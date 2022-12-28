Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Spirit Mountain Busyness Causes Delays
DULUTH, Minn. — Delays and long wait times have been frustrating for some visitors of Spirit Mountain. The hill acknowledges there have been some issues, but that this happens during the busy holiday season. One family who visited Spirit Mountain on Tuesday sent their concerns to the Mayor and...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth XC Candlelight Ski Event
DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Area Outdoor Alliance held their social event in a unique way Tuesday with a candlelight ski at the Lester-Amity Chalet. The family-friendly event is the first of three that will be put on this winter. Those who attended were able to check out the chalet, ski the double-O loop lit by luminaries, demo skis, eat food, and raffle for prizes.
FOX 21 Online
Cultural Book Signing At Zenith Bookstore in Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — A cultural book signing took place at Zenith Bookstore Thursday, honoring a local author from Cloquet. The author, Tom Peacock is a member of the Fund du Lac Band of Lake Superior and has written around a dozen books. The work he was showcasing was, “The...
FOX 21 Online
Kansas City Tourists Make Unexpected Visit To Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Well, when you live where it’s relatively mild, and the kids are on Christmas break, where do go? For some people, it’s traveling north and stopping in Duluth!. We sent Fox21 photojournalist Adam Jagunich out to find some people ice fishing. He went to...
boreal.org
“We’ll make it through”: North Shore businesses still reeling after winter storm
Quinn Gorham - Northern News Now - December 29, 2022. A week after a severe winter storm slammed Minnesota’s North Shore, several businesses are busy rebuilding. Superior Citrus, a Two Harbors-based business that provides local produce to farmer’s markets around the area, lost its entire greenhouse in last week’s storm.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: “Overpopulated” One-Man Band Rings in the New Year
DULUTH, Minn. — Steve Solkela’s “Overpopulated” One-Man Band joined FOX21 on the morning show on Friday to ring in the New Year. Solkela made a surprise appearance as Santa and played a tune on the accordion. You can check out the One-Man Band at a few...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Endangered Animals of MN Paintings on Display at Zeitgeist
DULUTH, Minn. — Local Artist, Adam Swanson, presents a collection of the federal and state listed Endangered Animals in Minnesota. Swanson hopes to use his art to bring awareness to endangered wildlife species. Here’s a clip of his interview on the FOX21 morning show on Thursday. You can...
FOX 21 Online
Snowy December Threatens 72-Year-Old Record
DULUTH, Minn. — The Northland has seen a lot of snow this month, including here in Duluth where we need just 1.3 inches of snow in three days to break December’s record. Our mid-December storm that dropped nearly two feet of snow on several of our communities is what put us within striking distance of the record set in 1950 at 44.3 inches. Because of the geography of the area, different parts of Duluth receive different amounts of snowfall, so it is important when comparing to past years, a standard location is used.
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth taking new steps to enforce sidewalk snow removal starting January 1
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Since the massive snowfall earlier this month, plows have been clearing the streets of Duluth, but many sidewalks still look untouched. Some Duluthians are hoping their fellow Northlanders will do their part and clear sidewalks soon. Even during the darkest days of a Minnesota...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Hockey: C-E-C Boys Claim Heritage Holiday Inn Classic Title, North Shore Falls
DULUTH, Minn.- The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys hockey team claimed the Heritage Holiday Inn Classic title on Thursday, defeating Park of Cottage Grove 5 to 2. The Lumberjacks were led by Patrick Dunaiski, who had two goals in the victory. C-E-C (6-2) will next host Mounds View on January 2nd. In other...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Basketball: Duluth East Girls Protect Home Floor Versus Forest Lake
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East girls basketball team made it two wins in a row on Thursday, defeating Forest Lake 63 to 51. The Greyhounds were led by Ashlynne Guenther who finished with a team-leading 21 points. Sydney Zwak would also have 12 points in the victory. Duluth East (3-6)...
FOX 21 Online
Recent Storms Leave Snowmobile Trails in Poor Condition
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wis. — The heavy snow and strong winds brought on by December’s winter storms caused downed trees, several power outages, and horrid driving conditions. Another group dealing with Mother Nature’s wrath is snowmobilers, where one club in Douglas County has already spent hundreds of hours cleaning up the trails after the recent storms.
St. Luke’s QCare Express Clinic To Reopen At Duluth Cub Foods
A Twin Ports healthcare option that's been closed since the start of the pandemic is getting ready to reopen again. St. Luke's has announced their intention to reopen the QCare Express Clinic that's located within the Cub Foods store on Central Entrance in Duluth. The reopen date for the clinic...
boreal.org
Video: Residents are frustrated with Duluth-area mail service
There can be many items that people can look forward to in their mailbox–sometimes good items and somethings those monthly bills and more but for some of Duluth residents, and they are getting nothing at all!. Residents are frustrated about not receiving their mail lately. For some it has...
FOX 21 Online
Avatar the Way of Water is a Box Office Hit
DULUTH, Minn. — 13 years after the highest selling movie of all time was released, the sequel is finally here. And it’s dominating the box office. The highly anticipated follow-up to director James Cameron’s Avatar has grossed more than 1 billion dollars in its first 2 weeks.
FOX 21 Online
Globe News Changing Ownership By Start of New Year
SUPERIOR, Wisc.–The old-school, one-stop-shop, Globe News in Superior, Wisconsin will have new owners by January 1st, 2023. Globe News has been a collector’s dream on the corner of Belknap Street and Tower Avenue for 40 years. Starting off as a news stand selling only magazines and newspapers, longtime owner Tom Unterberger has expanded his inventory to include sports cards, comic books, and vinyl records.
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin
One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
northernnewsnow.com
Fire causes $50k in damage to Superior home
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A fire did about $50,000 in damage to a home in Superior Wednesday morning. The two-story house is located on North 17th Street near Hammond Ave. in Superior. When fire crews arrived on scene around 11:15 a.m., there was a large amount of fire...
FOX 21 Online
New Year’s Night Out Happenings
Looking for a way to ring in 2023? Fox 21’s Maria Vollom has a quick rundown of events taking place in Duluth on New Year’s Eve.
FOX 21 Online
USPS Addresses Mail And Delivery Delays In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — If you’ve been waiting weeks to receive your mail or packages, you’re not alone. A Minnesota-based spokesperson for the Post Office tells FOX21 that the Duluth postal management is aware of the delays. To tackle it, the post offices in Duluth are paying overtime...
