ND Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 10-12, White Balls: 12-26
(Red Balls: ten, twelve; White Balls: twelve, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lucky For Life
09-19-35-42-43, Lucky Ball: 6
(nine, nineteen, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-three; Lucky Ball: six)
Mega Millions
09-13-36-59-61, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2
(nine, thirteen, thirty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $640,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 215,000,000
