FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The unique and memorable horror-thriller film 'The Birds' was inducted into the National Film RegistryCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the WorldEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Chiefs Pro Bowl SnubsChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Pizza Hut offers up free pizza for Olathe grand opening
OLATHE, Kan. —One of the largest pizza chains in the country is celebrating a new location in Olathe. Thursday Overland Park-based franchisee Grand Mere Restaurant Group will open a new Pizza Hut location at the southwest corner of 151st St. and South Black Bob Road. To celebrate the grand opening, Pizza Hut will give away […]
treksplorer.com
Must-Do Day Trips from Kansas City, Missouri
Looking for an activity that will kick your Missouri vacation up a notch? This list of the best day trips from Kansas City is exactly what you need to add a little “je ne sais quoi” to your itinerary! After all, anyone can book a flight and explore the inner city, but only travelers who are in the know will dare venture a little further out and explore all the hidden gems in the area.
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World
Kansas City, Mo. - As Kansas Citians prepare to ring in a new year, there are many things that they can look back on and be proud of their city. For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.
New Year’s Eve in Kansas City: 10 events to ring in 2023 this weekend
If you're planning to ring in 2023 on New Year Eve this weekend, there are dozens of events and parties scheduled in the Kansas City area.
bluevalleypost.com
Blue Valley Post’s most read new restaurant stories of 2022
As in any year, there were plenty of new culinary options to enjoy in Johnson County in 2022. From fried chicken sandwiches to tacos for a good cause to a classic country and western dance club returning to Overland Park, here is a curated list of the most read stories the Blue Valley Post published on new restaurants and eateries this past year.
KCMO drill team's equipment ruined ahead of New Orleans Mardi Gras performance
A Kansas City drill team's equipment was ruined by a water pipe break just ahead of their performance at the New Orleans Mardi Gras celebration.
KMBC.com
KC Black and women-owned restaurant asks for help after damage from burst pipes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Last week’s extreme winter weather is still causing problems for some businesses around Kansas City, Missouri. Soiree Steak and Oyster House in the 18th and Vine Jazz District had to close their doors because of busted pipes. Anita Moore, the owner and chef, says...
Kansas City, Kansas, police involved in shooting Friday morning
Kansas City, Kansas, police were involved in a shooting just after 8 a.m. Friday. No officers were injured.
Go-kart, scooter collision critically injures 1 in Kansas City, Missouri
A collision between a go-kart and a scooter critically injured one person Thursday afternoon.
Long-time director of The Coterie Theater in Kansas City found dead over weekend
Jeff Church, the former long-time director of The Coterie Theater, died over the weekend, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said Tuesday.
Cass County fugitive in custody, other escapee remains on the run
U.S. Marshals take Cass County jail escapee, Trevor Sparks, into custody after he escaped from the facility on Dec. 6, 2022.
plattecountylandmark.com
New developments arrive; an iconic structure destroyed
The middle months of the year 2022 in Platte County featured a bevy of news highlights, including the Parkville Farmers Market getting struck by trucks not once but twice, as well as several announcements of restaurant openings and new developments on the way. Below is part two of The Landmark’s...
Water main break shuts down KCMO office complex
A 10-inch water main break sent water cascading down stairs and into the street, shutting down a Kansas City, Missouri, office complex.
Developer tees up plan for new driving range in Shawnee
SHAWNEE, Kan. —Wednesday the Shawnee Planning Commission will review a preliminary plan to create a new golf driving range at 19950 Johnson Drive. The Kansas City-based architect firm LOOK, a Design Studio, is requesting permission to create Swing Time Golf in the city’s Valley of Champions corridor. The developer hopes to build a 9,200 square […]
themreport.com
Kansas Town Ranks as Zillow’s Most-Searched Market in 2022
Using Zillow page-view traffic, available housing inventory, price appreciation, sales data and other housing metrics that indicate consumer demand, Zillow analyzed thousands of ZIP codes within the nation's 100 largest metropolitan areas to create a ranking of the site's most popular U.S. cities. Through their analysis, Zillow ranked the nation’s...
‘It’s devastating’: Kansas City drill team loses equipment to water damage
The KC Marching Falcons are trying to regroup after water damaged most of their equipment.
martincitytelegraph.com
Unhoused in south Kansas City: Human behind the sign
“Cold, hungry, homeless…please help.” Night and day, and in sunshine, rain or snow, we notice the cardboard signs but rarely look at the faces, know the names, and hear the stories of the people behind the pleas for help. Who is holding that ragged sign? What is their story?
Fire forces 3 people out of house Wednesday afternoon in KCMO
Three people escaped a Wednesday afternoon fire that damaged their house in east Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City police commissioner Don Wagner stepping down
The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners says commissioner Don Wagner is retiring from his role after five years.
