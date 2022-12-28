ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ restaurant in Kansas? This KCK barbecue spot

By Makenzie Koch
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the choice of top restaurant in each state was made by Mashed’s editorial team.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — With over 40 seasons of “Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives,” Food Network star Guy Fieri has dined at about 1,250 restaurants across the United States.

He’s no stranger to the best eats in the country. Now a new report has named one of them right here in the Kansas City area.

Kansas City eatery lands on Bon Appetit’s list of best new restaurants

After reviewing thousands of restaurants , Mashed , a food news and recipe site, went across the map and compiled a list of their favorite destinations Fieri visited for his show.

So which restaurant topped out the rest in Kansas? Mashed said the best “Triple D” eatery is Woodyard Bar-B-Que in Kansas City, Kansas.

The publication says you have to try barbecue when you’re in Kansas City, and “if you want to do it right, go to Woodyard.”

These are the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Kansas City

Fieri tried the pork ribs when he visited the KCK barbecue joint for a Kansas City barbecue tour in Season 9. The Food Network host said the ribs have “the most unique dry rub” he’s ever tried and don’t even need sauce.

Locals also like the smoked chicken and burnt ends sandwich. Overall, Fieri said Woodyard is a “a knockout” experience.

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” also featured Smokin’ Guns BBQ, R.J.’s Bob-Be-Que Shack and the now-closed Johnny’s Bar-B-Q in that Kansas City Barbecue Tour episode.

In all, Fieri has featured at least two dozen Kansas City-area restaurants on his show. He even opened a restaurant in Kansas City’s Power & Light .

Now as for the best “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” restaurant in Missouri? Mashed said the Shaved Duck in St. Louis is the best in the state. The restaurant offers unique spins on Southern comfort foods.

Fieri tried the crispy-skinned smoked duck breast and smothered fries, which he called “killer,” on his visit to the Shaved Duck in Season 15.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

