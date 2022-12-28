Read full article on original website
Feeding SD raises $65K through triple-match donation day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota’s triple match fundraiser Tuesday raised $65,000. Individuals can still double their impact through the end of the year. Donations made through Saturday night at midnight will be matched by Bill and Carolyn Hinks of South Dakota Furniture Mart. Feeding...
Rosebud residents work to keep each other warm during recovery efforts | Dec 28
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... Rosebud Tribal members are still digging out from a winter storm that struck...
GoFundMe for 12-year-old who died in blizzard surpasses goal in less than 24 hours
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The GoFundMe campaign was set at $8,500 to cover funeral expenses, and has raised over $9,000 in a single day with nearly 250 donations. A 12-year-old South Dakota boy tragically passed away from Influenza A after severe winter weather prevented emergency crews from reaching his Family.
Noem appoints Matt Althoff as new Secretary of Social Services
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - His appointment will be effective on Jan 23, after Secretary Laurie Gill is set to retire. Matt Althoff has been chosen to be the next Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Social Services, according to a press release from the Governor’s office.
Isolated South Dakota County is One of the Least Populated in U.S.
If you've done any length of traveling through the Mount Rushmore State, you know how barren some stretches can be. One South Dakota county (between Mitchell and Rapid City) takes the crown for being one of the least populated in the entire United States. But that wasn't always the case.
A tough way to break a drought: Second blizzard in as many weeks stresses plains livestock and ranchers
As producers across the region were still digging out, finding stock and accessing storm damage from the blizzard of December 12th, another brutal storm struck. This one was named “Elliott.” Copious amounts of snow filled in recently dug out roads and trails, high winds piled the drifts higher and brutal cold gelled Diesel engines and froze water lines. Travelers were camped in community halls and school gyms as highways and interstates closed. Temperatures in northwestern South Dakota and into North Dakota and Montana dipped to -35 F, actual temperature, and -60 F with wind chill. In some areas, the actual temperature stayed lower than -20 F for at least 36 hours.
Dozens of geese are in danger in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as HPAI, has migrated from Europe to the United States and has landed in the Black Hills. A dozen dead geese were found floating in the water at Canyon Lake Park. “We have not had the HPAI this...
South Dakota Powerball ranch sold for $37 million
Neal Wanless, a Mission, S.D. man, bought the ranch after buying a winning Powerball ticket in 2009, winding up with $88 million. In 2020, he listed it for a staggering $41.15 million.
TRAGEDY: Blizzard Leads to South Dakota Boy's Death
During the storm 12-year-old Honor Beauvais was at home on the Reservation suffering from the flu. His mother and grandmother say they spend hours trying to find a way to get help, or to get to help. But the blowing and drifting snow had trapped them. "A snowplow eventually was...
January sobriety checkpoints announced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sobriety checkpoints will be held in 15 different counties in January 2023. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced checkpoints will be scheduled for Brown, Brule, Butte, Clay, Davison, Day, Fall River, Jones, Lake, Lawrence, Meade, Minnehaha, Spink, Stanley and Walworth Counties. Officials...
Noem funds South Dakota Republican Party
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem gave almost $70,000 from the Kristi for Governor campaign to the South Dakota Republican Party in preparation for the new year and the next election cycle, according to her press release. “South Dakota has set an example for the nation that conservative...
Hoop City Classic moves to Sanford Pentagon for day two
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Day two of the Hoop City Classic moved to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls and featured the children of several South Dakota prep legends along with some great performances from the home state teams. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:
Winter storm leaves South Dakota reservation facing water shortage
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Last week’s fierce winter storms have left an American Indian reservation in South Dakota facing a water shortage. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Water Maintenance and Conservation issued water restrictions for most of the Pine Ridge Reservation on Monday. Agency officials wrote...
SD National Guard troops to deploy to Middle East
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota National Guard soldiers will soon be leaving to assist Operation Inherent Resolve in the Middle East. Gov. Kristi Noem visited the 109th Regional Support Group in Fort Hood, Texas, this week as they prepared for the deployment. “They will support troops on...
The 5 best golf courses in South Dakota (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in South Dakota. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in South Dakota. GOLF’s other course...
SD DOT provides update on snow cleanup
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow on South Dakota’s roads has posed big problems for drivers this month. Craig Smith, director of operations with the South Dakota Department of Transportation, gave KELOLAND News on Tuesday afternoon an update on snow cleanup efforts. “We definitely have a lot of...
Messy mix today southeast; Bigger storm next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another round of winter weather will arrive in southeastern KELOLAND today. We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 6pm for the areas shaded in blue below. This does include the Sioux Falls area. You can see the rain and snow combo developing...
New Northwoods Camper Cabins Blend Modern and Rustic
State parks are the pride of Minnesota. The state has the second-oldest state park system in the country, starting with Itasca State Park in 1891, and nearly 10 million people visit the 66 parks each year, while over a million of these visitors spend the night. Despite their popularity, Minnesota state parks face a dilemma—their aging infrastructure gets older each year. How does the state park system keep tradition and heritage alive, while modernizing at the same time?
