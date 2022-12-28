Read full article on original website
Boys basketball roundup: Corcoran fends off Albany in Bishop Ludden’s Holiday Classic
Corcoran fended off a scrappy Albany squad to grab a 78-75 win in Bishop Ludden’s Holiday Classic on Thursday. “They’ve got a lot of fight in them,” Corcoran coach Tyquan Horton said of Albany. “Fortunately, we stayed the course.”
Mexico girls basketball fends off Phoenix for Chittenango Holiday Tourney crown (55 photos)
Oswego County squads Phoenix and Mexico were pitted against each other in Chittenango’s girls basketball holiday tournament championship game on Wednesday. The Tigers and Firebirds went back-and-forth for a majority of the contest, but it was Mexico who came away with the 43-41 win to be crowned tournament champions.
Senior’s 4 goals lift Cortland-Homer boys hockey to tourney win over Cazenovia (51 photos)
Senior Mitchell Riter’s game-high four goals helped his Cortland-Homer team stay undefeated through the first seven games of the season.
Reliving 2003: When the shots didn’t fall vs. Canisius, a young Syracuse team ‘had to dig down’
Editor’s note: In a season-long celebration of the 20th anniversary of Syracuse basketball’s 2003 NCAA championship, Syracuse.com will relive the journey by republishing the game stories that ran in The Post-Standard through the title game victory vs. Kansas in New Orleans. IN THE NICK OF TIME.
Cicero-North Syracuse edges out Camden for Haines Memorial Tournament wrestling title (82 photos)
The Cicero-North Syracuse boys wrestling squad has two regular-season team titles under its belt — one from its own Bill Andersen Memorial Tournament and the other from the Matt Fedish Memorial Duals. On Thursday, the Northstars grabbed team title No. 3 of the 2022-23 campaign following completion of the...
How do Judah Mintz’s stats compare with other Syracuse freshman point guards? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – Comparing current Syracuse players to past Orange greats can be a fun exercise, but sometimes those comparisons fall short. In those instances, it’s fun to look at the raw numbers. I did a little of both in order to answer the first question in this...
Syracuse women’s basketball box score at Louisville
Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 86-77 loss at Louisville on Thursday night at the KFC Yum! Center. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Women's Basketball at Louisville by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. Syracuse dominates...
Girls basketball roundup: Auburn senior’s 4th quarter explosion key in OT victory over Henninger
Auburn senior Leah Middleton scored 18 of her 32 points during the fourth quarter of a Salt City Athletic Conference matchup against Henninger on Wednesday.
Syracuse rings in New Year vs. Boston College, a team that has trouble scoring (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange is coming out of the Christmas break after a disappointing loss to Pittsburgh. The Boston College Eagles are coming off their best win of the season.
Reliving 2003: Syracuse basketball shoots the lights out in a 109-79 victory vs. Albany
Editor’s note: In a season-long celebration of the 20th anniversary of Syracuse basketball’s 2003 NCAA championship, Syracuse.com will relive the journey by republishing the game stories that ran in The Post-Standard through the title game victory vs. Kansas in New Orleans. NO CONTEST AT DOME.
Syracuse.com’s 38 best Central New York high school sports photos of 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com’s photographers blanketed the courts, fields, rinks and courses of Section III in the calendar year 2022. The result was thousands of outstanding pictures. We sorted through them to come up with some of the best:
Gophers’ Game: Syracuse football loses to Minnesota in Pinstripe Bowl (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University football team losing to Minnesota 28-20 in the Pinstripe Bowl isn’t that big of a surprise. It’s how the Orange lost on a field barely deemed worthy to play on (ironic for a game named for a lawn care company) at Yankee Stadium on Thursday afternoon that may raise an eyebrow.
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Boston College | Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse basketball looks to quickly course correct against ACC opponents as they host Boston College at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, December 31 (12/31/2022) at 2 p.m. ET. The game will air nationwide on ACC Network, and can be streamed live on fuboTV (free trial), Sling (half off your...
Otto’s nightmare: Syracuse mascot stars in new ESPN ‘SportsCenter’ ad (video)
Otto the Orange stars in a new ESPN commercial, but he doesn’t look too happy about it. The Syracuse University sports mascot appears in a “SportsCenter” ad released Thursday that features U.S. Women’s National Team soccer stars Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Sophia Smith, alongside “SportsCenter” anchor Nicole Briscoe. The four women quietly eat oranges while a horrified Otto looks on, then awkwardly stop when they notice the anthropomorphic orange behind them.
Dino Babers acknowledges Syracuse’s season-long struggles were present as ever in Pinstripe Bowl
New York — The clock was ticking down on Syracuse football’s final game of the 2022 season, and the Orange wasn’t quite out of it yet. With just under a minute left, SU’s defense stopped Minnesota on third down trailing by eight points. Syracuse was staring one final offensive drive, albeit a challenging one, square in the face until a yellow flag dotted the field.
Ironic bowl game field conditions get slammed
If there was any bowl game that you would expect to have pristine field conditions, it would be the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. Alas, that is not the case. The 2022 edition of the New York-based bowl game kicked off on Thursday between the Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Golden Gophers. They didn’t even make it to the second quarter before the turf in Yankee Stadium started to degrade to the point where it was affecting play on the field.
Syracuse falls to Minnesota, 28-20 in Pinstripe Bowl (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team takes on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Pinstripe Bowl at 2 p.m. Thursday at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. The game will air on ESPN. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Minnesota...
Mikel Jones’ powerful leadership: SU captain spoke up when his grandfather needed his leg amputated
Syracuse, N.Y. — Last summer, Mikel Jones made a phone call that would ensure his grandfather was around to see him play his final game in Syracuse. Jones’ grandfather was facing medical issues and needed to have his leg amputated.
The Who What When Where Why of the 2022 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
Yay football! Who’s excited for a bowl game in a baseball stadium in New York in December?. Nobody. But fuck it. My team is here, so let’s do a preview. Who: YOUR Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4, t-2nd B1G West) vs. the Syracuse Orange (7-5, t-3 ACC Atlantic I guess)
Syracuse, Minnesota fans swarm Yankee Stadium for Pinstripe Bowl
News 12’s Shneice Archer spoke with fans and local business owners outside of Yankee Stadium on the busy day in the South Bronx.
