41nbc.com
UPDATE: Illegal drugs found connected to Perry woman’s death, man arrested
UPDATE: The woman found on Friday has been identified as 37-year-old Amber Denise Mullins of Perry. The man found earlier this month was identified as 35-year-old Stevie Ray Thompson of Haynesville. The Perry Police Department says the use of illegal drugs was a contributing factor in Mullins’ death. A search...
Woman found dead in Perry home identified, person charged with possession of Fentanyl
PERRY, Ga. — The Houston County Coroner's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in her home on Friday. According to Coroner James Williams, at 8 a.m. his office got a call about a death in the 1700 block of Macon Road in Perry. When Perry Police...
'We need forensic medical examiners': GBI faces shortage at the crime lab
MACON, Ga. — A shortage of medical examiners at the GBI crime lab is keeping Macon families from getting closure after losing a loved one. The shortage is causing a body back up at the morgue. The GBI says they should have 18 medical examiners, but they only have...
allongeorgia.com
Telfair County Man Arrested for Murder, Assault, and Arson
Brandon Daniel Spires, age 29, of Milan, was arrested for murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and arson in connection to the death of Joshua Robert Fort, age 33, of Milan. Fort was discovered deceased outside a building on Mt. Zion Street in downtown Milan on December 28, 2022. The Telfair County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the GBI.
wgxa.tv
Washington County Jail staff member taken to hospital after laundry room fire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A fire broke out in the laundry room at the Washington County Jail, sending one member of the jail staff to the emergency room. In a statement from Sheriff Joel Cochran, the fire was contained to the laundry room, which is in a separate part of the jail from the inmate housing areas and none of the inmates were injured. A member of the staff, however, had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
41nbc.com
Bibb man arrested for trafficking drugs in Jones County
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Bibb County man was arrested out of Jones County for trafficking drugs. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, December 27th, Michael Terecio Willis was arrested after being found to be in possession of a trafficking amount of cocaine, about 4 ounces of marijuana, and over 100 Xanax pills. Willis was also in possession of a firearm while committing these crimes.
'Nobody deserves to be gunned down': Baldwin County Sheriff's office still looking into death of Walter French
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Baldwin County Sheriff's office and Milledgeville Police continue working to close out 14 unsolved homicides. 13WMAZ's Jessica Cha looks into what happened to Walter French. February 2, 2014, was Super Bowl Sunday. Many folks in the Litenham Trailer Park in the Harrisburg neighborhood tuned in...
Georgia man accused of killing a man and then setting his own truck on fire
A 29-year-old Georgia man was arrested and charged with murder after police say he killed a man and then drove to another city to set his own truck on fire. Brandon Daniel Spires, of Milan, was arrested for murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and arson in connection to the death of 33-year-old Joshua Robert Fort, of Milan.
wfxl.com
2 Florida men taken to Irwin County Jail for drugs, handguns
In the early morning hours on December 26, Irwin County deputies stopped a vehicle in the Ocilla area for a traffic infraction. Upon a further investigation suspected illegal drugs were found to be in the vehicle. The South Central Drug Task Force was contacted to investigate to case further. It...
27-year-old Lizella man arrested in high-speed chase in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after a high-speed chase turned into a foot chase that ended near Mercer University Drive, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. 27-year-old Devan G Cormican from Lizella was clocked going 89 miles per hour on a motorcycle near the...
Former Milledgeville officer killed in Atlanta
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A former Milledgeville Police officer is dead after an off-duty shooting in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says they recruited 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas from Milledgeville in August. He was assigned to Grady Detention. Someone found him shot to death in his personal car...
Adult and small child ejected from vehicle after accident in Stillmore
EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators are working a Thursday night accident near the city limits of Stillmore. The incident happened early Friday morning. According to a spokesperson with Georgia State Patrol Troop 19 out of Swainsboro, 2 adults and a 3-year-old boy were involved in a vehicle accident, and the male passenger and the […]
wgxa.tv
Macon woman shot in the face, now asking community to speak out against gun violence
MACON, Ga (WGXA)-- Charnika Dancey says her life has been changed. For her, the holiday season won't have as many smiles or as much laughter because her jaw is wired shut. The Macon mom was shot in the face. Hit by bullets she says weren't meant for her. "The only...
Two men dead, woman in hospital after overdosing at north Macon motel
MACON, Ga. — Two men are dead and a woman is in the hospital after overdosing at a motel in Macon, according to deputy coroner Lonnie Miley. It happened at the Motel 6 at 105 Riverside Parkway. The men were pronounced dead at the scene just after 2 p.m.
'Nobody signs up to be an addict': Fentanyl a growing concern in Central Georgia overdose trends
MACON, Ga. — Two men died, and one woman was hospitalized after apparently overdosing at a north Macon motel on Tuesday. We still don't know what type of drug they were using. We take a closer look at drug overdoses in Central Georgia. Marissa Cody, the overdose specialist for...
WMAZ
The two Warner Robins men shot dead on Christmas Eve were friends, sheriff's office says
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two families lost a loved one to gun violence a day before Christmas. The Houston County Sheriff's Office says the two Warner Robins men shot dead on Christmas Eve were friends. The Christmas Eve shooting happened at a Red Fox Run Trailer Park home, just...
GBI, Vienna Police Department investigating after man's body found behind home
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — The Vienna Police Department is investigating after a body was found behind a home in Dooly County on Monday. A post on the Vienna Police Department Facebook page says around 4:18 p.m. the Vienna Police Department got a call about an unknown person laying behind a home on Kelly LN. within the city limits of Vienna.
Toombs Co. Deputy involved in wreck Wednesday afternoon
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — A Deputy from the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a wreck Wednesday afternoon, police say. The accident occurred at the intersection of HWY 280 and Arlington Drive in Vidalia. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Wallace Thompson was stopped in a turning lane waiting to enter […]
wgxa.tv
Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal traffic collision
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal collision that happened just before 9:30 P.M. on Emery Highway at Schaeffer Place, Wednesday. According to reports, deputies said a 44-year-old male from Macon was driving a Chevy pickup traveling west on Emery Highway at Schaeffer Place when it hit 71-year-old Larry Blash, of Macon.
41nbc.com
Sandersville Police looking for 2 missing men, Mattie’s Call issued
SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Mattie’s Call has been issued for two Sandersville men who police say left together from South Anderson Drive to take trash to a local dumpster site and didn’t return. A Sandersville Police Department Facebook post says 83-year-old Clarence Hicks Sr., who police...
