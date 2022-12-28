ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Man arrested for shooting vehicle that his wife and another man were in

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after shooting multiple times into a vehicle that his wife and another man were in on Christmas Eve, police say. According to court documents, the victim was inside her vehicle with another man, and they were driving in the parking lot. Francesco Formica, 20 then showed up at the location and approached his wife who was sitting in the passenger seat. Formica then shot into the vehicle three times. The driver of the vehicle and the victim crashed their vehicle into several parked vehicles.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man arrested for murder in Southside road-rage shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for murder after shooting a victim and fleeing the scene. The shooting occurred Dec. 15, on the 400 block of Lebanon St, towards the Southside of town. According to the police, Joe Longoria and the 49-year-old victim were arguing when Longoria...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Austin man arrested for car burglary after police chase in Kyle

KYLE, Texas — A man from Austin was arrested in Kyle last week after burglarizing a vehicle and fleeing from police. On Dec. 24, the Kyle Police Department said the night shift found and arrested 19-year-old Cristobal Jaimes-Castro after a brief vehicle and foot pursuit. A 15-year-old was also arrested.
KYLE, TX
Man arrested for hit-and-run that killed two teens on Rigsby Avenue

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man is facing charges in the fatal hit-and-run of two teenagers. The San Antonio Police Department arrested Lee Roy Morales, 23, and charged him with Failure to Stop and Render Aid-Death. The accident happened on December 16, on the 2700 block of Rigsby...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ON THE RUN: Miguel Veracruz is wanted for punching a 67-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding Miguel Veracruz. On Monday, deputies were dispatched to a home in Southwest Bexar County for an assault. When they arrived, they spoke with a victim who reported that Veracruz had shown up to the home where he used to be a tenant - and got upset with the 67-year-old victim.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Man turns himself in for involvement in hit-and-run, police say

SAN ANTONIO - The driver of a vehicle that fled after hitting a pedestrian on San Antonio's far North Side has turned himself in, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Department. Antonie Rivera, 38, was involved in a crash near the 5700 block of East Evans Road around 3:30 a.m....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Reward available for information about the Wingstop robber

SAN ANTONIO – Crimestoppers is offering up to $5,000 to help catch the guy who robbed a West Side Wingstop. It happened on Friday, December 5 at 10:19 pm. An unknown Hispanic male was looking through the front window of the Wingstop at 4622 W Commerce St. When the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Highway 90 Major Crash Follow-Up

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has arrested one man and remain on the lookout for another, after a street racing crash that sent a mother and her young daughter to the hospital. Booked into the Bexar County Jail by proxy due to his extensive hospital injuries, John Hammer Felan. He faces at least 5 felony charges, most of them street racing related, another charge related to injury to a child. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said, "It's a pandemic in our area, an epidemic in our society these people continue to do this." Remnants from last night's crash litter parts of Highway 90 from two street car racers that sent a woman in her 40's and her 10 year old daughter to University Health Hospital. BCSO says Felan lost control and flipped his car into the east bound lane of the highway where the mom and daughter were travelling. "They're out there showing a lot of disregard for human life to include their own and their passengers clearly, " said Sheriff Salazar during a church event on the city's west side this morning. He added Felan did have a passenger in his vehicle. She remains hospitalized , and her name has yet to be released. On the run, the driver of a white Volkswagen GTI hatchback with a black racing stripe on the side. Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran has been working with San Antonio Police, the Department of Public Safety, and the Bexar County Sheriff' Office on illegal street racing for years. She released this statement : “Public Safety has always been a top priority for me and for my district whether it tackling Domestic Violence, or illegal street racing. My office has been working diligently with Chief McManus though the street racing task force where we were able to track racing takeovers, and monitored possible illegal street racing activities on social media. In my district, we have a lot of rural areas as well at TX Dot HWY’s in which we need to work closely with both our Sherriff’s Dept. and Texas Highway Patrol to address this type of Illegal activity. Here in the city we are addressing our man power issues in order have the right department size for the geographical size of our city and the population living within it. We also have State laws that went into effect in 2021 addressing this issue, but need the judicial system to hold these racers accountable for their actions. " Sheriff Salazar said, "Although we will have a lot more deputies out on the roadways during this holiday season patrolling, we would prefer that the people get the point on their own and just decide to do the responsible thing and not drink and drive and not street race." The Bexar County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with any dash cam video of that night or information about the driver of the white Volkswagen GTI hatchback with a black racing stripe on the side to please email their office at BCSOTIPS@bexar.org or you can call in any tips at 210-335-6070. All information will remain confidential.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Traffic Alert: Eastbound lanes of N Loop 1604 E closed following crash

SAN ANTONIO – The Southbound lanes of the Gold Canyon Bridge above N Loop 1604 E are closed after a vehicle containing construction equipment collided with the bridge. The construction equipment damaged two support beams under the bridge and also created a hole. TXDOT engineers are making temporary repairs...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Body found in Nimitz Lake in Kerrville

UPDATE - On Wednesday at about 2:40 p.m., police pulled a dead body out of Nimitz Lake. The body was found near the dam at 700 Guadalupe Street. The body was first spotted by a DPS helicopter, and then a game warden boat crew went to the location. A fire department dive team recovered the body.
KERRVILLE, TX

