Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

Last Night on the Town Virginia Beach to ring in 2023

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach’s Last Night on the Town event will help ring in the new year Saturday evening in Town Center. Lupe Fiasco will headline the free, family-friendly event, which will also feature special guests Empire Strikes Brass and Monotronic. This is the ninth...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

New year? New route changes for HRT

NORFOLK, Va. — Many residents across the area rely on Hampton Roads Transit buses and light rail services to help them get around. Which is why it's important to know when there are planned changes, so those who use the HRT can plan accordingly. The following changes will go...
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

The Cobbler Cafe Opens In Midtown Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-There’s a new hotspot in town for those craving a delectable dessert sure to tantalize the tastebuds. The Cobbler Cafe opened its doors to the public on Friday, November 4. The new business is located at 10153 Jefferson Ave., Suite C, in the Francisco Village Shopping Center of Midtown Newport News, adjacent to Lily’s Furniture & Mattress.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Hampton, VA

Hampton, an independent city in Virginia, is blessed with miles of coastline and spectacular water scenery and is situated on the Chesapeake Bay's entrance. The city is right in the middle of the East Coast and the Hampton Roads territory. Hampton was founded in 1610 and is one of America's...
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hilton Village and Phoebus Named to New Virginia Main Street Program

Two Hampton Roads communities have been chosen for a new program administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) aimed at strengthening small-town business communities. Hilton Village in Newport News and Phoebus in Hampton will be among ten Virginia towns to participate in the first Mobilizing Main...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
thefamilyvacationguide.com

What is the Closest Airport to Virginia Beach?

If you’re planning to visit Virginia Beach, you will want to ensure you spend as much time there as possible. The best way to achieve this is to fly to the nearest airport to Virginia Beach. You’ll reduce your travel time and maximize time spent exploring the city and relaxing on the beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
