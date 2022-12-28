ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flu claims fifth child in New York as state urges vaccinations, mask use at gatherings

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Another child in New York has died from the flu this season, bringing the number of child fatalities to five.

The New York State Department of Health has not released any further details about the child, citing privacy concerns.

The department urges all New Yorkers to get a flu shot, especially if they are planning to gather with loved ones for New Year's Eve celebrations. Masks are also recommended as a preventive measure.

According to the state's latest flu report, cases outside of the city have increased by 4% weekly, while cases within the city have decreased by 19%.

There has been a shortage of Tamiflu, a medication used to treat the flu, but the state has received permission from the federal government to access the strategic national stockpile to secure more.

The Department of Health encourages people to take all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the flu and protect themselves and their loved ones.

Reddoe
2d ago

My friend went to take her daughter to the ER because she had a cold and fever. First they wanted to test both of the twice for covid and flu, she refused both tests and the nurse tried to make them wait outside in 17 degree weather with a windchill of below 0. Then they refused to see her because THEY refused to be covid tested. They both sent home WITHOUT seeing a doctor....I told her to sue them!!!

Cheryl Gresham
2d ago

mask is why we going through it. new-year it's np big deal . next day of same misery 2023

BUFFALO, NY
