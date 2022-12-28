Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Police on the lookout for suspect who shot and killed woman on the West side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman on the West side. The victims showed up at a Baptist neighborhood hospital in Westover Hills. They told police they were in their car along Blue Ridge Drive when another car pulled up beside them and opened fire.
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested for shooting vehicle that his wife and another man were in
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after shooting multiple times into a vehicle that his wife and another man were in on Christmas Eve, police say. According to court documents, the victim was inside her vehicle with another man, and they were driving in the parking lot. Francesco Formica, 20 then showed up at the location and approached his wife who was sitting in the passenger seat. Formica then shot into the vehicle three times. The driver of the vehicle and the victim crashed their vehicle into several parked vehicles.
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested for murder in Southside road-rage shooting
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for murder after shooting a victim and fleeing the scene. The shooting occurred Dec. 15, on the 400 block of Lebanon St, towards the Southside of town. According to the police, Joe Longoria and the 49-year-old victim were arguing when Longoria...
news4sanantonio.com
BCSO needs your help looking for second driver in street racing crash that injured child
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding the second driver involved in a street racing crash on the far west side of Highway 90 Wednesday night. 33-year-old John Hammer Felan is in custody, charged with several counts of street racing that include injury...
news4sanantonio.com
Austin man arrested for car burglary after police chase in Kyle
KYLE, Texas — A man from Austin was arrested in Kyle last week after burglarizing a vehicle and fleeing from police. On Dec. 24, the Kyle Police Department said the night shift found and arrested 19-year-old Cristobal Jaimes-Castro after a brief vehicle and foot pursuit. A 15-year-old was also arrested.
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested for hit-and-run that killed two teens on Rigsby Avenue
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man is facing charges in the fatal hit-and-run of two teenagers. The San Antonio Police Department arrested Lee Roy Morales, 23, and charged him with Failure to Stop and Render Aid-Death. The accident happened on December 16, on the 2700 block of Rigsby...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman with gunshot wound to her forehead smashes head-on into security guard
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was discovered to have a gunshot wound to her forehead after a head-on collision. Police were called out at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of East Commerce Street and Honey Boulevard on the East Side. They arrived to find a head-on collision. A...
news4sanantonio.com
ON THE RUN: Miguel Veracruz is wanted for punching a 67-year-old man
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding Miguel Veracruz. On Monday, deputies were dispatched to a home in Southwest Bexar County for an assault. When they arrived, they spoke with a victim who reported that Veracruz had shown up to the home where he used to be a tenant - and got upset with the 67-year-old victim.
news4sanantonio.com
Driver and passenger dead after slamming into tree while speeding
SAN ANTONIO - Two men are dead after an accident on the Northwest Side. It was about 2:15 a.m. Thursday when witnesses tell police a vehicle was speeding when it lost control. The car hit a large tree at the intersection of Braun Road and Single Spur near Loop 1604.
news4sanantonio.com
Man turns himself in for involvement in hit-and-run, police say
SAN ANTONIO - The driver of a vehicle that fled after hitting a pedestrian on San Antonio's far North Side has turned himself in, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Department. Antonie Rivera, 38, was involved in a crash near the 5700 block of East Evans Road around 3:30 a.m....
news4sanantonio.com
Councilman Clayton Perry had 14 drinks in 4 hours before head-on crash, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police claim Councilman Clayton Perry had 14 drinks in four hours just before he was involved in a head-on crash. The warrant for Perry’s arrest says police watched a video from the Evil Olive Lounge, which showed Perry downing those drinks. Afterward, the warrant states Perry...
news4sanantonio.com
Police investigating how missing Kerrville man ended up dead in the Guadalupe River
KERRVILLE, Texas – A dead body found in Nimitz Lake along the Guadalupe River Wednesday has been identified as 25-year-old Joshua Michael Tally. Tally, a resident of Kerrville, was first spotted at about 2:40 p.m. by a DPS helicopter near the dam at 700 Guadalupe Street. Fire department divers recovered the body.
news4sanantonio.com
Reward available for information about the Wingstop robber
SAN ANTONIO – Crimestoppers is offering up to $5,000 to help catch the guy who robbed a West Side Wingstop. It happened on Friday, December 5 at 10:19 pm. An unknown Hispanic male was looking through the front window of the Wingstop at 4622 W Commerce St. When the...
