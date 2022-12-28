Read full article on original website
Janet Jackson Says Son Eissa Doesn't Know Mom Is Famous, But Friends Are 'Putting It Together'
Janet Jackson opens up about what her 5-year-old son Eissa understands about her fame Janet Jackson's little boy hasn't quite wrapped his head around his mom's icon status. Appearing on Today Friday morning to discuss her recently announced Together Again tour this spring, her first in nearly four years, the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer talked about how part of the growth that's happened throughout her career has been becoming a mom. The Today crew asked Jackson if her son Eissa, 5, has "put it together" when...
Billie Lourd Shares Throwback Photo of Grandma Debbie Reynolds 6 Years After Her Death
Billie Lourd remembered mom Carrie Fisher on Tuesday, six years after her death in 2016 Billie Lourd is remembering grandma Debbie Reynolds six years after her death. The Ticket to Paradise actress, 30, shared a throwback black-and-white photo of her movie-star grandmother on Instagram with the caption, "💞🆎🅰️🌛🆎🅰️💞." Reynolds, an Oscar-nominated actress known for roles in Singin' in the Rain and Halloweentown, died of a stroke at age 84 on Dec. 28, 2016, one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher (Lourd's mom) died at age 60. Lourd welcomed her second baby,...
'DWTS' pro Peta Murgatroyd mourns the death of her father: 'Forever daddy's girl'
"Dancing with the Stars" pro Peta Murgatroyd took to Instagram to mourn the death of her father, Derek, at the age of 81.
Janet Jackson’s Second Ex-Husband, Rene Elizondo, Is Still Working In The Entertainment Industry
Janet Jackson became a bona fide star with smash-hit albums such as Control (1986) and Rhythm Nation 1814 (1989). Her sizzling dance moves added to her mystique and huge fan following. Only Mariah Carey surpassed Jackson’s success during the 1990s, according to Billboard. Jackson’s divorce from her second husband...
John Travolta Wishes Fans a Merry Christmas Alongside Son Ben and Daughter Ella: Watch
John Travolta shares son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Ella, 22, as well as late son Jett, with late wife Kelly Preston John Travolta is enjoying quality time with his family this holiday season. On Monday, the Pulp Fiction star, 68, sat with son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Ella Bleu, 22, in front of the family's Christmas tree to record a joyful message. The short clip documented the actor, with Ben's dog Peanut perched on his knee, and his children wishing fans a Merry Christmas. "Merry Christmas everyone! 🎄," he...
Aaron Carter Claimed His Mom Had Been Given 12 Months to Live Shortly Before His Death
Here's a look at Aaron Carter's relationship with his mother, who the musical artist claimed had been given only had 12 months to live shortly before his own death.
Britney Spears Flips Off Camera, Smears Cake On Herself After Returning To Instagram: Watch
Giving Madonna a run for her money? After a brief absence from the platform, Britney Spears took to Instagram on Friday, December 9, to put on quite a show in a tight red catsuit! In the video clip, Britney stunned in the red getup as she writhed around on the floor of her mansion to Eartha Kitt‘s memorable hit “Santa Baby.” At one point, she smeared white cake and frosting on herself, licked it off the floor, knocked back a small champagne bottle, and even flipped off the camera. A massive Christmas tree could be seen in the background during some of the video.
Jodie Turner-Smith Says Husband Joshua Jackson Helps Her Balance Career & Family Life
Actor Jodie Turner-Smith knows exactly how it feels to be a busy mom. From pressure from the public to trying to work while still being a present mom, the working mom spoke to Bustle about what it was like to come onto the scene while being “secretly pregnant” and “secretly married.”
Mariah Carey shares stage with daughter in their first-ever duet
Mariah Carey performed a duet with her daughter Monroe at her Christmas concert in Toronto.
