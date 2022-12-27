ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deseret News

Opinion: The holidays can increase the risk of child sexual abuse. Here are the warning signs

By Teresa Huizar
Deseret News
Deseret News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GMwXI_0jwASBfZ00
The risk of child sexual abuse increases during the holiday season, experts say. | Adobe.com

The “ most wonderful time of the year ” is often the most hectic. Children are home from school. Extended family and friends are visiting. Parents and other caregivers are busy with holiday preparations and gatherings.

Unfortunately, all the holiday hubbub can also provide cover for individuals seeking to prey on the young and vulnerable.

An estimated 1 in 10 children experiences sexual abuse before their 18th birthday, and that risk is heightened during the holiday season. As the holidays approach, it’s essential for all of us to take the time to familiarize ourselves with the warning signs. By doing so, we can help protect the children in our lives from the devastating consequences of abuse.

Victims often don’t report abuse immediately, often because their abusers urge them not to, and they are confused and afraid. Many never disclose it.

Related

It’s important to be on the lookout for any signs of abuse, which may not be obvious to the naked eye. Sexual abuse typically doesn’t result in visible signs like bruises, redness or welts like physical abuse does. Instead, parents and caregivers should be especially attentive to behavioral “tells” — particularly abrupt changes in behavior.

These warning signs can depend on the age of the child. Younger children might regress and have difficulty sleeping, experience nightmares or start wetting the bed. They might also begin to exhibit aggressive behavior, such as hitting or biting. Older children might seem withdrawn or anxious, and they might start having trouble in school or using drugs or alcohol.

Children often struggle to disclose abuse. They don’t always communicate the way an adult might. A child might suddenly seem fearful of being alone with a certain person or unusually “clingy” with primary caregivers. They might ask questions about their bodies or interactions rather than talk directly about their experience. They might tell you about the abuse as if it happened to someone else to test your reaction. One common sign of abuse is sexual behavior or talk about sexual topics that is age-inappropriate.

Related

Parents can help prevent sexual abuse by starting the conversation early. Teach your children about private parts, body boundaries and the importance of telling an adult if they ever receive an unwanted touch or are made to feel uncomfortable. They should know about “red flag” behaviors, like an adult asking a child to spend time alone together, buying expensive gifts or asking a child to keep secrets. You need to let them know that it’s OK to tell you if someone is making them feel uncomfortable — even a relative or another trusted adult.

People who sexually abuse children look no different from anyone else. They can include relatives, neighbors, family friends or even older children, like a babysitter or cousin. About 90% of children know their abuser, and as many as 40% are victimized by an older juvenile. Most sexual abuse occurs in one-on-one situations, so it’s best to opt for group settings with multiple adults supervising children. Be aware of who your children are spending time with, and trust your gut if something doesn’t seem right.

If you suspect a child is being abused, it’s important to act quickly. Research shows that early disclosure of abuse, along with support from family and professionals, can lead to better long-term outcomes for victims. You don’t have to have proof to make a good-faith report, and you can remain anonymous when reporting.

Related

You also don’t have to go through this alone. Children’s Advocacy Centers are a national network of facilities that provide treatment, advocacy and support for children who have experienced abuse. There are more than 900 centers in the United States, and each one provides a safe and child-friendly environment for children to tell their story and receive help.

Children and families can go to Child Advocacy Centers to get the services they need to recover, while authorities like police and child welfare workers join with mental health and medical professionals to make decisions about what each child needs. You can find the center nearest to you on the National Children Alliance’s website.

During the holiday season, let’s all work together to protect our children from sexual abuse. Knowing the warning signs and making use of available local resources can make a real difference.

Teresa Huizar is CEO of National Children’s Alliance ( nationalchildrensalliance.org ), America’s largest network of care centers for child abuse victims.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Father of Idaho victim says daughter may have been prime target and ‘means of death’ don’t all match

The grieving father of one of the four slain University of Idaho students said his daughter and her best friend may have been prime target as the perpetrators 'chose to go upstairs' where they were sleeping.Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their off-campus home in Moscow on 13 November. Three weeks later, the police are yet to name a suspect.Steven Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee, said that the suspect went upstairs where his daughter and her best friend Mogen, 21, were sleeping on the same bed on the top floor, which...
MOSCOW, ID
verywellmind.com

What Is C-PTSD From Narcissistic Abuse?

The visibility of trauma as a widespread clinical ailment is gaining steam. The general public's increasing knowledge of trauma is due to how common traumatic experiences are. In a study conducted on general populations across 24 different countries, 70% of participants had experienced at least one traumatic event. In the same study, 30% of folks reported experiencing four or more traumatic events within their lifetime.
verywellmind.com

Signs of Trauma in Children

Childhood trauma is a disturbing event experienced by a child that is perceived as life-threatening, violent, and/or dangerous. Trauma causes fear and significant psychological, physical, or emotional harm. The traumatic event can be a one-time occurrence like a car accident, the death of a loved one, or a natural disaster such as an earthquake or hurricane. The traumatic experience can also be ongoing such as being a victim of physical or sexual abuse, neglect, racism, or bullying or living in an unstable neighborhood.
Well+Good

A Study Found That Experiencing a Mentally or Physically Abusive Relationship at a Young Age May Affect Your Heart Health Later in Life

In the U.S., approximately 20 people a minute experience physical or mental abuse from an intimate partner (aka intimate partner violence). That staggering statistic is not only horrifying, but it may also contain clues to America’s heart disease epidemic. In addition to the risk of immediate physical and mental harm, a new study found that the emotional scars left by intimate partner violence may have severe repercussions for heart health, decades later.
psychologytoday.com

6 Signs Your Self-Control Issues Come From Childhood Neglect

Insufficient self-control schema is the experience of states of impulsiveness, usually related to several compulsive behaviors. If it’s tough for you to moderate or control your impulses around pleasure, you may have an insufficient self-control schema. Schema therapy defines the schema as originating in childhood attachment experience as a...
psychologytoday.com

3 Unmet Basic Needs and Their Effects on Our Relationships

Schemas formed in childhood go hand in hand with how consistently a child receives their most basic needs. Traumatic experiences often leave a child with “holes” in their emotional development that remain unmet even when they are adults. A lack of love in childhood can place an adult...
psychologytoday.com

The Legacy of Trauma in Parent-Child Relationships

Childhood trauma can have long-term effects on physical and psychological health, for mothers as well as children. Women who have had more childhood trauma may experience more stress and negative life events while pregnant. This stress predisposes mothers to experience postpartum depression, which makes connecting with infants more difficult. Tracing...
ARIZONA STATE
psychologytoday.com

The Heartbreak of Dissociative Identity Disorder

It’s been just over a year since I publicly came forward with my lived experience of dissociative identity disorder (DID), what used to be referred to as multiple personality disorder, which now (if we could only get the entire mental health profession on board with) would be more appropriately referred to as dissociative identities—leaving out the disorder. Few have come to appreciate the brilliance behind this remarkable coping strategy and yet instead remain fascinated with the “disorder.”
psychreg.org

Experts Reveal How to Spot Signs of Alcohol Abuse in Your Loved Ones During the Festive Period

Prolonged hangovers could be a sign of problematic alcohol use, new advice has revealed. According to Google Trends data, searches for “alcoholism” are up 160% in the last 12 months in the UK, indicating that many are struggling with their alcohol consumption. Also, during the festive period last year (December 2021 and January 2022), there were 33,100 searches for information on “Dry January” in the UK. However, Google Trend data shows that searches are continuing to drop year on year.
KAAL-TV

Support for childhood trauma

(ABC 6 News) – On Christmas morning, two children two and five years old were found inside a Rochester apartment with their mother, who according to court documents was lying on a bedroom floor with a bullet in her head and her head covered in blood. “Often times time...
ROCHESTER, MN
psychologytoday.com

The Outcome of Being Raised by a Borderline Parent

A family history of mental illness places a child at an increased risk for later development of mental illness, including BPD. Being raised by a BPD parent is a risk factor for pathologizing intimacy or love. Parents with BPD have significant fears of abandonment that they typically pass down to...
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
52K+
Followers
31K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy