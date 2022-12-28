ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria County, IL

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Water from frozen pipe leaves damage at McLean Co Clerk’s Office

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A frozen pipe that burst over the weekend left behind water damage at a local government office. Multiple laptops and phones were ruined in water at the McLean County Clerk’s Office this past Saturday after a pipe burst due to the frigid cold temperatures in the area. County Clerk, Kathy Michael said she was alerted Saturday night about the ruptured pipe but was assured by maintenance staff they were on it.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Deep freeze breaks pipes, flooding homes, schools and business across Central Illinois

URBANA – After a week in the deep freeze, crews are responding to dozens of broken pipes across Central Illinois. The city of Decatur says services like meter checks are being delayed because of more than 15 water main breaks since last week’s cold snap. A Winter Storm plunged temperatures below freezing for several days in the week before Christmas weekend 2022. Chambana meteorologist Andrew Pritchard predicted winds on December 23 gusted to near 50 miles per hour, prompting dangerously cold wind chills of 35 to 40 degrees below zero. Crews in Decatur have also responded to more than 100 meter or pipe bursts inside homes. The city expects more emergencies as pipes continue to thaw.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Champaign Costco reopens after evacuation, temporary closure on Thursday

Update 3:30pm Costco Wholesale’s Champaign Warehouse location has reopened after a temporary closure to address a CO2 leak. CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Costco Wholesale’s Champaign Warehouse location has been closed temporarily after a refrigerator leak. Costco manager, Rocco Wistafke, said a refrigerator was leaking carbon dioxide (CO2), causing the Champaign grocery store to evacuate on […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
advantagenews.com

Illinois license plate renewal fees dropping for some

A new Illinois law taking effect January 1, 2023 reduces license plate fees for low-income seniors and people with disabilities. The cost of a yearly license plate sticker will drop from $24 to just $10. More information is available at www.ilaging.illinois.gov. Click on "programs" then "benefit access" and follow the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Close to One Inch of Precipitation Expected

Close to one inch of precipitation is expected to fall Thursday and Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, rain is expected to spread across Central and Southeast Illinois in two waves. The first waves is expected overnight tonight and into Friday morning. Wave two is expected Friday...
LINCOLN, IL
MyStateline.com

Lake Michigan waves freeze Wisconsin shop

News Weather Sports TV Schedule Community Good Day Stateline Stateline Strong About Us. The frigid cold that the stateline gas been experiencing is bad enough on its own, but the damage is even worse when someone boarders one of the Great Lakes. Lake Michigan waves freeze Wisconsin shop. The frigid...
WISCONSIN STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Some drivers eligible for lower plate fees in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– Eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see annual license plate renewals fees reduced by more than half. According to an Illinois Gov. press release, the Illinois Dept. of Aging (IDoA) announced on Wednesday, Public Act 102-0807. Taking effect in 2023, drivers who qualify will only pay $10 for license plate stickers, a decrease from $24.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinoisans to see two gas tax increases in 2023

(The Center Square) – In 2023, Illinois drivers will see higher gasoline taxes, with two gas tax increases scheduled six months apart. The first goes into effect Jan. 1 and will add 3.1 cents to the price of a gallon of gas. That will spike the state's gas tax to more than 42 cents a gallon. Illinois also assesses its state sales tax on top of gas taxes and the normal price of gas, which makes the amount Illinois motorists pay in total taxes at...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Furrever Friends Friday 12/30/22 Part 1

How the minimum wage increase may affect consumers. How the minimum wage increase may affect consumers. Burst pipe displaces 45 IWU students from apartments. Burst pipe displaces 45 IWU students from apartments. Water from frozen pipe leaves damage at McLean Co …. Water from frozen pipe leaves damage at McLean...
PEORIA, IL
Q985

Here’s Where To Top Off Your Fuel Tank With Illinois Cheapest Gas

Gas prices are beginning to drop throughout Illinois but there are still parts of the state where it's considerably cheaper to buy fuel than in others. Compared to just 6 months ago when the lowest fuel price in Chicago for Regular grade gas was averaging $5.92 (June 10, 2022), prices are more than two dollars cheaper today with the current average running $3.33 for a gallon of Regular.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Semi Wreck Snarls Traffic In La Salle And Peru

Nobody was hurt in a crash that made getting around parts of La Salle and Peru tough early Thursday afternoon. Traffic backed up in the two cities after a crash occurred just after noon on eastbound I-80 near the La Salle exit. According to the Illinois State Police, the steer tires of a semi lost grip on the pavement on a slight curve. The driver overcorrected and the semi overturned, blocking both eastbound lanes for around two hours.
PERU, IL
wbiw.com

New Indiana turn-signal law takes effect Sunday

INDIANA – A new Indiana turn-signal law will take effect on Sunday. The law requires drivers in Indiana to use turn signals any time they’re about to make a turn or change traffic lanes. The Indiana Code 9-21-8-25 also mandates that motorists must activate the signal at least...
INDIANA STATE
25newsnow.com

Peoria’s Western Ave. to reopen Friday

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Western Avenue between West Malone and Southwest Adams streets will reopen to traffic Friday, December 30. The City of Peoria says landscaping work will resume next spring. Communications Specialist for the City of Peoria’s Public Works Department Nick McMillion says, “now that people will have...
PEORIA, IL

