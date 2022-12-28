HUNTSVILLE- The Sparkman Senators won their second consecutive Huntsville City Classic title with an impressive 64-52 victory over the No. 7 Baker Hornets in the annual 16-team tournament held at Huntsville High. The sixth-ranked Senators led the entire game and took a quick 12-point lead after the first quarter. The Hornets (13-5) were just 5 of 34 in three-point shots while the Senators hit 42-percent from the field.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO