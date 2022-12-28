ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Vacation rentals and timeshares data from November

HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Multiple agencies work to free honu trapped between boulders on Kauai

Honolulu’s police chief has signed the city’s first license to carry a concealed firearm on Oahu. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 29, 2022. First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry conditions expected through the weekend. Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 29, 2022) Updated: 4 hours ago. |
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Entertainment: Obama spotted hitting the links in Hawaii

Comedian Pauly Shore is coming to Honolulu and Howie Mandel is performing on Maui. Plus, members of our HNN team are getting married! Congratulations to Davis and Melanie!. AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER earned over 400 million dollars world wide in its opening weekend which more than covered the 350 million dollars it cost to make. But is it a good movie? My view is that it’s a grandiose science fiction spectacle, featuring some of the most innovative filming techniques and visual effects ever devised. But although I admired its dazzling 3-D cinematography, I was disappointed by its cliched storyline and clunky dialogue. Plus, at three hours and 12 minutes, it’s just too long. Many fans will love this movie; others will not be impressed, but nearly everyone will feel exhausted when it finally ends.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,095 COVID cases, 3 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,095 COVID cases and three deaths in the last week. There are 697 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 148 on the Big Island, 79 on Kauai, 140 on Maui, three on Lanai, four on Molokai and 24 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 372,198. […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Aspiring doctor shares her plans to give back to the islands

Kimberly Uehisa is thanking her lucky stars for landing in Honolulu before fierce winter storms hit on the mainland. The Culver City resident was back in town celebrating Island Pacific Academy’s “Home for the Holidays” alumni event earlier this month. The 2015 graduate and board of trustees...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Show Aloha Land open through Dec. 30

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You have a few days left to visit Show Aloha Land at the Aloha Stadium. It’s open nightly 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. through Dec. 30. HNN’s Annalisa Burgos stopped by on Christmas with her family and spoke to founder Mike Gangloff about this year’s event.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Want to be the next Lei Day Queen? City opens applications for court members

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Applications to be a member of the city’s 2023 Lei Court are now open. The deadline to apply is Jan. 13 at 4:30 p.m. Applications must be received by the above date, not postmarked, and can be hand delivered or mailed to: Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) Attn: Culture and Arts Section 1000 Uluohia Street, Suite 309 Kapolei, HI 96707.
KAPOLEI, HI
Polarbear

Thousands of feral chickens are taking over downtown Honolulu

Hawaii faces a significant problem with feral chickens. Hundreds of chickens were released into the wild after Hurricane Iniki’s destruction in 1992. The growing populations are a known nuisance in the suburbs and rural areas of the different Hawaiian Islands, but now across Honolulu, feral chickens have infiltrated the lives of residents.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Morning Beat: Farmers push for tighter labeling laws to protect Kona coffee

HONOLULU, HI
CBS San Francisco

Oakland-bound Southwest flight diverted back to Honolulu following passenger disturbance

HONOLULU  -- A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu bound for Oakland was turned around mid-flight and returned to Honolulu following a disturbance inside the passenger cabin, the airline said.A FlightAware tracker showed Southwest Flight 2050 left Honolulu just after 5 p.m. local time and turned around about an hour and 45 minutes later, arriving back at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport just before 9 p.m.The airline told Hawaii News Now the Oakland-bound flight was turned around because of the "behavior of customers." A spokesperson told KPIX 5 in an email the flight returned to Honolulu "due to a conflict between...
HONOLULU, HI

