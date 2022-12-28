Read full article on original website
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichton Park, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Social Security payment increases starting soonR.A. Heim
wgnradio.com
Buying a condo in Chicago’s South Loop told from the perspective of parents of a Columbia College student
Brian McCutcheon and Donna Sink, parents of a Columbia College Student, join John Williams to share their experience buying a small condo in Chicago’s South Loop to avoid paying dorm costs or rent for their son. Listen in while Donna and Brian share their experience and whether or not they were successful finding everything they wanted.
fox32chicago.com
Howard Street in Rogers Park gets facelift as part of storefront activation project
CHICAGO - Thanks to a city grant of more than $99,000, art installations and free programming are being created in Rogers Park. The nonprofit Rogers Park Business Alliance has a vacant storefront activation project on Howard Street, running between now through February 2023. The new initiative brings art installations to...
blockclubchicago.org
Family Builds A Polar Vortex Ice Lounge On Their Howard Street High-Rise Balcony: ‘The Kids Love It’
EVANSTON — High above Howard Street sits an ice lounge so exclusive it’s only accessible by one family. Martina Brkljacic and her family used the recent winter storm to create a table and chairs entirely out of ice. The furniture sits on the balcony of their 18th-floor apartment on the Evanston side of Howard Street, which features a sweeping view of the North Side.
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
Two towers at Hyde Park's The Algonquin have been in the dark for days
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents of two towers in The Algonquin apartment complex will find an orange sign from the Chicago Department of Buildings reading "Notice: off limits – do not enter" posted on the front door.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Tuesday night, the residents were all forced out because of electrical problems – and they still have no clue when they might be able to go back home.Hundreds of residents altogether have been left in the dark – quite literally – with their power out and their questions unanswered. The city said power went out at the complex on...
fox32chicago.com
Group plans to patrol CTA trains this weekend to boost safety
CHICAGO - Dozens of people are stepping up this New Year's Eve to make sure you're safe on the CTA. An organization called the Violence Interrupters is adding 30 people to trains to provide extra security. They say after several recent acts of violence on trains near the Loop, more...
fox32chicago.com
Recent testing in Chicago suburb shows high levels of lead in some drinking water samples
ELGIN, Ill. - There is an alert for people living in Elgin. Recent testing done by the city showed high levels of lead in some drinking water samples. An alert will go out when more than 10 percent of homes tested have a lead concentration of 15 parts per billion.
fox32chicago.com
Theft costs Chicago church thousands of dollars in Christmas Day donations
CHICAGO - Police are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars in donations that a Chicago church had collected for its community outreach efforts, including a soup kitchen for the homeless. Chicago police said a window was pried open late Monday or early Tuesday at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic...
Evacuated residents of The Algonquin in Hyde Park say they're being allowed to break leases
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents who have been evacuated from two towers with no power at The Algonquin apartment complex in Hyde Park are being allowed to move out permanently. A resident of one of the buildings told CBS 2 that management said the landlord is allowing residents to break their leases and will be covering costs and moving fees. The resident has been staying in a hotel and is looking for a new home with their partner. The city said power went out at the complex on Friday of last week and again on Saturday. ComEd tried to fix the...
thereporteronline.net
Chicago Botanic Garden's annual 'Lightscape' display
“Lightscape,” the annual light display at the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe, runs through Jan. 8, 2023.
fox32chicago.com
Town Square Wheaton is all about shopping local.
Town Square Wheaton is much more than a shopping center. It's a place that values shopping local. It's also a place where family and friends can gather. Tim McGill ,checked out an eclectic local shop on Good Day Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
Peoples Gas donates $5M to 'Share the Warmth' program to help Chicago families
CHICAGO - Peoples Gas is helping Chicago families this winter with a $5 million donation to their "Share the Warmth" program. The program provides heating grants for 25,000 lower-income households. Over the past five years, Peoples Gas has provided $15 million to the "Share the Warmth" program. For more information,...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Chicago
© 5,312 × 2,988 pixels, file size: 6.76 MB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. With so many lovely city beaches, neighborhood pools, and indoor waterparks in Chicago, finding a location to float around and enjoy swimming is not difficult. But perhaps you choose a location for your summertime cool-down session that is a little more wild or off the main road. Here are some of our top swimming spots, which range from man-made to spectacularly naturalistic.
fox32chicago.com
City of Chicago to sell off 2,000 vacant lots on South and West sides for fraction of value
CHICAGO - Six years ago, Mekazin Alexander bought a 6,000-square-foot lot several houses down from where she owns a home in Englewood. She bought the lot as part of Large Lots, a program initially spearheaded by Englewood residents and adapted by the city in 2015. Alexander turned the unkempt lot...
A local furniture chain is offering free furniture if it snows four inches or more on February 12. Has that ever happened?
A local furniture chain is offering free furniture if it snows four inches or more on February 12. Has that ever happened?. It has happened, but not as often as you might think, since mid-February is still well in the heart of Chicago’s snow season. We had Chicago climatologist and weather historian Frank Wachowski check the city’s snowfall records for that date, all the way back to 1885. Wachowski noted that over the period of record, there has been four on more inches of snow on February 12 on just two occasions- 7.9 inches in 1894 and 7.0 inches in 1896. The next biggest snowfall on that date was just 2.9 inches in 1979. Weather-based promotions like this are common, and the stores usually take out an insurance policy to cover their losses, should the snowfall actually occur. Just for fun, we had Wachowski check to see what dates of the year hosted the most four-inch plus snows. The winners were January 9, January 26 and February 6, each with five occurrences.
kmyu.tv
14-year-old boy from Orem stuck in Chicago after Southwest flight canceled
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A 14-year-old boy from Orem was stuck in Chicago alone after his Southwest flight was canceled. Carden Astel was headed from Utah to South Carolina to see his dad, stepmom and their dogs. The travel from Utah to Chicago was fine, but once Carden arrived...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in both legs in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot in both of his legs Friday morning in South Chicago. At about 11:58 a.m., a 24-year-old man was outside in the 8700 block of South Burley when a black vehicle drove past the victim, Chicago police said. An unknown offender from the vehicle fired...
20 Years Ago: Creed Plays Disastrous Concert in Chicago
It wouldn't be official for another year and a half, but Creed effectively ended Dec. 29, 2002 on stage in suburban Chicago. The quartet's concert at the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill., (formerly known as the Rosemont Arena) has become a legend the band members would just as soon forget. Frontman Scott Stapp was, by his own admission, "whacked out on" the powerful anti-inflammatory Prednisone, which he'd been taking to help heal from injuries suffered in a car accident the previous April. It left him bloated and tired -- "exhausted," in his words -- and he didn't help matters by drinking a considerable amount of whiskey before the show.
ABC7 Chicago
Stranded in Chicago after Southwest flight canceled, WI basketball team gets creative to get to FL
CHICAGO -- With 70% of Southwest Airlines flights canceled Monday, including a flight that was supposed to take a Wisconsin high school's boys basketball team to Florida for a holiday tournament, the Spartans had to get creative. It ended up being a whirlwind two-day commute to the sunshine state for...
Surveillance video captures pipes bursting at Chicago record store
CHICAGO - As temperatures plummeted over the holiday weekend, many residents and business owners were forced to deal with bursting pipes and the damage that followed. It’s what’s temporarily quieted the music at Bric-a-Brac Records & Collectibles, a popular record store in Avondale. Surveillance video captured the horror...
