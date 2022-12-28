Read full article on original website
Southwest Airlines passengers search airports for missing belongings, luggage
For a week now, flyers have been without clothes, medications, Christmas presents, and more because those belongings sit in luggage checked into Southwest flights that were eventually canceled. Owners are beginning to get them back after days of fighting for them.
Southwest Airlines scraps 2,360 flights but plans to return to normal operations Friday
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southwest Airlines released a statement Thursday saying it plans “to return to normal operations with minimal disruptions on Friday, Dec. 30.”. The announcement comes after a week of chaos for thousands of passengers who found themselves stranded at various airports, including in Las Vegas, when Southwest Airlines canceled around two-thirds of its flights initially due to weather and then operational issues.
Retired Southwest Airlines worker shows heart, volunteers to help reunite travelers with bags
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A retired Southwest Airlines employee showed plenty of heart, volunteering at the baggage claim at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid Airport to reunite travelers with their bags. “Watching the news and seeing what’s going on, and knowing how overwhelming it can be-- rather than just...
Independent airline adding flights to help stranded passengers in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As major airlines scramble to rebook holiday travelers, some smaller companies are stepping up to help out thousands of stranded passengers in Las Vegas and across the country. “Our hearts go out to the people who are stuck right now. I think that no matter...
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 2,500 flights Wednesday creating another day of chaos for travelers
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 2,500 flights Wednesday creating another day of chaos for travelers. Southwest Airlines cancels more than 2,500 flights …. Southwest Airlines cancels more than 2,500 flights Wednesday creating another day of chaos for travelers. K9 training demonstration held at new Las Vegas Metropolitan …. The Las...
How The Southwest Meltdown Is Affecting Las Vegas
We’ve all been seeing the news about the Southwest Airlines nightmare happening this week. Flights are being cancelled all over the nation. And many people have been stranded or severely delayed for their holidays. And it’s not just the blizzard that’s causing the issues. We’ll get to that in a minute.
Las Vegas expected to welcome 100,000 CES 2023 attendees next week
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The 2023 Consumer Electronic Show should resemble pre-pandemic times. CES 2022 ended up with lots of empty hallways as the omicron variant surged and the number of attendees plummeted. In total, around 40,000 people attended, which was less than a quarter of the more than 170,000 in Las Vegas for its 2020 convention.
This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip
People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
Travelers express frustrations as flight cancellations, delays, lost luggage continue
Problems at Southwest Airlines continue to snowball with thousands of flights grounded meaning it could take days until travelers get home.
Family spends Christmas at Las Vegas airport, still trying to get home
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Cancellations continue at airports around the country. Tuesday, 100 flights were scrapped at Harry Reid International, the vast majority of them by Southwest Airlines. Nationally, Southwest cancelled more than 2,900 flights Monday and 2,600 more Tuesday in the aftermath of the massive winter storm that...
MGM Resorts finalizes sale of Oct. 1 concert site on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - MGM Resorts International announced that it has finalized the sale of the site that held the Route 91 Harvest festival on Oct. 1, 2017. According to a news release, MGM Resorts CEO & President Bill Hornbuckle announced the sale in a memo distributed to employees.
‘I’m so eager to be home,’ stranded Henderson couple tries to find way home amid major flight cancellations
A Henderson couple who traveled 2,000 miles away for the holidays is like many Southwest Airlines travelers this time of year attempting to get home amid flight cancellations.
Las Vegas woman reaches out to travelers stranded at Harry Reid Airport
A Las Vegas woman has decided to offer up her home to people who may be dealing with unexpected delays and are stranded at Harry Reid International airport this week.
Tourists worry about refunds after canceled flights to Las Vegas
Las Vegas thrives on tourism, and there is no better way to end the year than to participate in America's party. However, now that so many people aren't coming into town, they aren't sure how to get their money back. Tourists worry about refunds after canceled flights …. Las Vegas...
17 Fun Day Trips from Las Vegas
This page may contain affiliate links. More info in our Privacy Policy. For those looking to get out of the city, there are countless day trips from Las Vegas. Whether you’re looking to explore the surrounding national parks or visit a nearby ghost town, our detailed guide will offer all the information you need to plan.
Ninth Island: The story behind Hawaiians’ affinity for Las Vegas
Here's the reason Las Vegas so often is called Hawaii's "Ninth Island."
7 hurt as Grand Canyon tour helicopter makes hard landing
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Grand Canyon tour helicopter made a hard landing at a Las Vegas-area airport, injuring seven people, officials said Wednesday. Authorities are investigating the cause. Local responders and the National Transportation Safety Board characterized it as a “hard landing” around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Boulder...
US 95 northbound remains closed before Lee Canyon
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas and before the turnoff for Lee Canyon, or Highway 156, are closed to traffic Thursday morning due to a big rig crash. The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. when a tractor-trailer overturned at mile marker...
MGM announces sale of Route 91 Harvest Festival site
The land across from The Luxor on the Las Vegas Strip is known as "the Village property," a spokesperson for MGM stated, and was the site of the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, 2017.
Hurricane K-9 returns home after emergency care in St. George, Las Vegas
HURRICANE, Utah — K-9 officer Riko and his handler have returned home after the police dog was stabbed on Monday and received emergency care in St. George and Las Vegas. The Hurricane City Police Department posted the update Thursday night, showing Riko with his partner Officer DeMille and the K-9 handlers from throughout Washington County.
