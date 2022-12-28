Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County Supervisors highlight priorities for 2023
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - As we bring 2022 to a close, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors has a full plate going into 2023. When talking to two Albemarle supervisors about their priorities, the topic of the environment came up often. “It seems like a little thing, but it’s...
NBC 29 News
City of Charlottesville encourages people to save water
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Going into the new year, the City of Charlottesville is encouraging people to think about ways to save water. The city says to consider taking the EPA Water Sense “I’m for Water” pledge. The pledge and plan aim to reduce water usage with an easy monthly checklist.
NBC 29 News
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The minimum wage in Virginia is increasing from $11 an hour to $12 an hour at the start of the New Year. Along with this change, you’ll also save money on groceries with the sales tax rate dropping from 2.5% to 1%. “Any increase is...
WDBJ7.com
Advances in nuclear technology could hold significance for central and southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Major advances in the development of nuclear technology are expected during the next decade. And that work will hold significance for central and southwestern Virginia. A number of companies and research institutions are now working on Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technology. That covers a number of different...
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Virginia (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Virginia. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
NBC 29 News
Homeless Anonymous group launching in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new program hopes to help people experiencing homelessness in Charlottesville. Come As You Are Cville, a nonprofit group, plans to launch its Homeless Anonymous initiative in February 2023. “It’s a year-long program,” CAYA Founder Tristan Kabesa said. “We [will] have individuals that are currently experiencing...
NBC 29 News
UVA graduate workers frustrated by late payments from university
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is under heat on social media as many graduate student workers are seeing a delay in their paychecks. “This has happened countless times. It’s more widespread this time, which I think is why we were able to you know, create more push around it and create the Twitter storm we did,” graduate worker Laura Ornèe said.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Councilor Michael Payne pushes to add Westhaven renovation to budget
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s largest public housing site, Westhaven, is expected to be renovated in the next few years, but it isn’t in the Capital Improvement Program’s budget. City Councilor Michael Payne says Charlottesville needs to add money now to make sure the renovations happen. “I...
NBC 29 News
2023 could bring long-term mental health solutions to Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some lawmakers in the commonwealth are getting a head start on their goals and resolutions for the new year. 25th District Senator Creigh Deeds (D) says 2023 needs to be the year of long-term mental health solutions. “This issue is too critical for too many people....
NBC 29 News
City Councilor Brian Pinkston shares his priorities for 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council is gearing up for 2023. City Councilor Brian Pinkston says he has three top priorities, the first of which is filling open positions. “The biggest thing for me is to continue to focus on getting your organization of the city itself fully staffed...
NBC 29 News
Expert offers financial planning advice going into 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Going into the new year, many people are making resolutions about spending and investing. If saving or investing money is your game, we are coming off a very unstable year. Financial Advisor Alex Urpí with Emergent Financial Services says that the best method to save and...
wvtf.org
Trouble in Spotsylvania County Schools sparks action in Albemarle
School board races don’t often galvanize communities, but more than 400 people are already getting e-mails from a group called Forward Albemarle. Its mission is to promote diversity, equity, inclusivity and excellence in public schools – and to avoid what has happened in Spotsylvania County. There, a group...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health infectious disease expert analyzes holiday COVID-19 wave
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors at UVA Health have been preparing for a spike in COVID-19 cases following holiday gatherings, but so far, experts say the levels of transmission are not as high as they were anticipating. Doctor Bill Petri says there are 19 patients in the medical center with...
NBC 29 News
Hospice of the Piedmont welcoming community into new support groups
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hospice of the Piedmont has some new support groups starting in the new year. One group has a focus on helping women who have lost spouse. The group offers both an in-person and online option for women to meet with others who can share what they are experiencing.
If This Doesn’t Get You Admitted to UVa, What Will?
By James Bacon and originally published on Bacon’s Rebellion and shared here by prior agreement. The producer of The School of Limmy, a Korean-American neuroscience major at Duke University, posts short videos about college admissions on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. One of his schticks is reading the qualifications of student applicants and listing the colleges that […]
NBC 29 News
UVA Health doctor offers guidance for reading at-home COVID-19 test results
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you find yourself taking an at-home COVID-19 test, it’s important that you know how to read the results. Faint lines and negative results can be confusing. Doctor Taison Bell with UVA Health has some tips: “First thing with the at-home COVID test is you...
cbs19news
Virginia Lottery announces has sold out of New Year's Raffle tickets
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- At 9:23 a.m. Thursday, the Virginia Lottery announced it had sold its last ticket for Virginia’s New Year Millionaire Raffle. At Market Street Cafe, workers said they had sold two tickets right before that announcement came out. “People are buying it like crazy. $20...
NBC 29 News
New signs have been added on the Van Clief nature area trail heads
SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New signs have been added to the trail heads at the Van Clief nature area in Scottsville. The trails have a number of access points that lead to the Scottsville Lake. “One of the things that we found actually, we heard from both residents and visitors...
NBC 29 News
James Monroe’s Highland closing for renovations
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - President James Monroe’s Highland in Albemarle County will be temporarily closing to the public January 1, 2023. It is set to reopen January 20. During that time, staff will be doing work to prepare for new exhibits opening later next year. “So, they won’t...
Virginia offers free parking and other goodies for First Day Hikes
Virginia State Parks are offering free parking and a First Day Hike sticker to those who participate in the January 1 tradition.
