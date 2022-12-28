Offense excels again in Red Raider win

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech eclipsed the century mark for the third straight game in Tuesday’s 110-71 win over South Carolina State at United Supermarkets Arena.

It’s the first time the Red Raiders have scored 100 or more points in three straight games since the 1965-66 season, according to Texas Tech.

All five Red Raider starters scored in double figures, led by Kevin Obanor’s 24 points and nine rebounds in 23 minutes of action.

Daniel Batcho added 17 points on 6-of-6 shooting, De’Vion Harmon and Pop Isaacs scored 14, and Jaylon Tyson finished with 13.

Lamar Washington added eight points off the bench.

The victory extends Texas Tech’s home winning streak to 29 straight games.

The Red Raiders (10-2) open Big 12 play at No. 20 TCU at 11 a.m. Saturday at Schollmaier Arena.

