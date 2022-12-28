ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Idaho Cash’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Idaho Lottery’s “Idaho Cash” game were:

06-18-25-29-32

(six, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $101,700

