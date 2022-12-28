ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Southwest Airlines scraps 2,360 flights but plans to return to normal operations Friday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southwest Airlines released a statement Thursday saying it plans “to return to normal operations with minimal disruptions on Friday, Dec. 30.”. The announcement comes after a week of chaos for thousands of passengers who found themselves stranded at various airports, including in Las Vegas, when Southwest Airlines canceled around two-thirds of its flights initially due to weather and then operational issues.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

How The Southwest Meltdown Is Affecting Las Vegas

We’ve all been seeing the news about the Southwest Airlines nightmare happening this week. Flights are being cancelled all over the nation. And many people have been stranded or severely delayed for their holidays. And it’s not just the blizzard that’s causing the issues. We’ll get to that in a minute.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas expected to welcome 100,000 CES 2023 attendees next week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The 2023 Consumer Electronic Show should resemble pre-pandemic times. CES 2022 ended up with lots of empty hallways as the omicron variant surged and the number of attendees plummeted. In total, around 40,000 people attended, which was less than a quarter of the more than 170,000 in Las Vegas for its 2020 convention.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip

People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Family spends Christmas at Las Vegas airport, still trying to get home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Cancellations continue at airports around the country. Tuesday, 100 flights were scrapped at Harry Reid International, the vast majority of them by Southwest Airlines. Nationally, Southwest cancelled more than 2,900 flights Monday and 2,600 more Tuesday in the aftermath of the massive winter storm that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

MGM Resorts finalizes sale of Oct. 1 concert site on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - MGM Resorts International announced that it has finalized the sale of the site that held the Route 91 Harvest festival on Oct. 1, 2017. According to a news release, MGM Resorts CEO & President Bill Hornbuckle announced the sale in a memo distributed to employees.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Tourists worry about refunds after canceled flights to Las Vegas

Las Vegas thrives on tourism, and there is no better way to end the year than to participate in America's party. However, now that so many people aren't coming into town, they aren't sure how to get their money back. Tourists worry about refunds after canceled flights …. Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
twowanderingsoles.com

17 Fun Day Trips from Las Vegas

This page may contain affiliate links. More info in our Privacy Policy. For those looking to get out of the city, there are countless day trips from Las Vegas. Whether you’re looking to explore the surrounding national parks or visit a nearby ghost town, our detailed guide will offer all the information you need to plan.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

US 95 northbound remains closed before Lee Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas and before the turnoff for Lee Canyon, or Highway 156, are closed to traffic Thursday morning due to a big rig crash. The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. when a tractor-trailer overturned at mile marker...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KSLTV

Hurricane K-9 returns home after emergency care in St. George, Las Vegas

HURRICANE, Utah — K-9 officer Riko and his handler have returned home after the police dog was stabbed on Monday and received emergency care in St. George and Las Vegas. The Hurricane City Police Department posted the update Thursday night, showing Riko with his partner Officer DeMille and the K-9 handlers from throughout Washington County.
SAINT GEORGE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy