WCJB
Courthouse evacuated as firefighters extinguish small roof fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Courthouse was evacuated after a small fire ignited on the roof of the building on Friday evening. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire at the Civil Courthouse on East University Avenue in Gainesville around 5:20 p.m. Firefighters say during roof work, a small one-foot by one-foot area caught fire.
WCJB
Car hauler bursts into flames on U.S. 301 in Alachua County
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to a car hauler fire on U.S. 301 which consumed multiple vehicles being hauled by a semi-truck. Firefighters say the car hauler caught fire around 7 a.m. on the highway near County Road 225 just north of Waldo. The hauler was carrying 9 vehicles, four of which were entirely consumed by flames when crews arrived.
WCJB
Marion County motorcycle vs. vehicle crash leaves one dead, one hurt
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is dead and another is in critical condition after a wreck on Friday morning in Marion County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the 74-year-old driver collided with a motorcyclist on County Road 326 at Wandering Oaks RV Resort. Troopers say the...
villages-news.com
2. Chaotic U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening haunted by tragedies in 2022
The chaotic U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening brought confusion and tragedy in 2022. It was the No. 2 story in The Villages in 2022. The widening project caused huge traffic backups and numerous accidents, with Lady Lake police repeatedly begging drivers to slow down and pay attention to directional signage. The...
WESH
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Lexus that made a U-turn
LEESBURG, Fla. — A motorcyclist has died in Leesburg after colliding with a vehicle. According to the Leesburg police, it happened Thursday around 10:30 p.m. in the area of 10402 US Hwy 441. Police say a motorcycle operated by a 33-year-old man was traveling south on US-441, approaching 10402...
WCJB
Driver fails yield to ambulance, causing collision
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol officials say a vehicle crashed into an ambulance in Putnam County. Troopers say that around 3:40 p.m., the vehicle stopped at the intersection of State Road 20 and Gordon Chapel Road in Hawthorne. The driver then failed to yield the right of way...
WATCH: Seminole County firefighters extinguish car fire at Sanford Walmart
SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole County Fire Department got a call about a fire in Sanford. The vehicle fire happened at a Walmart parking lot on US 17-92 on Monday night. Three firefighters responded to the scene. There is no information on what caused the fire. ©2022 Cox Media Group...
WCJB
Neighbor tries to save an 88-year-old woman in a deadly house fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The fire happened around 6:30 Tuesday night on SW 52nd Ct in Ocala. Officials said a neighbor called 911 when they saw the flames. “When I see a lady screaming, she needs help please help me my first response is to go in, in a safe manner to help her,” said neighbor Walter Parks Jr.
WCJB
88-year-old Ocala woman dies in house fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Marion County is dead after her home caught fire on Tuesday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the fire happened around 6:30 p.m. at a home along Southwest 52nd Court in Ocala. Deputies say Christine Kay, 88, died in the fire.
WCJB
Fire contained after controlled-burn in Bradford County got out of hand
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - A brush fire was contained by Bradford County Fire Rescue crews on Wednesday night. Bradford County Fire crews responded to the area of NW C.R.-235 and NW 122nd place. Officials say it started with a controlled burn that eventually got out of control. At around...
WCJB
5-year-old Hawthorne boy recovering from fire accident, community raises money for family
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - At a home on Loudin Lane in Hawthorne, a fire changed everything for the Scott family. According to Putnam County Fire Rescue officials, the family was using a burn barrel to burn trash, but it ended with 5-year-old Nathan Scott suffering severe burns. “The dad had...
ocala-news.com
One person killed, another critically injured in crash on CR 326 in Ocala
One person was killed, and another was critically injured, in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on County Road 326 in Ocala on Friday morning. At approximately 9 a.m., a 74-year-old man was traveling in a sedan near the Wandering Oaks RV Resort. As the man approached the intersection of County Road 326 in the sedan, he failed to yield the right of way to a motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on County Road 326, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Fig, Gray, and Danish
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a four-year-old who is the ideal companion Fig. She is a Shepherd mix who enjoys the nice quite life. Next up is a kitty...
WCJB
Family concerned after mother and son disappear in Marion County
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for help locating a mother and son who disappeared nearly two weeks ago. Deputies say there is concern for the wellbeing of Ericka Lashawn Brooks, 44, and Kamarcus Brooks, 20. They were last seen by family members sleeping at their home on Southwest 109th Place in Dunnellon on Dec. 17.
click orlando
WATCH: Stolen semi involved in Orlando VA standoff leads Ocala police on chase
OCALA, Fla. – Video released Thursday shows Ocala police chasing a stolen semitruck driven by a man accused in an hourslong standoff at the Orlando VA Medical Center Monday, according to officers. The video shows the truck driving recklessly as he fled officers in a tri-county pursuit that started...
WCJB
Man taken into custody after hitting a Ocala Police patrol car with a stolen semi truck
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is accused of hitting an off-duty patrol vehicle with a stolen semi truck. Ocala Police officers say Edward Dial, 45, hit a Ocala Police patrol car Monday afternoon near Southeast 17th Street. Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies chased the vehicle across Marion, Lake,...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man arrested in court as result of driving golf cart on roadway
A Leesburg man was arrested in open court when he appeared on a charge of driving a golf court on U.S. Hwy. 27. The arrestee, 58-year-old Christopher David Williams had been caught by a Lake County deputy operating a golf cart on the highway on Dec. 4, three days after he had been put on probation for a drunk driving arrest which occurred in August. His driving while suspended charge was continued to Dec. 28 before the same judge who had sentenced him to probation for the earlier DUI.
Man shot after grabbing deputy’s Taser in The Villages, officials say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies shot a man after they responded to a domestic disturbance incident in The Villages on Thursday night, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies were dispatched to the 17100 block of 71st Lewisfield Terrace around...
WCJB
Florida Cutting Horse Association Show held at Florida Horse Park
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The six day long Florida Cutting Horse Association Show is underway in the horse capital. The event, which is free to the public, is being held at the Florida Horse Park daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Tuesday. In the competition, the horse and...
fox13news.com
Citrus County woman shoots, kills uncle at family gathering, deputies say
BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. - A Citrus County woman is facing second-degree murder charges after deputies say she shot her uncle to death Thursday afternoon in Beverly Hills. According to investigators, 20-year-old Sammantha Danielle Driggers and her uncle, 44-year-old Matthew Charles Driggers, were attending a family gathering at a home on North Columbus Street around 2:45 p.m. when the shooting occurred.