news4sanantonio.com
Highway 90 Major Crash Follow-Up
The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has arrested one man and remain on the lookout for another, after a street racing crash that sent a mother and her young daughter to the hospital. Booked into the Bexar County Jail by proxy due to his extensive hospital injuries, John Hammer Felan. He faces at least 5 felony charges, most of them street racing related, another charge related to injury to a child. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said, "It's a pandemic in our area, an epidemic in our society these people continue to do this." Remnants from last night's crash litter parts of Highway 90 from two street car racers that sent a woman in her 40's and her 10 year old daughter to University Health Hospital. BCSO says Felan lost control and flipped his car into the east bound lane of the highway where the mom and daughter were travelling. "They're out there showing a lot of disregard for human life to include their own and their passengers clearly, " said Sheriff Salazar during a church event on the city's west side this morning. He added Felan did have a passenger in his vehicle. She remains hospitalized , and her name has yet to be released. On the run, the driver of a white Volkswagen GTI hatchback with a black racing stripe on the side. Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran has been working with San Antonio Police, the Department of Public Safety, and the Bexar County Sheriff' Office on illegal street racing for years. She released this statement : “Public Safety has always been a top priority for me and for my district whether it tackling Domestic Violence, or illegal street racing. My office has been working diligently with Chief McManus though the street racing task force where we were able to track racing takeovers, and monitored possible illegal street racing activities on social media. In my district, we have a lot of rural areas as well at TX Dot HWY’s in which we need to work closely with both our Sherriff’s Dept. and Texas Highway Patrol to address this type of Illegal activity. Here in the city we are addressing our man power issues in order have the right department size for the geographical size of our city and the population living within it. We also have State laws that went into effect in 2021 addressing this issue, but need the judicial system to hold these racers accountable for their actions. " Sheriff Salazar said, "Although we will have a lot more deputies out on the roadways during this holiday season patrolling, we would prefer that the people get the point on their own and just decide to do the responsible thing and not drink and drive and not street race." The Bexar County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with any dash cam video of that night or information about the driver of the white Volkswagen GTI hatchback with a black racing stripe on the side to please email their office at BCSOTIPS@bexar.org or you can call in any tips at 210-335-6070. All information will remain confidential.
news4sanantonio.com
Man fighting for life after being pinned between car and his tow truck, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A tow truck driver is in serious condition after he was pinned between a car and a tow truck on the north side. It happened off San Pedro and Cage Avenue. Officials say the driver was loading a vehicle onto the truck when the car rolled forward and pinned him.
news4sanantonio.com
Traffic Alert: Eastbound lanes of N Loop 1604 E closed following crash
SAN ANTONIO – The Southbound lanes of the Gold Canyon Bridge above N Loop 1604 E are closed after a vehicle containing construction equipment collided with the bridge. The construction equipment damaged two support beams under the bridge and also created a hole. TXDOT engineers are making temporary repairs...
news4sanantonio.com
Ahead of holiday weekend experts walk through best way to get someone home safely
SAN ANTONIO — Keeping drunk drivers off the roads is a top priority for many. The main question now is how to convince your loved ones to listen when you warn them. Driving while drunk is a decision that haunts Jon Capraro. “It's like a dehumanizing experience. You end...
news4sanantonio.com
Body found in Nimitz Lake in Kerrville
UPDATE - On Wednesday at about 2:40 p.m., police pulled a dead body out of Nimitz Lake. The body was found near the dam at 700 Guadalupe Street. The body was first spotted by a DPS helicopter, and then a game warden boat crew went to the location. A fire department dive team recovered the body.
news4sanantonio.com
'I can't be there': as airline delays continue people try to return for their work shifts
SAN ANTONIO — All day, we've been hearing from frustrated travelers who say their flights keep getting bumped back and others who say they can't get through to customer service. It's not just the desire to return home that has passengers agitated. Some said they are stressed and worried...
news4sanantonio.com
Wedding planner who paid $31.5 million for pandemic food boxes sued by business partner
SAN ANTONIO - A local wedding and event planner who paid $31 million to distribute food boxes during the pandemic is being sued by his business partner. Greg Palomino's company, CRE8AD8, landed the federal contract despite lacking food distribution experience. Palomino is now being sued by local chef Iverson Brownell...
