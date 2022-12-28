ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Northern’s Bartram and Yohn, Greencastle-Antrim’s Cooper named Pa. Football Writers’ 5A All-State

Two stalwarts that orchestrated Northern’s run to the District 3 semifinal round, plus one hard-nosed running back from Greencastle-Antrim, picked up 5A All-State honors Friday by Pa. Football Writers. Versatile junior Cole Bartram, who stashed away 148 tackles, including 8 tackles-for-loss from his linebacker perch, and senior specialist Mason...
GREENCASTLE, PA
PennLive.com

CV dominates Gov. Mifflin girls wrestling tournament

Eleven Cumberland Valley wrestlers won their weight class at the 2022 Gov. Mifflin Girls Wrestling Invitational in Shillington, Pa., on Dec. 28, 2022. Some 270 girls wrestled in the tournament. There are over 1700 girls wrestling in Pennsylvania this season on 90 sanctioned teams and tournament organizers predict Pennsylvania will...
SHILLINGTON, PA
PennLive.com

Chris Meakin leads Littlestown past East Pennsboro in tournament title game

ENOLA - Chris Meakin is one of the premier YAIAA players, so it was no surprise the college prospect wasn’t rattled across county lines Thursday. And, following a 17-point performance against Greencastle-Antrim in the opening round, the 6-foot-8 junior forward powered Littlestown (7-2) to a 62-46 win against East Pennsboro Thursday in the East Penn Holiday Tournament championship game.
LITTLESTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Trojan Wars Day 1 recap: Chambersburg, West Perry duke it out for top spot in team race

Host Chambersburg and defending tournament champion West Perry are neck-and-neck after the first day of competition at the Trojan Wars wrestling tournament. The Trojans hold a narrow lead over the Mustangs with seven wrestlers still alive overall and four quarterfinalists in Zach Sherman (114 pounds), Rylan Carter (121), Luke Mentzer (127) and Zach Evans (215).
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg leads Trojan Wars after Day 1

CHAMBERSBURG — The 8th MyHOUSE Trojan Wars Tournament, which opened Thursday at the CASHS Field House, had a high percentage of pins. No team personified that trait more than the host Chambersburg Trojans, who stand atop the team standings thanks to 15 pins and five other bonus victories during the first day of competition.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

High School Sports Scores

Here are some current high school scores as reported to the community. Here are some current high school scores as reported to the community. Dec 6 Bermudian Springs @ Northern High School Lost: 33-39 Dec 9 Bermudian Springs @ Boiling Springs High School Lost: 38-51 Dec 20 Bermudian Springs vs...
YORK SPRINGS, PA
abc27 News

Trinity holds court dedication for legendary coach

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — After more than 40 years coaching Trinity’s basketball, the school decided to honor legendary boys basketball head coach Larry Kostelac Jr. with a court dedication ceremony. “Coach Kostelac has cemented himself in the area and in the state and the region at large as one of the best coaches. I […]
CAMP HILL, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
198K+
Followers
85K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy