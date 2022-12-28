Read full article on original website
Related
Hunter, Levis help Cumberland Valley take down Waynesboro in Sauve Brothers title game
Maybe, just maybe, those opting to find a way into Mechanicsburg High School’s freshly reminted gymnasium were witness to a remarkably competitive basketball game that could offer a sequel in late February or even March. That’s how tightly matched the adversaries that bounced on the floor to decide the...
Greencastle captures York Suburban Holiday Tournament title with 41-39 win against Manheim Central
Greencastle trailed late in the fourth quarter, but the Blue Devils used a feverish rally in the waning minutes of the contest to secure a 41-39 victory over Manheim Central to capture the York Suburban Holiday tournament crown. The Blue Devils trailed 35-28 with 4:35 left in the fourth quarter....
Marcus Quaker, Duce Middletown propel West Perry boys past Susquenita 46-30 in Perry County Tournament
Marcus Quaker and Duce Middleton netted 33 combined points to power West Perry to a 46-30 victory over Susquenita in the consolation tilt of the Perry County Tournament Friday. Quaker led all players with 18 points, while Middletown netted 15 points. Teammate Josiah Twigg chipped in 8 points. Derek Gibney...
Donegal rallies past Greencastle-Antrim in East Penn Holiday Tournament
ENOLA - Donegal bounced back in its second game in the East Penn Holiday Tournament with a 54-47 consolation game win over Greencastle-Antrim Thursday. Two Indians - James Turbedsky and Noah Rhorer - finished with double-figures. Turbedsky led with 16 points, while Rhorer added 11. “I think our team played...
Juniata girls basketball bests Bellefonte, 47-41, in Penns Valley tourney final
Ava Shearer netted a game-high 18 points to lead the Juniata girls basketball team past Bellefonte, 47-41, Thursday night in the championship game of the Penns Valley Tournament. Regan Lowery added 12 points for Juniata, which ran its record to 5-3.
Northern’s Bartram and Yohn, Greencastle-Antrim’s Cooper named Pa. Football Writers’ 5A All-State
Two stalwarts that orchestrated Northern’s run to the District 3 semifinal round, plus one hard-nosed running back from Greencastle-Antrim, picked up 5A All-State honors Friday by Pa. Football Writers. Versatile junior Cole Bartram, who stashed away 148 tackles, including 8 tackles-for-loss from his linebacker perch, and senior specialist Mason...
CV dominates Gov. Mifflin girls wrestling tournament
Eleven Cumberland Valley wrestlers won their weight class at the 2022 Gov. Mifflin Girls Wrestling Invitational in Shillington, Pa., on Dec. 28, 2022. Some 270 girls wrestled in the tournament. There are over 1700 girls wrestling in Pennsylvania this season on 90 sanctioned teams and tournament organizers predict Pennsylvania will...
Big performances by Addison Huber, Syncere Matthews give Middletown title at Hershey Holiday showcase
Middletown was going to have issues stopping Fleetwood’s Alexis Hess. The Kansas State recruit stands 6-foot-1 and owns the skill set of combination guard. Inside or out, Hess is just difficult to defend. Defense, however, seems to be the hallmark of the Middletown Blue Raiders, and it was that...
Chris Meakin leads Littlestown past East Pennsboro in tournament title game
ENOLA - Chris Meakin is one of the premier YAIAA players, so it was no surprise the college prospect wasn’t rattled across county lines Thursday. And, following a 17-point performance against Greencastle-Antrim in the opening round, the 6-foot-8 junior forward powered Littlestown (7-2) to a 62-46 win against East Pennsboro Thursday in the East Penn Holiday Tournament championship game.
Trojan Wars Day 1 recap: Chambersburg, West Perry duke it out for top spot in team race
Host Chambersburg and defending tournament champion West Perry are neck-and-neck after the first day of competition at the Trojan Wars wrestling tournament. The Trojans hold a narrow lead over the Mustangs with seven wrestlers still alive overall and four quarterfinalists in Zach Sherman (114 pounds), Rylan Carter (121), Luke Mentzer (127) and Zach Evans (215).
Chambersburg leads Trojan Wars after Day 1
CHAMBERSBURG — The 8th MyHOUSE Trojan Wars Tournament, which opened Thursday at the CASHS Field House, had a high percentage of pins. No team personified that trait more than the host Chambersburg Trojans, who stand atop the team standings thanks to 15 pins and five other bonus victories during the first day of competition.
Red Land girls basketball drops close decision to William Penn in Donegal Tournament final
The Red Land girls basketball team rallied from a 6-point fourth quarter deficit took take a late lead in the championship game of the Donegal Holiday Tournament, but eventually dropped a 36-32 decision to William Penn. Game-high scorer Karli DaCosta (17 points) gave the Patriots a 31-30 lead in late...
Here are some current high school scores as reported to the community. Here are some current high school scores as reported to the community. Dec 6 Bermudian Springs @ Northern High School Lost: 33-39 Dec 9 Bermudian Springs @ Boiling Springs High School Lost: 38-51 Dec 20 Bermudian Springs vs...
Four from Harrisburg, four from State College voted to Pa. Football Writers’ 6A All-State team
Defense certainly drove Harrisburg into the final weekend of the high school football season. And while the mighty St. Joseph’s Hawks doused the Cougars’ plans to celebrate a state title, Harrisburg’s route as District 3 champions made quite an impact. On Friday, four Cougars and a handful...
Eli Becker powers Palmyra boys hoops to 42-35 victory against Lebanon
Palmyra bounced back from last night’s defeat to capture a 42-35 win over Lebanon Thursday in the Cedar Crest Booster Tournament. Eli Becker paced the Cougars with 19 points. Teammate Alex Dorta chipped in 9 points in the win.
Olivia Green’s double-double paces Central Dauphin girls hoops to Manheim Township tourney title
Olivia Green registered a double-double and tournament MVP Kennedy Cooper added 10 points as the Central Dauphin girls basketball team defeated West York, 41-34, in the championship game of the Manheim Township Holiday Tournament Thursday night. Green scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Rams. Lauren Cavoli added...
Juniata boys hoops falls to Penns Valley, 34-33, despite 13 points from Jasper Shepps
Juniata got 13 points from Jasper Shepps and held Penns Valley to 4 fourth quarter points but eventually fell, 34-33, Thursday. Juniata could only muster 5 fourth quarter points of its own, despite its defensive showing. Jackson Romig had 12 points for Penns Valley. Thanks for visiting PennLive. Quality local...
Northern boys hoops drops 50-32 decision to Red Lion in West York Holiday Tournament
Northern fell to Red Lion 50-32 Friday in the consolation contest of the West York Holiday Tournament. The Polar Bears trailed 27-20 by halftime and were unable to overcome the deficit. Nate Anderson led the Polar Bears with 8 points. Teammate Gavin Moyer chipped in 7 points, respectively. Red Lion’s...
Trinity holds court dedication for legendary coach
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — After more than 40 years coaching Trinity’s basketball, the school decided to honor legendary boys basketball head coach Larry Kostelac Jr. with a court dedication ceremony. “Coach Kostelac has cemented himself in the area and in the state and the region at large as one of the best coaches. I […]
Greencastle girls hoops edge Columbia 59-56 in battle of unbeatens
In the first round of the York Suburban Holiday Tournament, Greencastle (6-0) kept its unblemished record intact with a 59-56 victory against previously unbeaten Columbia. The back-and-forth contest ultimately came down to a desperation three as time expired, but Columbia’s shot fell short and Greencastle held on for the win.
