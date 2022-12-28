Read full article on original website
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: Texas Tech wins Texas Bowl
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. 1 arrested in connection to Christmas night shooting. Ivan Reed was found at an apartment complex on East 4th Street with serious injuries and later died at UMC. 16-year-old Jamaree Shepherd is being charged with his murder. Details here: 16-year-old murder suspect now...
Flight cancellations force TTU fans to sell bowl game tickets
LUBBOCK, Texas – With all of the Southwest Airlines flight cancellations, people who planned to be in Houston Wednesday night for the Texas Bowl had to change their plans. Many decided to stay put here in West Texas and just watch the game with some fellow Texas Tech University (TTU) fans. One of many people […]
KCBD
Caprock Classic: Team competes after 22 hour bus ride, cancelled flights
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 100 high school basketball teams from around the world traveled to Lubbock for the 63rd annual Caprock Classic Tournament. Over the past six decades the Caprock Classic basketball tournament has grown to be the largest in the world. Tournament director Gary Johnson says it...
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Southwest to return to normal operations
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. An area barber’s funeral will take place at 2 p.m. next Tuesday at Broadway funeral home. John Romo was responsible for starting an organization called Haircuts and Hope that provided haircuts to Lubbock’s homeless population. Read more about his life here:...
Passengers respond to Southwest cancellations at Lubbock airport
LUBBOCK, Texas- Amid mass flight cancellations, several passengers at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport expressed frustration while seeking relief on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has had the most cancellations out of all major airlines in recent days. On Wednesday, the company cancelled more than 2,500 flights — 62% of their daily operations. Deborah Henely told […]
KCBD
Lubbock realtor explains why homes cost more in 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock realtor says if you bought a home this year, chances are you paid more for it. The Lindsey Bartley Team at Taylor Reid Realty sold 300 homes in 2022 - which is 50 less than the team did last year. The owner, Lindsey Bartley, says overall it was still a good year for the team.
KCBD
Tyler Shough battles food poisoning, turns in MVP performance in Texas Bowl
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders are back home and celebrating after their win over The Rebels on Wednesday night, despite an illness and an SEC defense. Tech quarterback and MVP of the Texas Bowl, Tyler Shough, said he and a couple of other players and coaches suffered from food poisoning the night before. So, after a night of no sleep, getting very sick every hour, he says the athletic trainers filled Shough up on fluids and treated his symptoms. You couldn’t tell though, just like Michael Jordan’s “flu game” in the ‘97 NBA Finals.
Grandpa saves the day for Plainview family after Southwest flight gets cancelled
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Plainview family celebrated their Christmas at Disneyland, but when it was time to come back home, their flight got cancelled. Grandpa saved the day and drove 9 hours to bring the family home. As Southwest Airlines struggled to get passengers to their destinations on Thursday the airline announced they will be […]
KCBD
Texas Tech announces signing of Drae McCray
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – After already signing the fastest class in college football just over a week ago, Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire added more elite speed through the transfer portal Thursday night in wide receiver Drae McCray, who has inked an athletic scholarship agreement with the Red Raiders.
Lubbock Locals Are Tired of Overflowing Dumpsters
Especially after such a waste-heavy holiday, Lubbock dumpsters have been piled high with all sorts of trash. The problem is, once the dumpster is full, what do you do?. While some people would do the right thing and find another dumpster to dispose of their waste in, or hold onto it until the garbage truck comes by, that isn’t the most popular reaction. Instead, people are deciding that the best way to deal with a full dumpster is to simply stack their garbage next to it.
KCBD
Lady Raiders open Big 12 play Saturday vs. No. 15 Iowa State
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Riding an 11-game winning streaking and boasting the best record in the Big 12 (12-1), the Texas Tech Lady Raiders welcome No. 15 Iowa State Saturday for the Big 12 opener. Tip-off from United Supermarkets Arena is set for 2 p.m. Looking for a 12th...
Biggest impact of 2022, stories this year in Lubbock and South Plains
What happened in Lubbock in 2022? Here's a look at news stories with the biggest impact on the South Plains this year.
KCBD
Warm and gusty through the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While Saturday morning will be chilly, gusty winds will bring some spring-like weather for the last Saturday in 2022. Those windy, but warm south to southwest winds will return to the South Plains Saturday, pushing highs to the upper 60s and low 70s Saturday afternoon. Winds will remain gusty from the southwest into the midnight hour at 15-20 mph.
Lubbock, This Is Why Southwest Airlines Melt Down Breaks My Heart
If you're keeping up with the news at all this week, you've likely seen that Southwest Airlines absolutely melted down this week. There's really no nice way to frame what's happening or attempt to dampen it. Thousands of flights have been canceled, leaving thousands of people stranded, luggage lost, and lower-level employees abused by frustrated customers. It's a nightmare.
fox34.com
4 injured in crash at Quaker & South Loop
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Quaker Avenue will be closed to southbound traffic from 67th Street to South Loop 289 while police work the scene of a crash. Police say four people have suffered minor injuries. We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.
KCBD
One seriously injured in south Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in South Lubbock that has left one person seriously injured. Just after 1 p.m., officers responded to a crash with injuries near 83rd and Indiana Ave. Indiana Ave. will be closed for northbound traffic from the 8300 block...
KCBD
Wednesday morning top stories: Red Raiders to take on Ole Miss in Texas Bowl
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Red Raiders to take on Ole Miss in Texas Bowl tonight. The Red Raiders are 7-5 on the season while the Rebels are 8-4 Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. Details here: Texas Tech to face Ole Miss in Texas Bowl, Dec. 28.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Friday Morning Weather Update: December 30th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!. Today: Cool with lighter winds. High of 57°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH. Winds increase overnight, with chilly morning lows. Low of 39°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH. Tomorrow:. Mild and windy. High of 68°. Winds...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Five Thoughts On Texas Tech Men’s Basketball Entering Big 12 Play
The Texas Tech Red Raiders are 10-2 after playing their pre-Big 12 schedule and are now preparing for their conference opener against TCU on Dec. 31. With that, we have five thoughts about the Red Raiders at the break. Don’t forget about our new feature for men’s basketball — Daily...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kerry
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Kelly KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a one-year-old hound mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months. She was picked up from an abandoned home along with a cat. She is excitable and curious and does well with other dogs. Kerry is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
