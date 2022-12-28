ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

Albemarle County Supervisors highlight priorities for 2023

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - As we bring 2022 to a close, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors has a full plate going into 2023. When talking to two Albemarle supervisors about their priorities, the topic of the environment came up often. “It seems like a little thing, but it’s...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

City of Charlottesville encourages people to save water

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Going into the new year, the City of Charlottesville is encouraging people to think about ways to save water. The city says to consider taking the EPA Water Sense “I’m for Water” pledge. The pledge and plan aim to reduce water usage with an easy monthly checklist.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Golf.com

The 10 best golf courses in Virginia (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Virginia. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Homeless Anonymous group launching in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new program hopes to help people experiencing homelessness in Charlottesville. Come As You Are Cville, a nonprofit group, plans to launch its Homeless Anonymous initiative in February 2023. “It’s a year-long program,” CAYA Founder Tristan Kabesa said. “We [will] have individuals that are currently experiencing...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA graduate workers frustrated by late payments from university

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is under heat on social media as many graduate student workers are seeing a delay in their paychecks. “This has happened countless times. It’s more widespread this time, which I think is why we were able to you know, create more push around it and create the Twitter storm we did,” graduate worker Laura Ornèe said.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

2023 could bring long-term mental health solutions to Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some lawmakers in the commonwealth are getting a head start on their goals and resolutions for the new year. 25th District Senator Creigh Deeds (D) says 2023 needs to be the year of long-term mental health solutions. “This issue is too critical for too many people....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

City Councilor Brian Pinkston shares his priorities for 2023

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council is gearing up for 2023. City Councilor Brian Pinkston says he has three top priorities, the first of which is filling open positions. “The biggest thing for me is to continue to focus on getting your organization of the city itself fully staffed...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Expert offers financial planning advice going into 2023

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Going into the new year, many people are making resolutions about spending and investing. If saving or investing money is your game, we are coming off a very unstable year. Financial Advisor Alex Urpí with Emergent Financial Services says that the best method to save and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Roanoke Star

If This Doesn’t Get You Admitted to UVa, What Will?

By James Bacon and originally published on Bacon’s Rebellion and shared here by prior agreement.  The producer of The School of Limmy, a Korean-American neuroscience major at Duke University, posts short videos about college admissions on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. One of his schticks is reading the qualifications of student applicants and listing the colleges that […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Virginia Lottery announces has sold out of New Year's Raffle tickets

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- At 9:23 a.m. Thursday, the Virginia Lottery announced it had sold its last ticket for Virginia’s New Year Millionaire Raffle. At Market Street Cafe, workers said they had sold two tickets right before that announcement came out. “People are buying it like crazy. $20...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

James Monroe’s Highland closing for renovations

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - President James Monroe’s Highland in Albemarle County will be temporarily closing to the public January 1, 2023. It is set to reopen January 20. During that time, staff will be doing work to prepare for new exhibits opening later next year. “So, they won’t...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

