The NYPD has arrested 22-year-old Nikki Secondino in connection to a fatal stabbing in Bensonhurst. She is the daughter of the 61-year-old victim who was pronounced dead and the sibling of the 19-year-old who is currently in critical condition. The incident took place on Thursday morning just before 6 a.m.,...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO