San Diego Fire-Rescue Crews Knock Down Evening Blaze at Tierrasanta House

San Diego Fire-Rescue engines. Photo via @SDFD Twitter

A fire that erupted for unknown reasons burned at a house in Tierrasanta Tuesday.

The blaze in the 3700 block of Catamarca Drive was reported at 6 p.m. and the first unit arrived at the scene at 6:06 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

A total of five fire engines, one fire truck, two battalion chiefs, one medic and 28 personnel were dispatched to the scene.

There was no report of injuries or the estimated damage.

City News Service contributed to this article.