knox II was a lottery pick by the New York Knicks in 2018. The older Knox has also played for the Atlanta Hawks and is now with the Detroit Pistons.

It looks like Karter wants to blaze the same path.

“He influences me a lot,” Knox said. “He’s someone I really look up to. I want to be in the league just like him.”

The view from the bench was enough to elicit smiles.

“It’s really nice,” said Tampa Catholic coach Don Dziagwa. “I’m really glad he’s in a Tampa Catholic uniform. I’ve been fortunate to have his older brothers, too.”

Photo by Mike Duprez

Eddrin Bronson scored 18 points for the Crusaders while Isaiah Finch-Campbell and Colby Cannizzaro each had 9.

The Crusaders improved to 5-5 but don’t let the record fool you. Tampa Catholic has played the likes of IMG Academy and 7-A Georgia schools Wheeler and Newton.

“We have played an extremely tough schedule,” Dziagwa said. “Karter plays at the level of people we’ve been playing. He’s trying to bring his teammates to that level, which is really good.”

It looked like the Crusaders were at that level on Tuesday.

The result wasn’t unexpected. Myrtle Beach (0-7) couldn’t match up with the Crusaders on the boards. Tampa Catholic held a 46-34 edge on the boards, with 30 of those on the offensive end, leading to a bunch of second-chance points. They also forced 29 turnovers with a withering full-court press.

Knox got his first dunk on an alley-top as the Crusaders opened up an early advantage.

But the Seahawks did manage to play a very competitive first half, thanks to sophomores John Simmons and James Watson, who were a combined 12 of 14 from the floor in the half. Simmons finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds while Watson had 15 points.

Bronson drained a 3-pointer to break a 24-24 and give Tampa Catholic the lead for good. That was the beginning of a 13-0 run, which also featured a windmill dunk by Knox.

The Seahawks still weren't quite ready to go away as they went on a 10-0 run capped by a Simmons floater.

A three-point play by Bronson followed by a putback dunk by Knox enabled the Chargers to lead 42-34 at halftime.

Knox opened the second half with a tomahawk dunk, hit a 15-foot jumper and then got another slam following a turnover as the Chargers pushed out to a 14-point lead.

It kept ballooning from there.

“We’re a pressing team, as you can see,” Dziagwa said. “And we’re better in the second half. We wear you down, force you to make bad passes.”



Something else might have been at play as well in the second half.

“We came into the locker room and got locked in, got focused,” Knox said. “We were playing around in the first half.”

Knox got his sixth and final dunk midway through the third quarter as the Crusaders pulled away. He just missed out on a seventh when a teammate threw a pass off the backboard but the timing was a little off.

“We don’t always get six dunks with the teams we play,” Dziagwa said. “But we play a wide open style. Things like that will come.”

Tampa Catholic will play in a semifinal game on Thursday at 5:15 p.m. in the Traditional Bracket.