ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Whataburger to open new north Alabama location in January

Whataburger’s newest restaurant will open in the first week of the new year. The Texas-based burger chain, which already has 26 locations in Alabama, will open its Albertville restaurant on Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. for drive-thru service only, according to an announcement by the City of Albertville. Dining...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Sparkman Senators Win Second Consecutive Huntsville City Classic Championship

HUNTSVILLE- The Sparkman Senators won their second consecutive Huntsville City Classic title with an impressive 64-52 victory over the No. 7 Baker Hornets in the annual 16-team tournament held at Huntsville High. The sixth-ranked Senators led the entire game and took a quick 12-point lead after the first quarter. The Hornets (13-5) were just 5 of 34 in three-point shots while the Senators hit 42-percent from the field.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

NICHE rates Madison City Schools no. 1 in Alabama

MADISON – Reaching top grades across the board, Madison City Schools climbed to the number-one district in the state of Alabama in a recent study. “Every single one of our schools was in the top 10, out of hundreds of schools statewide,” MCS Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said. “This is outstanding and the result of true community and MCS districtwide efforts.”
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Oakwood University assistant basketball coach arrested for murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has announced the arrest of a 32-year-old woman in connection to a Thursday evening death investigation. According to a spokesperson for Huntsville PD, a call of shots fired came in at 5:20 p.m. on Dec. 29. Following an initial investigation of the scene, HPD charged Kashonna Jenae Strong, 32, with murder in connection to the death investigation at the Charles Drive home.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Huntsville Annexes Land from Limestone Co.

ATHENS, Ala. — The city of Huntsville has annexed another piece of property. However, the city of Athens has also been proactively working to secure the same property for more than a year. Our reporter Jasamine Byrd spoke with an Athens city official today and brings us the latest.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Whataburger sets Albertville grand opening

After months of waiting, Whataburger is ready to open in Albertville. The location at 6950 U.S. 431 will open at 11 a.m. Jan. 5. Initially, the 24/7 restaurant will only be open for drive-thru service. Dining room access and delivery will be added in the coming weeks. The Albertville location...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Head-on collision kills Alabama man, injures two others

An Alabama man was killed and two other people injured Wednesday in a head-on collision. Alabama state troopers said Alex B. Hilyer, 40 of Ashville, Alabama, was killed when the 2021 Ford Escape he was driving struck a 2020 Toyota 4Runner at approximately 2:25 p.m. Wednesday on Alabama 176. Troopers...
ASHVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Madison Neal leaving News 19 for exciting new career move!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – It is sad to announce that after four years here at News 19, Madison Neal will be departing. Madison joined our team in November 2018 as an MMJ. As a Tennessee Valley native, she has worked diligently to tell the stories of people in North Alabama.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Water advisory lifted for Lincoln County residents

Residents in Lincoln County, Tennessee, can once again safely use their tap water without boiling it first. The Lincoln County Board of Public Utilities has lifted a boil advisory that was issued to customers Tuesday. The board said there was a problem with the drinking water that has since been resolved.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy