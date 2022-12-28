ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

George Santos Crashes and Burns on Fox News

By William Vaillancourt
 2 days ago
Fox News

Republican congressman-elect George Santos tried to explain away a number of lies about his professional and personal life during a Fox News interview with Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday—but the network rookie and former Democrat refused to let him off the hook.

Gabbard, as guest host of Tucker Carlson Tonight , sounded wholly unsympathetic after Santos admitted to making “a mistake.”

“Humans are flawed and we all make mistakes,” he added.

“If I were one of those in New York’s 3rd District right now,” Gabbard said, “and I’m finding out all of these lies that you’ve told — not just one little lie or one little embellishment. These are blatant lies. My question is: Do you have no shame? Do you have no shame [regarding] the people you are asking to trust you to be their voice for them, their families and kids in Washington?”

“I can say the same thing about the Democrats and [that] party,” Santos replied. “Joe Biden has been lying to the American people for forty years. He is the president of the United States. Democrats resoundingly support him. Do they have no shame?”

“This is not about the Democratic Party, though,” responded Gabbard, whose employer originally didn’t bring much attention to Santos’ fabrications before landing Tuesday’s interview. She later asked Santos whether anything he says from now on should be trusted.

“Look, I agree with what you are saying. And as I stated, and I continue: We can debate my resume and how I worked with firms such as Goldman [Sachs] and Citigroup.”

“Is it debatable or is it just false?” Gabbard pressed.

“No, it’s not false at all. It’s debatable. I can sit down and explain to you what you can do in private equity… and we can have this discussion that’s going to go way above the American people’s head,” Santos asserted, surprising Gabbard.

“You just kind of highlighted my concern and I think the concern that people at home have. You’re saying that this discussion will go way above the heads of the American people, basically insulting their intelligence,” Gabbard said.

“That’s not what I am saying,” Santos insisted before detailing his supposed job duties while working with those two firms.

“This isn’t a made-up narrative. But I feel like nobody really wants to sit down and talk about it. Everybody just wants to push me and call me a liar.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 108

Richard Childers
2d ago

This guy is a pathological lier and he shows no remorse; he just makes excuses and appears to even lie while explaining why he lied. He definitely has no shame.

Reply(10)
72
S D
2d ago

I applaud The former Hawaii Congresswomen as she asked all the right questions and allowed him the opportunity to clearly himself and he continued to lie and deflect to President Biden and she pursued him after his weak deflection and she is a republican asking the right and tough questions and he has nothing but pat excuses. Everything about this clown is a lie somehow he went from a $50,000 salary to a $750,000 in just a couple of years without any education skill set behind him or some substantial verifiable skill set to point to, he is still lying like a wet rag on the floor. Sad and he is the representative and new image for the party. Sad so very sad.

Reply(9)
53
Laverne Brison
11h ago

The fact that the Republicans and Kevin McCarthy dont cut this man loose shows you that they are morally bankrupt. Plus Kevin McCarthy can't afford to lose one vote in his quest to become Speaker of the House.

Reply
33
Related
Advocate

George Santos Hid Marriage to Woman, Says He'll Explain Alleged Lies

Republican Congressman-elect George Santos of New York divorced a woman in 2019, days before the start of his failed 2020 campaign. As noted in a new report by The Daily Beast, Santos didn’t disclose his marriage to a woman throughout his campaign while he positioned himself as a proud gay Republican.
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Lauren Boebert ripped to shreds in Christmas letter from ‘embarrassed’ constituent

Lauren Boebert has been slammed by a constituent in a Christmas letter stating that she has “learned absolutely nothing” after her lack of support during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to Congress. Carol Cure wrote in The Durango Herald on Christmas Day that “after receiving the narrowest congressional reelection margin in the country, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has apparently learned absolutely nothing”. “By refusing to stand or applaud the heroic Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his speech to Congress, she has once again embarrassed her 3rd Congressional District constituents and the entire country,” she added. “During this historic speech,...
MISSOURI STATE
TheDailyBeast

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos Leaves GOP Rep Fumbling Over Trump 2024 Defense

A GOP representative refused to denounce Donald Trump—even when the former president (and current nominee) called for the termination of the U.S. Constitution. Rep. David Joyce (R-OH) told ABC’s This Week host George Stephanopoulos that he would support whoever the Republican nominee is in 2024, even if Trump is that person. It came a day after Trump called for a new election on Truth Social: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”
The List

The Tragic Life Of Kimberly Guilfoyle

Kimberly Guilfoyle is a well-known member of America's social elite. Easily recognizable due to her stint as a Fox News host, Guilfoyle was a vocal supporter of the Trump presidency. Her engagement to Donald Trump Jr. cements her place in the family she holds so highly. But Guilfoyle endured many hardships, scandals, and tragedies while rising through the ranks of the Republican Party to get where she is today.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheWrap

‘The View': Whoopi Says Marjorie Taylor Greene Should Be ‘Behind Bars’ After Bragging She ‘Would’ve Won’ Jan. 6 (Video)

”If you and I had done this, engaged in this in any way, we would be facing charges,“ Whoopi said. The hosts of “The View” were once again disgusted with Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday morning, after the congressman recently claimed that she and Steve Bannon “would’ve won” the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, if they had planned it. Host Whoopi Goldberg even questioned why Greene is not in jail after saying so.
Mother Jones

Scandal-Struck George Santos Just Revived the Firm That Netted Him Mystery Millions

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Monday, the New York Times published an explosive story revealing that George Santos, a New York Republican elected last month to the House of Representatives, had made what appeared to be brazenly false statements about his background, including assorted claims about his business career. He had boasted of being an accomplished investor and financier who had worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Yet each firm noted it had no record of his employment there. He had said he graduated from Baruch College. The school said he had not. His personal finances seemed odd as well, and he had worked at a Florida company called Harbor City Capital that was accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2021 of running a $17 million Ponzi scheme. Subsequently, he supposedly made at least $3.5 million from a mysterious company, called Devolder Organization LLC, that he started, that had no public profile, and that was dissolved soon after it was created. This marked a dramatic shift from his first run for Congress in 2020, when he reported earning $55,000 per year.
FLORIDA STATE
