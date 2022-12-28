ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, GA

41nbc.com

UPDATE: Illegal drugs found connected to Perry woman’s death, man arrested

UPDATE: The woman found on Friday has been identified as 37-year-old Amber Denise Mullins of Perry. The man found earlier this month was identified as 35-year-old Stevie Ray Thompson of Haynesville. The Perry Police Department says the use of illegal drugs was a contributing factor in Mullins’ death. A search...
PERRY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Telfair County Man Arrested for Murder, Assault, and Arson

Brandon Daniel Spires, age 29, of Milan, was arrested for murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and arson in connection to the death of Joshua Robert Fort, age 33, of Milan. Fort was discovered deceased outside a building on Mt. Zion Street in downtown Milan on December 28, 2022. The Telfair County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the GBI.
MILAN, GA
wgxa.tv

Washington County Jail staff member taken to hospital after laundry room fire

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A fire broke out in the laundry room at the Washington County Jail, sending one member of the jail staff to the emergency room. In a statement from Sheriff Joel Cochran, the fire was contained to the laundry room, which is in a separate part of the jail from the inmate housing areas and none of the inmates were injured. A member of the staff, however, had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb man arrested for trafficking drugs in Jones County

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Bibb County man was arrested out of Jones County for trafficking drugs. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, December 27th, Michael Terecio Willis was arrested after being found to be in possession of a trafficking amount of cocaine, about 4 ounces of marijuana, and over 100 Xanax pills. Willis was also in possession of a firearm while committing these crimes.
JONES COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

2 Florida men taken to Irwin County Jail for drugs, handguns

In the early morning hours on December 26, Irwin County deputies stopped a vehicle in the Ocilla area for a traffic infraction. Upon a further investigation suspected illegal drugs were found to be in the vehicle. The South Central Drug Task Force was contacted to investigate to case further. It...
IRWIN COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Former Milledgeville officer killed in Atlanta

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A former Milledgeville Police officer is dead after an off-duty shooting in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says they recruited 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas from Milledgeville in August. He was assigned to Grady Detention. Someone found him shot to death in his personal car...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
WJBF

Adult and small child ejected from vehicle after accident in Stillmore

EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators are working a Thursday night accident near the city limits of Stillmore. The incident happened early Friday morning. According to a spokesperson with Georgia State Patrol Troop 19 out of Swainsboro, 2 adults and a 3-year-old boy were involved in a vehicle accident, and the male passenger and the […]
STILLMORE, GA
WSAV News 3

Toombs Co. Deputy involved in wreck Wednesday afternoon

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — A Deputy from the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a wreck Wednesday afternoon, police say. The accident occurred at the intersection of HWY 280 and Arlington Drive in Vidalia. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Wallace Thompson was stopped in a turning lane waiting to enter […]
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal traffic collision

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal collision that happened just before 9:30 P.M. on Emery Highway at Schaeffer Place, Wednesday. According to reports, deputies said a 44-year-old male from Macon was driving a Chevy pickup traveling west on Emery Highway at Schaeffer Place when it hit 71-year-old Larry Blash, of Macon.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Sandersville Police looking for 2 missing men, Mattie’s Call issued

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Mattie’s Call has been issued for two Sandersville men who police say left together from South Anderson Drive to take trash to a local dumpster site and didn’t return. A Sandersville Police Department Facebook post says 83-year-old Clarence Hicks Sr., who police...
SANDERSVILLE, GA

