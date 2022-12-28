Giving Madonna a run for her money? After a brief absence from the platform, Britney Spears took to Instagram on Friday, December 9, to put on quite a show in a tight red catsuit! In the video clip, Britney stunned in the red getup as she writhed around on the floor of her mansion to Eartha Kitt‘s memorable hit “Santa Baby.” At one point, she smeared white cake and frosting on herself, licked it off the floor, knocked back a small champagne bottle, and even flipped off the camera. A massive Christmas tree could be seen in the background during some of the video.

21 DAYS AGO