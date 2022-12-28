ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

News 12

Stamford man charged in November fatal car crash

A Stamford man has been charged with manslaughter in connection to a fatal crash in Norwalk last month. Erles Ismael Aguilera, 25 of Stamford, was arrested on Wednesday. Police say Aguilera was driving a car that crashed with three passengers inside on Nov. 27 on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in Norwalk.
NORWALK, CT

