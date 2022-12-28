ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Offense excels again in Red Raider win

By David Collier
2 days ago
 2 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech eclipsed the century mark for the third straight game in Tuesday’s 110-71 win over South Carolina State at United Supermarkets Arena.

It’s the first time the Red Raiders have scored 100 or more points in three straight games since the 1965-66 season, according to Texas Tech.

All five Red Raider starters scored in double figures, led by Kevin Obanor’s 24 points and nine rebounds in 23 minutes of action.

Daniel Batcho added 17 points on 6-of-6 shooting, De’Vion Harmon and Pop Isaacs scored 14, and Jaylon Tyson finished with 13.

Lamar Washington added eight points off the bench.

The victory extends Texas Tech’s home winning streak to 29 straight games.

The Red Raiders (10-2) open Big 12 play at No. 20 TCU at 11 a.m. Saturday at Schollmaier Arena.



 

heartlandcollegesports.com

Tyler Shough Returning to Texas Tech for 2023 Season

The Texas Tech Red Raiders got a big piece back for the 2023 season as quarterback Tyler Shough announced he would be returning to Lubbock for one more year with the program. Shough made the announcement following Texas Tech’s win over Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Wednesday night. Against Ole Miss, Shough put the offense on his back as he threw 242 yards and a score. But what was even more impressive was the job he did in the run game. Shough ran for over 100 yards and had two rushing touchdowns.
LUBBOCK, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Five Thoughts On Texas Tech Men’s Basketball Entering Big 12 Play

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are 10-2 after playing their pre-Big 12 schedule and are now preparing for their conference opener against TCU on Dec. 31. With that, we have five thoughts about the Red Raiders at the break. Don’t forget about our new feature for men’s basketball — Daily...
LUBBOCK, TX
CBS Denver

Coach: Player spit on, possibly used racial slur vs. one of ours in Texas Bowl

Houston — Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin said a Texas Tech player spit on one of his players and possibly used a racial slur Wednesday night in the Texas Bowl.A scrum broke out after Ole Miss' Dayton Wade fumbled early in the fourth quarter and Texas Tech recovered. There was pushing and shoving between players and Ole Miss player Jordan Watkins was given a personal foul penalty. After the game, which Ole Miss lost 42-25, Kiffin said that the penalty should have actually been on Texas Tech's Dimitri Moore, who is No. 11 for the Red Raiders, instead of Watkins,...
LUBBOCK, TX
Daily Mississippian

Three takeaways from Ole Miss’ Texas Bowl loss to Texas Tech

Ole Miss traveled to Houston to take on Texas Tech in the TaxAct Texas Bowl, and the Red Raiders sent the Rebels into the offseason with a loss. Texas Tech and first-year head coach Joey McGuire bested Lane Kiffin and his squad 42-25, and after this loss, it will be interesting to monitor the changes and development of this team going into 2023.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin reacts to Texas Tech honoring Mike Leach at start of Texas Bowl

Lane Kiffin approved of Texas Tech’s classy gesture to remember the late Mike Leach to open the Texas Bowl on Wednesday night in Houston. On their first possession, the Red Raiders opened in the Air Raid formation and took a delay of game penalty in a tribute to the late former Texas Tech coach.
LUBBOCK, TX
Magnolia State Live

Kiffin: Texas Tech player spit, possibly used racial slur during Ole Miss loss in Texas Bowl

Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin said a Texas Tech player spit on one of his players and possibly used a racial slur Wednesday night in the Texas Bowl. A scrum between the teams came after Ole Miss’ Dayton Wade fumbled early in the fourth quarter and Texas Tech recovered. There was pushing and shoving between players and Ole Miss player Jordan Watkins was given a personal foul penalty.
OXFORD, MS
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lady Raiders winning streak reaches ten straight

LUBBOCK, Texas – A strong defensive effort helped the Texas Tech Lady Raiders to a 59-38 win over UC Riverside Thursday at United Supermarkets Arena. The 38 points were the fewest allowed by the Lady Raiders since the 2019-20 season when Texas Tech beat Louisiana-Monroe 83-38. Texas Tech forced 19 UC Riverside turnovers but also […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Bailey Maupin earns second Big 12 weekly award

IRVING, Texas – For the second time this season, freshman Bailey Maupin has been selected as Big 12 Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Friday. For the week, the Gruver product scored 11 points in both games, recording her eighth and ninth 10-point games of the season. Maupin led the Lady Raiders in scoring in Thursday’s 59-38 […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech football signs Top 25 class

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech announced the addition of 27 high school signees and two transfers to its 2023 early signing class on Wednesday. The Red Raiders added eleven offensive players, 14 defensive players, and two athletes. The class is ranked No. 23 by Rivals and 247Sports. “This is one of the highest-ranked classes we’ve […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock realtor explains why homes cost more in 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock realtor says if you bought a home this year, chances are you paid more for it. The Lindsey Bartley Team at Taylor Reid Realty sold 300 homes in 2022 - which is 50 less than the team did last year. The owner, Lindsey Bartley, says overall it was still a good year for the team.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com



