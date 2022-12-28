Read full article on original website
Think You Can Handle One of the Most Dangerous Hikes in Illinois?
There are leisure hikes, sightseeing hikes and hikes you go on for a little bit of exercise. This twelve-mile hike is none of those. It's not for the beginner. One of the most dangerous hiking trails in Illinois. If you've never done much hiking, this hike is not for you......
Water from frozen pipe leaves damage at McLean Co Clerk’s Office
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A frozen pipe that burst over the weekend left behind water damage at a local government office. Multiple laptops and phones were ruined in water at the McLean County Clerk’s Office this past Saturday after a pipe burst due to the frigid cold temperatures in the area. County Clerk, Kathy Michael said she was alerted Saturday night about the ruptured pipe but was assured by maintenance staff they were on it.
Deep freeze breaks pipes, flooding homes, schools and business across Central Illinois
URBANA – After a week in the deep freeze, crews are responding to dozens of broken pipes across Central Illinois. The city of Decatur says services like meter checks are being delayed because of more than 15 water main breaks since last week’s cold snap. A Winter Storm plunged temperatures below freezing for several days in the week before Christmas weekend 2022. Chambana meteorologist Andrew Pritchard predicted winds on December 23 gusted to near 50 miles per hour, prompting dangerously cold wind chills of 35 to 40 degrees below zero. Crews in Decatur have also responded to more than 100 meter or pipe bursts inside homes. The city expects more emergencies as pipes continue to thaw.
Champaign Costco reopens after evacuation, temporary closure on Thursday
Update 3:30pm Costco Wholesale’s Champaign Warehouse location has reopened after a temporary closure to address a CO2 leak. CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Costco Wholesale’s Champaign Warehouse location has been closed temporarily after a refrigerator leak. Costco manager, Rocco Wistafke, said a refrigerator was leaking carbon dioxide (CO2), causing the Champaign grocery store to evacuate on […]
Illinois license plate renewal fees dropping for some
A new Illinois law taking effect January 1, 2023 reduces license plate fees for low-income seniors and people with disabilities. The cost of a yearly license plate sticker will drop from $24 to just $10. More information is available at www.ilaging.illinois.gov. Click on "programs" then "benefit access" and follow the...
Illinois judge sides with 65 counties challenging provision of SAFT-T Act
A "custody swap" at a Marion, Illinois truck stop and gas station on Christmas Eve ends with the arrest of a father of three. Body slams and clotheslines. That's how a few Heartland athletes are training for their dream. Young cancer survivor spreads joy. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. One...
Close to One Inch of Precipitation Expected
Close to one inch of precipitation is expected to fall Thursday and Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, rain is expected to spread across Central and Southeast Illinois in two waves. The first waves is expected overnight tonight and into Friday morning. Wave two is expected Friday...
As the weather heats, be on the lookout for burst pipes
As the temperatures go up, so do the number of water main breaks because of the freezing last week.
Lake Michigan waves freeze Wisconsin shop
News Weather Sports TV Schedule Community Good Day Stateline Stateline Strong About Us. The frigid cold that the stateline gas been experiencing is bad enough on its own, but the damage is even worse when someone boarders one of the Great Lakes. Lake Michigan waves freeze Wisconsin shop. The frigid...
Some drivers eligible for lower plate fees in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– Eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see annual license plate renewals fees reduced by more than half. According to an Illinois Gov. press release, the Illinois Dept. of Aging (IDoA) announced on Wednesday, Public Act 102-0807. Taking effect in 2023, drivers who qualify will only pay $10 for license plate stickers, a decrease from $24.
Illinoisans to see two gas tax increases in 2023
(The Center Square) – In 2023, Illinois drivers will see higher gasoline taxes, with two gas tax increases scheduled six months apart. The first goes into effect Jan. 1 and will add 3.1 cents to the price of a gallon of gas. That will spike the state's gas tax to more than 42 cents a gallon. Illinois also assesses its state sales tax on top of gas taxes and the normal price of gas, which makes the amount Illinois motorists pay in total taxes at...
Furrever Friends Friday 12/30/22 Part 1
How the minimum wage increase may affect consumers. How the minimum wage increase may affect consumers. Burst pipe displaces 45 IWU students from apartments. Burst pipe displaces 45 IWU students from apartments. Water from frozen pipe leaves damage at McLean Co …. Water from frozen pipe leaves damage at McLean...
Here’s Where To Top Off Your Fuel Tank With Illinois Cheapest Gas
Gas prices are beginning to drop throughout Illinois but there are still parts of the state where it's considerably cheaper to buy fuel than in others. Compared to just 6 months ago when the lowest fuel price in Chicago for Regular grade gas was averaging $5.92 (June 10, 2022), prices are more than two dollars cheaper today with the current average running $3.33 for a gallon of Regular.
Semi Wreck Snarls Traffic In La Salle And Peru
Nobody was hurt in a crash that made getting around parts of La Salle and Peru tough early Thursday afternoon. Traffic backed up in the two cities after a crash occurred just after noon on eastbound I-80 near the La Salle exit. According to the Illinois State Police, the steer tires of a semi lost grip on the pavement on a slight curve. The driver overcorrected and the semi overturned, blocking both eastbound lanes for around two hours.
It's official: New Illinois law for 2023 reminds us to appreciate sweet corn
HB 5254 establishes Sweet Corn Appreciation Day for August 1st. (Read on to find a corn-freezing recipe at the bottom.) There's no question Illinois produces some of the best sweet corn in the world. You can find it in abundance at roadside stands and local farms all around the state in late summer.
Illinois lowering license plate fees for older, disabled drivers
(WTVO) — Older adults and people with disabilities might see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced in the new year. The Illinois Department of Aging announced Wednesday that drivers who qualify for the department’s “Benefit Access Program” will only pay $10 for their license plate stickers in 2023. They are currently paying $24. “During […]
Mr. Fix It: Shares some tips on smoke detectors amid new laws
Mr. Fix It is back with some advice on smoke detectors amid new Illinois laws. Love the WGN Morning News? We loveyou, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
New Indiana turn-signal law takes effect Sunday
INDIANA – A new Indiana turn-signal law will take effect on Sunday. The law requires drivers in Indiana to use turn signals any time they’re about to make a turn or change traffic lanes. The Indiana Code 9-21-8-25 also mandates that motorists must activate the signal at least...
Peoria’s Western Ave. to reopen Friday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Western Avenue between West Malone and Southwest Adams streets will reopen to traffic Friday, December 30. The City of Peoria says landscaping work will resume next spring. Communications Specialist for the City of Peoria’s Public Works Department Nick McMillion says, “now that people will have...
1 Illinois Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Town Names in US
Checking a map for a road trip and stumbling over a town name? That's ok, it apparently happens a lot...Even close to home. One Illinois town made a list of most mispronounced town names in the US. BL. What's funny is that these town names that we can't pronounce, comes...
