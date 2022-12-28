Read full article on original website
Related
kptv.com
2 teens arrested after ‘act of violence’ threat towards Salem-Keizer school
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has completed an investigation after threats of violence were made against West Salem High School this week. According to the MCSO, deputies, working alongside the FBI, began investigating the claims Tuesday after reports of a threat on social media suggesting an “act of violence” surfaced. The threats suggested the unnamed act would happen when students returned from holiday break Jan. 3.
KATU.com
Police detain suspect in gunfire incident at Portland Albertson's
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have detained the suspect in a shooting incident near an Albertson's on Friday morning. No one was injured. Portland Police Bureau North Precinct officers responded to a report of shots heard at the 5800 block of NE Prescott Street at around 9:25 a.m. Officers found...
Portland police seize 3 guns, respond to multiple shootings injuring 3
The Portland Police Bureau's Focused Intervention Team seized three guns and responded to separate shootings that left three men injured on Wednesday, the Portland Police Bureau announced.
Tigard man arrested for attempted murder of a mail carrier
Four days after a mail carrier was shot in Milwaukie, a suspect has been arrested and faces an attempted murder charge.
Chronicle
Oregon Woman Accused of Shoving 3-Year-Old Onto Train Tracks Held Without Bail
A 32-year-old woman is being held without bail after allegedly shoving a 3-year-old girl off a Northeast Portland MAX station platform and onto the train tracks Wednesday, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office said. A male bystander quickly rescued the child, who reported a severe headache and had a...
kptv.com
Man charged by 4 law agencies after hours-long pursuit across Oregon
SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) – A man was arrested in Sherwood after driving recklessly Thursday in a string of events leading him to be charged by four different law-enforcement agencies. The Sherwood Police Department says at roughly 9:21 p.m., Oregon State police received multiple reports of a white Mercedes driving...
Woman accused of shoving child onto MAX train tracks
A woman is facing charges after the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said she shoved a child onto the MAX train tracks, injuring the child and interfering with public transportation.
kptv.com
‘9,000 people affected’: Portland man to serve 15 years for extensive identity thefts
OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man will serve 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple counts of identity theft. According to Clackamas County, William Nelson Barnes of Portland obtained data of his victims from a stolen hard drive from a title and mortgage company. Barnes also used stolen mail to gain personal information, affecting more than 9,000 people, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
Tigard man suspected of shooting mail carrier on Christmas Eve arrested in Lake Oswego, police say
A Tigard man who’s suspected of shooting a mail carrier on Christmas Eve was arrested Wednesday in Lake Oswego, police said. At about 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 24, a uniform-wearing U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was shot in the leg near Southeast 37th Avenue and Harvey Street in Milwaukie, police said. The mail carrier, who hasn’t been publicly identified, was treated at a nearby hospital and is now recovering at home, police said.
kptv.com
Man gets 5 years for string of Portland, Vancouver robberies
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a series of robberies in Vancouver, Wash. and Portland, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday. On Thursday, JJ Ben pled guilty to the string of robberies, the DA’s office said....
Man seriously injured after reported shooting in Gresham
A man was hospitalized after a reported shooting along North Main Street in Gresham just after 8 p.m. Thursday, according to Gresham Police Department.
Man shot dead after kicking in apartment door, Vancouver police say
A Vancouver resident shot and killed an alleged intruder who was kicking in the door of the resident’s apartment, police said. Officers responded Tuesday morning to the fatal shooting at Fisher’s Mill Apartments, 1000 S.E. 160th Ave., just before 9 a.m., according to a news release. The resident...
‘System is broken’: West Linn neighbors say homeowner painted slur on home
After a racist slur was discovered on a West Linn home on Christmas Day, neighbors tell KOIN 6 News they watched the homeowner spray paint the slur herself.
Two hospitalized after shooting in Blodgett, Oregon
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Blodgett, Oregon.
Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs
A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
kptv.com
1 hospitalized after downtown Gresham shooting; suspect on the run
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – One person is in the hospital after a downtown Gresham shooting Thursday evening. Officers were dispatched just after 6 p.m. to the 100 block of N. Main Avenue in Gresham. According to a spokesperson for the Gresham Police Department, the victim was found conscious and breathing when paramedics and police arrived at the scene. The man was quickly taken to a local hospital and is reportedly in “serious condition.”
16-year-old Portland girl reported missing, believed to be in danger: Oregon Department of Human Services
A teen from Southeast Portland is missing and the Oregon Department of Human Services is looking for help in finding her.
WWEEK
Police Bureau Explains Why It Did Not Discipline Officers Who Killed Two Mentally Ill Men Last Year
The Portland Police Bureau has elected not to discipline officers involved in a pair of high-profile police shootings last year, abiding by recommendations made by its disciplinary advisory committee, the Police Review Board, this spring. Officer Zachary DeLong used “deescalation techniques” and “had no other option” than to kill Robert...
Police seize 55K fentanyl pills, guns, money in Salem bust
Two people were arrested in Salem on Tuesday following a months-long investigation into the alleged illegal sale of drugs and firearms, according to the Salem Police Department.
kptv.com
Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old onto MAX tracks in NE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A woman has been arraigned after pushing a three-year-old child onto MAX tracks in NE Portland Wednesday. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, on Wednesday evening a mother and her child were waiting for the MAX train when Brianna Lace Workman, 32, allegedly shoved the child off of the platform and onto the MAX train tracks without provocation.
