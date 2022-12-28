Ron Holland, Duncanville 5-star forward, throws down thunderous dunk at Les Schwab Invitational

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The No. 1 team in the land was just about scraping the rafters in the Portland suburbs on Tuesday.

Texas commit and five-star prospect Ron Holland ignited a packed Liberty High School crowd with a one-handed tomahawk dunk off of two feet as Duncanville, the top-ranked team in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25, beat a scrappy Cleveland (Oregon) team 85-54 in the first round of the Les Schwab Invitational.

Holland, one of the best high school basketball players in the country, finished with 11 points, four steals and four assists as his teammates took center stage. Cameron Barnes went 10 of 11 from the field and finished with a game-high 22 points, and five-star Arizona pledge K.J. Lewis added 19 points and four assists on 9-of-11 shooting.

Watch the play for yourself:

Cleveland was vastly outsized yet competitive on the glass (32 to 28 rebound discrepancy) as four players scored in double figures: Jamel Pichon (17), Jackson Cooper (12), Sean Chris Tresvant (10) and Jackson Owens (10).

—

More LSI coverage