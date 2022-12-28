Read full article on original website
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
Security guard opens fire on patron at Alabama club, killing themEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Sparkman, Douglas and Randolph earn spots in holiday tournament championships
Hundreds of high school hoops players are taking the court in North Alabama this week in several holiday tournaments and all of the teams are trying to close 2022 with a big win.
Basketball roundup: Sparkman tops Baker for 2nd straight Huntsville City Classic title
Defending champion Sparkman jumped to an early lead and never trailed on the way to a 64-52 win over Baker and the title in the 40th Huntsville City Classic on Thursday at Huntsville High School. The Class 7A No. 6 Senators led 22-10 after one quarter and 38-25 at the...
Whataburger to open new north Alabama location in January
Whataburger’s newest restaurant will open in the first week of the new year. The Texas-based burger chain, which already has 26 locations in Alabama, will open its Albertville restaurant on Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. for drive-thru service only, according to an announcement by the City of Albertville. Dining...
themadisonrecord.com
Sparkman Senators Win Second Consecutive Huntsville City Classic Championship
HUNTSVILLE- The Sparkman Senators won their second consecutive Huntsville City Classic title with an impressive 64-52 victory over the No. 7 Baker Hornets in the annual 16-team tournament held at Huntsville High. The sixth-ranked Senators led the entire game and took a quick 12-point lead after the first quarter. The Hornets (13-5) were just 5 of 34 in three-point shots while the Senators hit 42-percent from the field.
themadisonrecord.com
NICHE rates Madison City Schools no. 1 in Alabama
MADISON – Reaching top grades across the board, Madison City Schools climbed to the number-one district in the state of Alabama in a recent study. “Every single one of our schools was in the top 10, out of hundreds of schools statewide,” MCS Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said. “This is outstanding and the result of true community and MCS districtwide efforts.”
WAFF
Oakwood University assistant basketball coach arrested for murder
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has announced the arrest of a 32-year-old woman in connection to a Thursday evening death investigation. According to a spokesperson for Huntsville PD, a call of shots fired came in at 5:20 p.m. on Dec. 29. Following an initial investigation of the scene, HPD charged Kashonna Jenae Strong, 32, with murder in connection to the death investigation at the Charles Drive home.
wvtm13.com
North Alabama family son celebrates first birthday in NICU at Children's of Alabama
DECATUR, Ala. — Life hasn't been the easiest for the Steffen family. Their baby boy was born Dec. 9, 2021. However, his original due date was March 19, 2022. For almost 400 days, he has been in the hospital. He was born at 24 weeks gestation. His mother, Kelsey...
Popculture
Bob Penny, 'Forrest Gump' and 'Sweet Home Alabama' Actor, Dead at 87
Bob Penny, a former University of Alabama at Birmingham professor who had small roles in Sweet Home Alabama and Forrest Gump, has died. He was 87. Penny starred in over 30 films and was a fixture in the Birmingham theater scene. Penny died on Christmas Day in Huntsville, Alabama, according...
For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt
The Birmingham News, The Huntsville Times and Mobile's Press-Register will soon go all-digital. In Birmingham, where people have been reading the paper since the late 1800s, the news hasn't been easy.
Huntsville Annexes Land from Limestone Co.
ATHENS, Ala. — The city of Huntsville has annexed another piece of property. However, the city of Athens has also been proactively working to secure the same property for more than a year. Our reporter Jasamine Byrd spoke with an Athens city official today and brings us the latest.
WAAY-TV
Whataburger sets Albertville grand opening
After months of waiting, Whataburger is ready to open in Albertville. The location at 6950 U.S. 431 will open at 11 a.m. Jan. 5. Initially, the 24/7 restaurant will only be open for drive-thru service. Dining room access and delivery will be added in the coming weeks. The Albertville location...
Huntsville Utilities responds to power outage in North Huntsville
Huntsville Utilities is responding to two power outages in North Huntsville Wednesday afternoon.
Huntsville native Kobe Brown named SEC Player of the Week
Huntsville native Kobe Brown has been named SEC Player of the Week.
rocketcitynow.com
Huntsville annexes more property in Limestone County. What does this mean?
Huntsville and Athens were both vying for a piece of Limestone County. Huntsville won. What does this mean for residents?
Bob Penny, Alabama actor who appeared in several Hollywood films, dies at 87
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Bob Penny, an Alabama college professor and actor who performed small roles in movies including “Forrest Gump” and “Sweet Home Alabama,” has died at age 87. Penny died on Christmas Day, according to an obituary from Laughlin Service Funeral Home in Huntsville. No cause of death was given. Born in Anniston […]
Decatur thrift store owners employ adults with disabilities, special needs
There are very few places for adults with developmental disabilities to work in North Alabama. However, one couple in Decatur is working to change that.
Head-on collision kills Alabama man, injures two others
An Alabama man was killed and two other people injured Wednesday in a head-on collision. Alabama state troopers said Alex B. Hilyer, 40 of Ashville, Alabama, was killed when the 2021 Ford Escape he was driving struck a 2020 Toyota 4Runner at approximately 2:25 p.m. Wednesday on Alabama 176. Troopers...
WHNT-TV
Madison Neal leaving News 19 for exciting new career move!
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – It is sad to announce that after four years here at News 19, Madison Neal will be departing. Madison joined our team in November 2018 as an MMJ. As a Tennessee Valley native, she has worked diligently to tell the stories of people in North Alabama.
WAAY-TV
Water advisory lifted for Lincoln County residents
Residents in Lincoln County, Tennessee, can once again safely use their tap water without boiling it first. The Lincoln County Board of Public Utilities has lifted a boil advisory that was issued to customers Tuesday. The board said there was a problem with the drinking water that has since been resolved.
Abandoned cars, homicide stats, a sheriff’s passing: Down in Alabama
Huntsville police were asking people to remove their cars that had been abandoned on icy roads. A pipe burst in the control tower at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Birmingham’s homicide total is closing in on a morbid and very old record. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free....