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Mariah Carey’s Boyfriend Is ‘Like A Second Father’ To Her Kids But Can’t ’Replace’ Nick Cannon (Exclusive)
After Mariah Carey and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka spent Christmas together with her 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, fans were curious about Bryan’s role as a father figure in the relationship. Questions arose as the kids’ dad, Nick Cannon, didn’t celebrate the holiday with them and recently welcomed his 12th child with one of his other five baby mamas. However, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodlIfe that Bryan has a close relationship with the twins, but all parties involved understand that the word “dad” is “reserved for Nick.”
Father Enraged for Having to Accommodate 6-Year-Old with Special Needs at Daughter's Birthday
Is it ever okay for a child to not be the ‘center of attention’ at their own birthday party?. Raising a child is already a general handful for most parents, however, it can become a little more challenging to juggle in cases where a child may also live with some level of special needs.
Emmy Medders Reveals She and Chase Chrisley Broke Up Before Engagement
Watch: Savannah Chrisley WON'T Allow Emmy on Next Vacation. Emmy Medders knows best when it comes to making it work with Chase Chrisley. The 26-year-old made an appearance on her future sister-in-law Savannah Chrisley's Unlocked podcast Dec. 27 and got candid over her relationship with Chase, sharing what led to her fiancé's proposal in October.
Ashanti Says She Wants to 'Slow Down,' Get Married and Have Kids — But Only with the 'Right Person'
"Trust me, there's a lot of guys that want to be my baby daddy — and they've tried," Ashanti tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, opening up about her life and 20-year-long career More than 20 years into her career, Ashanti is shaping an impressive legacy, reaping the benefits of her hard work and preparing to slow down in order to start a family — eventually. "I'm hustling and doing what I need to do now, so I can chill a little bit," the R&B icon, 42, tells PEOPLE...
Carmen Electra Shares How Prince Dropped Her Real Name And Came Up With Her Stage Name
Carmen Electra's real name isn't Carmen, and she can thank Prince for that.
Aaron Carter’s Fiancée Melanie Martin Shares Holiday Message For Late Singer: ‘In Our Heart Forever’
Melanie Martin, 30, paid tribute to her late fiancé Aaron Carter on the first Christmas since his tragic passing. Melanie shared an Instagram clip showing her holiday celebration with other relatives, including her and Aaron’s one-year-old son, Prince. Melanie walked up close to her Christmas tree to show an angel wings ornament in the shape of a heart with Aaron’s name written on it. “We can no longer see you with our eyes but we can feel you in our heart forever 🦋💕 love your mini me and hunni💔🎄❤️,” Melanie captioned the Dec. 26 video.
Nick Carter says Backstreet Boys support following death of brother left him “very emotional”
Nick Carter has opened up about how “very emotional” he felt after the Backstreet Boys supported him following the death of his younger brother, Aaron. Aaron died suddenly at his California home last month (November 5) and the Backstreet Boys recently paid tribute to the late singer during a show at London’s O2 Arena. At the gig, the band played an in memoriam video of the singer during their performance of ‘No Place’.
Zac Efron Melts Hearts in Sweet Pic With Younger Sister Olivia
From the looks of things, Zac Efron had a very happy holiday weekend! The actor shared a sweet series of selfies to his Instagram page on Monday, as he cuddled with his younger half-sister, Olivia. "Happy bday lil sis," Efron captioned the pics. His younger brother, Dylan, also commented on...
‘Who is that?’: Paula Abdul fans struggle to recognise singer in festive photos
Fans are struggling to recognise Paula Abdul in a recent series of photos.Abdul, 60, is a singer, dancer, and choreographer. She is also known for her time spent on the judging panel of American Idol, alongside Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson.Earlier this week, the “Straight Up” singer posted a number of festive photographs of herself to Instagram from Kathy Hilton’s annual Christmas party.A number of fans have commented on the photo, saying that they cannot identify the woman in the picture because she looks so different from Abdul.“This looks like a completely different person,” wrote one user. Another added:...
Backstreet Boys Christmas TV show pulled after Nick Carter rape allegation
A Backstreet Boys Christmas special has been pulled by US TV network ABC following news that a woman is suing singer Nick Carter, alleging he raped her during a 2001 tour when she was 17. A Very Backstreet Holiday was slated to run on 14 December, but is no longer...
