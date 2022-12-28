ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Fire-Rescue Crews Knock Down Evening Blaze at Tierrasanta House

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CgZsq_0jwAQKgW00
San Diego Fire-Rescue engines. Photo via @SDFD Twitter

A fire that erupted for unknown reasons burned at a house in Tierrasanta Tuesday.

The blaze in the 3700 block of Catamarca Drive was reported at 6 p.m. and the first unit arrived at the scene at 6:06 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

A total of five fire engines, one fire truck, two battalion chiefs, one medic and 28 personnel were dispatched to the scene.

There was no report of injuries or the estimated damage.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

San Diego Prepares for Stormy Weather, Offers Tips and Sandbags to Residents

San Diego is preparing for stormy weather over the next week and leaders are encouraging area residents to take proactive steps to prevent flooding. According to the city statement, the Stormwater Department will be temporarily placing “no parking” signs in low-lying or flood-risk areas, cleaning storm drains and inlets with a history of debris buildup, street sweeping to reduce trash and pollutants from entering our waterways and monitoring more than 46,000 storm drains citywide for any issues.
SAN DIEGO, CA
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic California hot tub suites & hotel in-room jacuzzi tubs

If you’re looking for the best in-room jacuzzi tubs in San Diego, CA, you’ve come to the right place! Check out the newest options and find out why these in-room Jacuzzi tubs are a must-have for anyone staying in the area. New York-New York. Whether you’re traveling to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

Feeding San Diego's 'Zero Waste' program sends discarded food to farms

ANZA, Calif. — Feeding San Diego helps nourish hungry families across San Diego County, but did you know the non-profit organization also feeds cattle, pigs and sheep and more. In this Zevely Zone, I followed discarded food from San Diego to the Sage Mountain Farm in Anza. Feeding San Diego is celebrating the season of giving with their Give Hope, Share Joy campaign.
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Suspect Captured After Pursuit From National City | San Diego

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-25-22 4:43 am LOCATION: Division St & Palm Ave CITY: National City DETAILS: The male driver of the Ford F-150 truck ran a “Red” light in fron of a National City Police officer. The officer attempted to stop the driver and the suspect fled at high speed. The pursuit went to Euclid Ave and north into the Oak Park neighborhood of San Diego. The driver then made his way south to Hwy 94 and then to the southbound I-805. San Diego PD Units joined in on the pursuit. The pursuit went back through National City and then into Chula Vista. The driver exited at Main St and went back north on the I-805. At this point, the driver reached speeds of 110 mph. He exited onto Sweetwater Rd in National City and sped through many of the City’s streets. He finally turned onto E. 5th St from V St which is a dead-end. Once he was trapped, he surrendered to the officers and their K-9 without further incident. It’s believed that he may be under the influence of a narcotic or alcohol. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
NATIONAL CITY, CA
CBS 8

36 years have passed since San Diego State student Cara Knott was killed by a CHP officer

SAN DIEGO — It was 36 years ago, when a CHP officer killed San Diego State Student Cara Knott. Cara Knott’s body was found in a deserted area off the Old Highway 395 bridge. The 20 year old had called her parents saying she was leaving her boyfriend’s house in Escondido. She stopped to put gas in her car then drove on I-15 toward her home in El Cajon. But she never made it.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Man detained in shooting death in East San Diego County

POTRERO, Calif. — Sheriff's homicide detectives Thursday were questioning a suspect detained in a shooting death in Potrero, in rural East San Diego County. Sheriff's Lt. Chris Steffen said Sheriff's deputies responded just after 8 a.m. to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon near the 1000 block of Harris Road in Potrero.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Rainy New Year’s Eve and Start to 2023 Expected in San Diego County

Rain could dampen the spirits of revelers on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, according to the National Weather Service. “A pretty strong storm is moving south right now from Northern California and will bring rain to Southern California starting Saturday night,” said NWS forecaster Mark Moede. “It will probably only bring light rain during the day on Saturday, but the real time of concern for revelers will be Saturday from 8 p.m. until 3 a.m. Sunday morning.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy