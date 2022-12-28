Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
New COVID-19 testing requirement further delays Chinese tourism to Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting Jan. 5, all travelers from China must show a negative COVID-19 test result before boarding a flight to the U.S. The new testing requirement comes as China’s easing of restrictions is fueling a surge in COVID cases and concern in many countries. Next week also...
Rare holiday hotel room vacancies brings Kamaaina deals
Hawaii’s sunny skies can be quite the draw for those on the mainland dealing with blizzard conditions, but the economic conditions are not as bright right now. So, hotels are turning to local residents to close out the year on a high note.
LIST: Best restaurants for New Year’s dinner on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best restaurants within a region and came out with their list of best spots for a tasty dinner to ring in the New Year on Oahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
With illegal fireworks rampant in Hawaii, some say loud booms are getting worse
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New Year’s Eve is just two days away and like always, the night sky will probably be lit up with illegal fireworks. It’s a tradition for many Hawaii families but for others, it’s a living nightmare. ”Every year, it seems to get worse and...
‘First Day Hike’ to Makapuu Lighthouse is back
This sunrise hike is one of the most popular morning hikes on island and it's perfect to start your new year with panoramic ocean views.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: Vacation rentals and timeshares data from November
Comedian Pauly Shore is coming to Honolulu and Howie Mandel is performing on Maui. Plus, members of our HNN team are getting married! Congratulations to Davis and Melanie!. Morning Beat: Farmers push for tighter labeling laws to protect Kona coffee. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Is your cup of Kona...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Unraveling Your Traveling: A day of recovery after a week of chaos for Southwest Airlines
1 dead, 3 seriously injured after retaining wall collapses at home in Kailua. HFD, Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services responded around noon to reports of a collapsed retaining wall, approximately 15 feet in height, on Akiikii Place with possible people buried in debris. Updated: 7 minutes ago. |. Hawaii...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Multiple agencies work to free honu trapped between boulders on Kauai
Honolulu’s police chief has signed the city’s first license to carry a concealed firearm on Oahu. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 29, 2022. First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry conditions expected through the weekend. Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 29, 2022) Updated: 4 hours ago. |
hawaiinewsnow.com
Entertainment: Obama spotted hitting the links in Hawaii
Comedian Pauly Shore is coming to Honolulu and Howie Mandel is performing on Maui. Plus, members of our HNN team are getting married! Congratulations to Davis and Melanie!. AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER earned over 400 million dollars world wide in its opening weekend which more than covered the 350 million dollars it cost to make. But is it a good movie? My view is that it’s a grandiose science fiction spectacle, featuring some of the most innovative filming techniques and visual effects ever devised. But although I admired its dazzling 3-D cinematography, I was disappointed by its cliched storyline and clunky dialogue. Plus, at three hours and 12 minutes, it’s just too long. Many fans will love this movie; others will not be impressed, but nearly everyone will feel exhausted when it finally ends.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ahi supply plentiful ahead of the New Year; what you can expect to pay for sashimi
Comedian Pauly Shore is coming to Honolulu and Howie Mandel is performing on Maui. Plus, members of our HNN team are getting married! Congratulations to Davis and Melanie!. Business Report: Vacation rentals and timeshares data from November. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Howard Dicus breaks down the sales of unit...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Coast Guard works to crackdown on illegal firework shipments as aerials still rampant
Honolulu’s police chief has signed the city’s first license to carry a concealed firearm on Oahu. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 29, 2022. First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry conditions expected through the weekend. Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 29, 2022) Updated: 5 hours ago. |
Hawaii reports 1,095 COVID cases, 3 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,095 COVID cases and three deaths in the last week. There are 697 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 148 on the Big Island, 79 on Kauai, 140 on Maui, three on Lanai, four on Molokai and 24 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 372,198. […]
hawaiipublicradio.org
Aspiring doctor shares her plans to give back to the islands
Kimberly Uehisa is thanking her lucky stars for landing in Honolulu before fierce winter storms hit on the mainland. The Culver City resident was back in town celebrating Island Pacific Academy’s “Home for the Holidays” alumni event earlier this month. The 2015 graduate and board of trustees...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Show Aloha Land open through Dec. 30
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You have a few days left to visit Show Aloha Land at the Aloha Stadium. It’s open nightly 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. through Dec. 30. HNN’s Annalisa Burgos stopped by on Christmas with her family and spoke to founder Mike Gangloff about this year’s event.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Behavior of customers’ forces Oakland-bound flight to divert back to HNL
DOT addresses PFAs found in soil of Kahului airport fire training pit. A new fence at Kahului airport is now blocking the public from touching soil contaminated by forever chemicals. Mid-air fight forces Oakland bound plane to divert back to HNL, employees say. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A reported...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Want to be the next Lei Day Queen? City opens applications for court members
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Applications to be a member of the city’s 2023 Lei Court are now open. The deadline to apply is Jan. 13 at 4:30 p.m. Applications must be received by the above date, not postmarked, and can be hand delivered or mailed to: Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) Attn: Culture and Arts Section 1000 Uluohia Street, Suite 309 Kapolei, HI 96707.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Along with traveler frustrations, lost luggage piling up at Honolulu’s airport
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Travelers are losing patience with at least 30 flights canceled at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday as a winter storm continues to impact the busiest travel period of the year. And some who arrived days ago are still waiting for their bags. The...
Thousands of feral chickens are taking over downtown Honolulu
Hawaii faces a significant problem with feral chickens. Hundreds of chickens were released into the wild after Hurricane Iniki’s destruction in 1992. The growing populations are a known nuisance in the suburbs and rural areas of the different Hawaiian Islands, but now across Honolulu, feral chickens have infiltrated the lives of residents.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Morning Beat: Farmers push for tighter labeling laws to protect Kona coffee
Comedian Pauly Shore is coming to Honolulu and Howie Mandel is performing on Maui. Plus, members of our HNN team are getting married! Congratulations to Davis and Melanie!. Business Report: Vacation rentals and timeshares data from November. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Howard Dicus breaks down the sales of unit...
Oakland-bound Southwest flight diverted back to Honolulu following passenger disturbance
HONOLULU -- A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu bound for Oakland was turned around mid-flight and returned to Honolulu following a disturbance inside the passenger cabin, the airline said.A FlightAware tracker showed Southwest Flight 2050 left Honolulu just after 5 p.m. local time and turned around about an hour and 45 minutes later, arriving back at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport just before 9 p.m.The airline told Hawaii News Now the Oakland-bound flight was turned around because of the "behavior of customers." A spokesperson told KPIX 5 in an email the flight returned to Honolulu "due to a conflict between...
Comments / 0