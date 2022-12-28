ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

kptv.com

2 teens arrested after ‘act of violence’ threat towards Salem-Keizer school

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has completed an investigation after threats of violence were made against West Salem High School this week. According to the MCSO, deputies, working alongside the FBI, began investigating the claims Tuesday after reports of a threat on social media suggesting an “act of violence” surfaced. The threats suggested the unnamed act would happen when students returned from holiday break Jan. 3.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Police detain suspect in gunfire incident at Portland Albertson's

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have detained the suspect in a shooting incident near an Albertson's on Friday morning. No one was injured. Portland Police Bureau North Precinct officers responded to a report of shots heard at the 5800 block of NE Prescott Street at around 9:25 a.m. Officers found...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man charged by 4 law agencies after hours-long pursuit across Oregon

SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) – A man was arrested in Sherwood after driving recklessly Thursday in a string of events leading him to be charged by four different law-enforcement agencies. The Sherwood Police Department says at roughly 9:21 p.m., Oregon State police received multiple reports of a white Mercedes driving...
SHERWOOD, OR
kptv.com

‘9,000 people affected’: Portland man to serve 15 years for extensive identity thefts

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man will serve 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple counts of identity theft. According to Clackamas County, William Nelson Barnes of Portland obtained data of his victims from a stolen hard drive from a title and mortgage company. Barnes also used stolen mail to gain personal information, affecting more than 9,000 people, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Tigard man suspected of shooting mail carrier on Christmas Eve arrested in Lake Oswego, police say

A Tigard man who’s suspected of shooting a mail carrier on Christmas Eve was arrested Wednesday in Lake Oswego, police said. At about 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 24, a uniform-wearing U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was shot in the leg near Southeast 37th Avenue and Harvey Street in Milwaukie, police said. The mail carrier, who hasn’t been publicly identified, was treated at a nearby hospital and is now recovering at home, police said.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
kptv.com

Man gets 5 years for string of Portland, Vancouver robberies

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a series of robberies in Vancouver, Wash. and Portland, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday. On Thursday, JJ Ben pled guilty to the string of robberies, the DA’s office said....
VANCOUVER, WA
The Oregonian

Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs

A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

1 hospitalized after downtown Gresham shooting; suspect on the run

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – One person is in the hospital after a downtown Gresham shooting Thursday evening. Officers were dispatched just after 6 p.m. to the 100 block of N. Main Avenue in Gresham. According to a spokesperson for the Gresham Police Department, the victim was found conscious and breathing when paramedics and police arrived at the scene. The man was quickly taken to a local hospital and is reportedly in “serious condition.”
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old onto MAX tracks in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A woman has been arraigned after pushing a three-year-old child onto MAX tracks in NE Portland Wednesday. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, on Wednesday evening a mother and her child were waiting for the MAX train when Brianna Lace Workman, 32, allegedly shoved the child off of the platform and onto the MAX train tracks without provocation.
PORTLAND, OR

