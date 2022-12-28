Look: Daquan Davis leads St. John's (D.C.) to blowout win over Bishop O'Dowd in Holiday Classic

Davis, the nation's No. 11 ranked point guard, scored a game-high 15 points and had a big dunk in the 75-36 win

SAN DIEGO - Four-star point guard Daquan Davis scored 15 points to lead St. John's (Washington, D.C.) to a 75-36 first-round victory over Bishop O'Dowd (California) on Tuesday in the National Bracket of the 32nd annual Torrey Pines Holiday Classic presented by SBLive Sports.

The 5-foot-10, 155-pound prospect also had an electrifying dunk for the Cadets:

Daquan Davis, St. John's (DC) dunk (; 0:07)

Davis, the nation's No. 11 ranked point guard according to 247 Sports, also had help on offense from fellow top recruits Donavan Freeman and Malik Mack.



Freeman, the nation's No. 4 ranked power forward, scored five points in the game. The four-star 6-foot-8 recruit recently announced a top-five list of Iowa, Texas, LSU, Maryland, and Rutgers per 247 Sports.

Also adding to the Cadets' dominance was three-star Harvard commit, Malik Mack, who scored eight points.