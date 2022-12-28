Read full article on original website
Last Night on the Town NYE Party to impact traffic in Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach police will be closing portions of Town Center on Saturday due to the Last Night on the Town New Year's Eve Party.
A look ahead at this holiday weekend’s events | Dec. 30 – Jan. 1
Make sure to catch these festive events this weekend before they wrap up for the holiday season.
WAVY News 10
Last Night on the Town Virginia Beach to ring in 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach’s Last Night on the Town event will help ring in the new year Saturday evening in Town Center. Lupe Fiasco will headline the free, family-friendly event, which will also feature special guests Empire Strikes Brass and Monotronic. This is the ninth...
New year? New route changes for HRT
NORFOLK, Va. — Many residents across the area rely on Hampton Roads Transit buses and light rail services to help them get around. Which is why it's important to know when there are planned changes, so those who use the HRT can plan accordingly. The following changes will go...
Police: Vehicle crashes into building in Virginia Beach shopping center
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police officers were investigating a scene where a vehicle crashed into a building Friday night. Around 7:45 p.m., they asked people to avoid the 5200 block of Providence Road. That's near the Fairfield Shopping Center, across from the Kempsville Public Library. It wasn't...
Body cam footage: Virginia Beach issues most DUI's in Hampton Roads, but why?
Virginia Beach makes about 5% of the total population in the state, but in 2019 they accounted for more than 9% of the DUI convictions statewide and 8% of DUI cases in 2020 and 2021.
You can celebrate the new year with your little one at the Children's Museum of Virginia.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The celebration of life's milestones is truly for anyone, regardless of age. That's why the Children's Museum of Virginia in Portsmouth wants to help you celebrate the new year with your little one through the "Noon Year's Eve Bash." That's right: there are no bedtime changes...
SURVEY: Where do you want Virginia Beach to be in the next 60 years?
In honor of its residents, the city will launch a network initiative, a modernized logo and several community activations for residents to participate in throughout the year.
peninsulachronicle.com
The Cobbler Cafe Opens In Midtown Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-There’s a new hotspot in town for those craving a delectable dessert sure to tantalize the tastebuds. The Cobbler Cafe opened its doors to the public on Friday, November 4. The new business is located at 10153 Jefferson Ave., Suite C, in the Francisco Village Shopping Center of Midtown Newport News, adjacent to Lily’s Furniture & Mattress.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hampton, VA
Hampton, an independent city in Virginia, is blessed with miles of coastline and spectacular water scenery and is situated on the Chesapeake Bay's entrance. The city is right in the middle of the East Coast and the Hampton Roads territory. Hampton was founded in 1610 and is one of America's...
Small Business Spotlight: Va Beach seafood joint hopes to bounce back in 2023
Deltonio and Sumiko Thompson opened Crabby Cali's location on Holland Road in 2018. The Army veteran and former Nightingale dispatcher say they're making some changes to help sales in the new year.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hilton Village and Phoebus Named to New Virginia Main Street Program
Two Hampton Roads communities have been chosen for a new program administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) aimed at strengthening small-town business communities. Hilton Village in Newport News and Phoebus in Hampton will be among ten Virginia towns to participate in the first Mobilizing Main...
Virginia Beach firefighter program about to start using expanded training facility
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Harry E. Diezel Fire Training Center in Virginia Beach just got a huge upgrade. The facility is located off Birdneck Road in Virginia Beach. The city added on 16,700 square feet of training space, including a workout facility for large incoming classes. It can fit 30-60 recruits simultaneously, now.
Crews continue to repair after water line break in downtown Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Two weeks ago, a water main break flooded parts of Monticello Avenue in downtown Norfolk. Ever since, the city has blocked off the southbound lane from Freemason Street to City Hall Avenue. The closure impacts some drivers and commuters using The Tide. “I usually catch it...
Portsmouth crash knocks out power to more than 2,800 Dominion Energy customers
A crash has caused a power outage in the Victory Boulevard Corridor area of Portsmouth. Police said the outage includes the traffic light at Frederick Boulevard and Scott Street.
Newport News City Hall closed until next week
Newport News City Hall closed until next week due to necessary repairs on the building's HVAC system
Shuck and pick away: Celebrate the New Year by stuffing your face for a good cause
NORFOLK, Va. — Delicious pork, oysters, collard greens, mac and cheese and more await you at the 10th Annual Hogs for Hope New Year’s Day Pig Pickin’ and Oyster Roast. You can feed your stomach and your soul from noon to 5 p.m. at Hank's Filling Station in Norfolk on January 1.
Tolls at Downtown, Midtown Tunnels to increase this weekend
Drivers with an E-ZPass will pay 27-cents more during peak hours with the toll increasing to $2.77 for a 2-axle vehicle. Peak hours are from 5:30 am to 9 am and 2:30 pm to 7 pm Monday through Friday.
Stabbing at the Janaf Shopping Center Walmart leaves one injured: Police
Man stabbed at the Janaf Shopping Center Walmart on the morning of Friday, Dec. 30, according to Norfolk Police
thefamilyvacationguide.com
What is the Closest Airport to Virginia Beach?
If you’re planning to visit Virginia Beach, you will want to ensure you spend as much time there as possible. The best way to achieve this is to fly to the nearest airport to Virginia Beach. You’ll reduce your travel time and maximize time spent exploring the city and relaxing on the beach.
13News Now
