Birmingham Bowl Winners

Famed North Carolina State announcer Gary Hahn was suspended over a comment he made about the Sun Bowl on Friday. Hahn was calling the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. between NC State and Maryland. During the game, he provided an update on the Sun Bowl in El Paso between... The post Announcer Gary Hahn suspended over ‘illegal aliens’ remark about Sun Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 17 MINUTES AGO